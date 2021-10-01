World’s Lowest-Ever October Temperature Under Threat, Punishing Polar Fronts to Sweep Australia, South America, and South Africa, + Monthly Cold Records Fall in Alaska and Russia

Truth is the enemy of totalitarian agendas — to fight, all we need to do is live the truth.

Today, this would involve dismissing notions of a climate crisis; and rejecting vaccine mandates for what is the mildest pandemic in history; we need to escape the empire model, and not participate–it stands that if the purpose of working a 40-hour week is to put a roof over our head and food on our table then both of these can be achieved by alternative means: land is affordable, growing your own food is doable, and noble — succumbing to the modern day slave model and spending the majority of the week away from our family isn’t necessary.

They are pushing us too far — let vaccine mandates be that final straw that breaks us free.

“Yes, at first it will not be fair. Someone will have to temporarily lose his job. For the young who seek to live by truth, this will at first severely complicate life, for their tests and quizzes, too, are stuffed with lies, and so choices will have to be made. But there is no loophole left for anyone who seeks to be honest: Not even for a day, not even in the safest technical occupations can he avoid even a single one of the listed choices—to be made in favor of either truth or lies, in favor of spiritual independence or spiritual servility. And as for him who lacks the courage to defend even his own soul: Let him not brag of his progressive views, boast of his status as an academician or a recognized artist, a distinguished citizen or general. Let him say to himself plainly: I am cattle, I am a coward, I seek only warmth and to eat my fill.”

–Aleksandr Solzhenisyn [Live Not By Lies]



World’s Lowest-Ever October Temperature Under Threat

Far from warming, planet earth appears on the cusp of its next great cooling epoch–one driven by historically low solar activity.

Exceptional cold is currently being registered across the Antarctic Plateau.

On the opening day of October, the Russian Base of Vostok logged an astonishing minimum temperature of -79.4C (-110.9F) — this reading is just 0.6C above the world’s lowest temperature ever recorded in the month of October (set at the former Plateau Station, also in Antarctica).







This anomalous cold isn’t set to subside anytime soon, and it is entirely possible that over the coming days planet earth will suffer its coldest October low ever recorded–during this time of ‘catastrophic global warming’, no less.

Stay tuned for updates.







Punishing Polar Fronts to Sweep Australia, South America, and South Africa

A weak and wavy ‘meridional‘ jet stream is kicking some of that anomalous Antarctic cold unusually far north.

We’re now well into spring in the upside down, yet the hemisphere’s three main land masses are all suffering late-season freezes.

Australia’s winter-like front is forecast to engulf the majority of the continent.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Luke Huntington said three fronts were expected over the next week-or-so–the worst of which is on course to hit overnight Wednesday, October 6:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Oct 7 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The front will sink the mercury some 12C below the seasonal average for many.

And heavy late-season snow is even expected across the far southeast, including Tasmania:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Oct 1 – Oct 17 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



It’s a similar story in South America, where after a winter of drought and historically low temperatures (which destroyed vast swathes of Brazil’s and Argentina’s coffee and corn crops) the unusual chill is persisting, particularly in Argentina:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Oct 7 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And in South Africa, additional low temperature records are under threat as polar cold is ‘kicked-up’ from Antarctica here too.

As with the brutal freezes in July, the frigid air will push north into the nations of Namibia and Botswana (among others).





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Oct 2 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Oct 3 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Record Cold Hits Alaska…

Clear skies and a cold air mass have pushed the temperatures at Alaska’s King Salmon airport to record lows.

It’s been a chilly September in Bristol Bay, reports kdlg.org — King Salmon busted daily record-lows on five consecutive days.

“We have this cold air mass in place, and so temperatures have been able to cool off at night, quite dramatically so,” said University of Alaska Fairbanks climate scientist Rick Thoman.

Wednesday morning’s low of 14F (-10C) set a daily record for the fifth day in row.

While the low of 13F (-10.6C) on Sunday actually set a new September monthly record low — King Salmon’s coldest Sept temp in NOAA books dating back 80 years, to 1941.





King Salmon with a low temp Wed morning of 14F (-10.0C) sets a daily record for the fifth consecutive day. On Sunday the low of 13F (-10.6C) set a new September monthly record low temp. Previous record 15F (-9.4C) in 1983 and 2003. #akwx @Climatologist49 @kdlgradio @climateguyw — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) September 29, 2021



…and Russia

The first real bone-chilling cold of the season (sub -20C/-4F) has invaded Russia.

A reading of -22C (-7.6F) was recently registered in Delyankir, Siberia — a new all-time monthly record low.

Further cold records have also swept the nation of late, with -17.7C (0.1F) logged in Ilirnej and -16.1C (3F) in Oymyakon.





🥶 First -20°C of the season in #Russia 🇷🇺 with *at least* -22.0°C in Delyankir, #Siberia, which is a new monthly record (but short POR).

Also -17.7°C in Ilirnej and -16.1°C in #Oymyakon

*All are preliminary min temperatures.

Russia 1 – Canada 0. #cold @yakutia pic.twitter.com/5fcMXLi3YI — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) September 29, 2021



Enjoy your weekend.

I’m off out to sow 1000+ fava (broad) beans for a winter harvest.

Live the truth.

I’ll see you Monday.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





