Yukon Flood Risk After Record Snowpack; Europe’s Colder-Than-Average April; + Global Commodity Prices Continue to Soar

Northern hemisphere snow mass fired well-above the 1981-2012 average this winter season, and much of it is still lingering.

Across Canada, for example, gone are the AGW-concerns of ‘no snow’ but in their place are fresh frettings of severe flooding due to record-high snowpack — yet another example of the climate movement stacking the deck.

Holly Goulding, senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment has said spring weather is critical to predicting the flood risk. She says the best-case scenario is a gradual melt of this winter’s record-high snowpack, because rapid warming and significant precipitation would cause water levels in rivers to rise.

Goulding added that record-low temperatures across the Yukon in April resulted in delayed snowmelt and that the flooding potential is “actively evolving”–which is government agency speak for ‘we don’t have clue what’s going to happen’ and ‘it’s a wait and see’.

Also, this year is looking like a repeat of 2021, when Whitehorse snowpack reached 300% of normal:







Similarly in Kamloops, B.C. April 2022 was unusually cold and snowy.

“There were days in the middle of the month when you had record minimum temperatures,” said ECCC meteorologist Armel Castellan: “Minus 4.5C and minus 5.5C on the 11th and the 16th.”

Rare snow was also observed, with Castellan noting that the monitoring station at the Kamloops Airport logged 0.6cm on April 9 — only the 30th occasions since 1890 that Kamloops has witnessed April snow.

May is starting off in a similar vein, but relief may be in sight; but as with the Yukon, hopes are that the spring warm-up, whenever it finally arrives, will be gradual, to limit how rapidly the high elevation snow melts.



Europe’s Colder-Than-Average April

It was an anomalously chilly April across Europe where, for much if the continent, spring 2022 is still refusing to materialize.

April in Estonia finished with an average temperature of 4C, which is -0.9C below the multidecadal norm.

And in nearby Lithuania, April had average temperature of 5.7C, some -1.5C below normal.

Likewise in Latvia, April 2022 came out at 5.0C, which is -1.1C below normal (below map courtesy of LVGMC):







The Netherlands had an average temperature of 9.3C — -0.5C below the norm.

And in Belgium, April averaged 10.1C, which is -0.3C below (map by IRM):







All of this anomalous cold on a planet supposedly on the brink of a heat-induced catastrophe…

Today, Earth’s average temperature is holding at just 0.1C above the 1979-2000 base, according to the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine — a reading that the institute’s Climate Reanalyzer tool has been showing for weeks now:





Note that Antarctica continues to hold around -3C below the 1979-2000 average, as it has been for weeks and weeks.



Commodity Prices Continue to Soar

U.S. natural gas hit its highest price level in over 13 years and is trading up again Thursday, adding to inflation woes.

Nymex futures are trading in the $8 per mmBtu range. The last time prices were at this level was in the fall of 2008. By comparison, natural gas futures spent most of the 2010s below $5 per mmBtu — in some cases well below $3 per mmBtu.

Also, the current price represents a $4.98 increase from just a year earlier.

Energy costs, overall, have risen by more than a third over the past year and have driven broader inflation. As widely reported, market analysts have pointed particularly to sustained cold temperatures and record-high liquefied natural gas production, which have together led to net withdrawals from storage, driving prices up.

Natural gas is not alone when it comes to soaring prices. Oil has ticked back above $100 per barrel, currently $107.6, and diesel marked a new record-high price this week (which has led me to consider running my truck 50/50 on diesel and veg oil).

Along with energy, food prices are contributing to spiraling inflation, too.

And to that point, today comes the news that Russia has increased the export duty on sunflower oil by $152.80/mt or 41% to $525/mt, according to local media citing the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, beginning June 1 and running indefinitely. The commission was determined based on a floating index that values ​​sunflower oil at $1,750/mt.

Overall, the global food index continues its ‘price exploration’ phase. Put simply, food has never cost this much (at least not in living memory):





The FAO Food Price Index through March 2022 (April update due in a few days).



The house of cards is collapsing.

History shows repeatedly that a devalued fiat currency leads to financial collapse.

Today’s pandemic and war-driven supply chain issues are the fronts for the death of the dollar.

Prepare.

Chaos is inbound.

Secure your family’s energy and food security — get off-grid and grow your own.





