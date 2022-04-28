Wintry Blasts To Lash Australia; Temps Across Antarctica Remain Below Average; + Ukraine Planting Woes Persist

Wintry Blasts To Lash Australia

Wet wintry weather will sweep much of Australia’s southeast states over the weekend as an Antarctic front moves in.

“Winds will increase around this front, with the possibility of damaging wind gusts across elevated parts of Tasmania, Victoria and southern alpine NSW,” said BoM meteorologist Miriam Bradley.

The front will bring icy temperatures with lows around 3C on the cards for many Thursday through Sunday.

In Western Australia, the mercury has already begun to plummet with Perth suffering temps 8C below the seasonal average.

Looking further ahead, though, something far more impressive could be building as we enter the month of May.

An expansive polar front is currently on course to engulf the majority of the Aussie beginning May 4:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 4 – May 7 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



A dusting of snow could also be on the cards.

Stay tuned for updates.



Temps Across Antarctica Remain Below Average

Inconveniently for the AGW Party (not that they’ll ever address it), since that entirely natural atmospheric river event of March 18 temperatures across Antarctica have been holding BELOW the multidecadal average.

According to data from the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine (which runs hot btw), today, April 28, the mercury at the bottom of the world is holding -3.8C below the 1979-2000 base (also note that global temp stands at an anomaly of just 0.1C):







We’ve now seen a month and a half of below-average temps across Antarctica. This fits the overall cooling trend witnessed across the continent in recent years — the South pole suffered its coldest ‘coreless winter’ (April-Sept) in recorded history last year. TPTB and their MSM lapdogs can disinform the compliant masses all they want, but it doesn’t change the facts.

And in line with the persistent freeze of the past few years, the Antarctic ice sheet has been EXPANDING, continuing the trend of growth witnessed over the past 4+ decades (the satellite era).

Sea ice around the continent rebounded sharply in 2020 and 2021 to the levels of some 3-decades ago. This rebound is visualized in the chart below, as is the multidecadal expansion which stands at approximately 1% per decade:







Official data also reveals that East Antarctica, which covers two thirds of the continent, has cooled 2.8C over the past 40-odd years, with West Antarctica cooling 1.6C. It stands that only a tiny slither of Antarctica (the Antarctic Peninsula) has seen any warming –statistically insignificant warming, at that– but there are no prizes for guessing which region the MSM focuses on.



Ukraine Planting Woes Persist

According to the latest update from the country’s agriculture ministry, Ukraine’s spring sowing campaign continued to pick up speed with progress advancing by another 570,000 hectares, or 3.4%, between April 21-25, amounting to around 25% of the forecast for spring crops.

However, planting problems are persisting across the country, particularly in eastern fields where land mines have been laid.

Ukraine’s minister of agrarian policy and food, Mykola Solsky, outlines some of the issues:

“Part of the land will not be sown due to unexploded bombs, mines and debris in the ground. Everyone is working, from the central government to farmers and villagers, who themselves identify the coordinates and pass them on to sappers so that they have less work to do,” the minister said, referring to military personnel tasked with clearing the land minds.

Although planting is picking up, it is still far behind schedule. And although a recent government announcement has increased its overall spring sowing estimates to 75%, other industry forecasts have pegged that figure at well-under 50% — this, of course, will send ripples across the rest of the planet — Ukraine and Russia supply 30% of the world’s grain.

The country traditionally starts spring field work in late February or in March but this year’s record-cold spring delayed that significantly–not to mention the disruption caused by the invasion. Back in mid-March, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged farmers to plant as many fields as possible. And although the planting situation in Ukraine remains dire, Solsky remains stoic (at least publicly): “The main thing is that this process is underway and no one has given up.”

However, the reality is visible across the country’s supermarket shelves, in both shortages and spiraling prices.

Solsky is warning that logistics and supply chain issues are continuing to mount, along with cripplingly-high fuel prices and fertilizer shortages: “We bring it, the channels have narrowed, the demand exceeds the supply — these are the logical consequences of standard market laws,” Solsky explained.

And finally, North America is suffering its own planting woes with sowing significantly down due to cold weather, late-spring snow, drought, and fertilizer shortages — and prices continue to climb.

Added to pricing pressures comes the news that Indonesia has broadened its export ban on raw materials for cooking oil to fight food inflation. As a result, U.S. soyoil futures surged to a record high on Wednesday.

“The move dramatically tightens an already tight global supply of edible oils that saw global prices surge when the Russian invasion of Ukraine took Ukrainian sunflower oil supplies off the market,” StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a client note.

Corn futures also rallied, with the most-active contract hitting its highest in a decade as the weather outlook showed little relief from the cold and wet weather that was keeping growers around the U.S. Midwest out of the fields.

The latest forecast threatened to push corn planting past the ideal window in many areas of the Midwest, which will likely cause harvest prospects to drop significantly at a time when grain supplies were already tight due to the breadbaskets of the world all facing issues simultaneously (U.S., Canada, Ukraine, Russia, Argentina, Brazil, and most recently Kazakhstan).

“We can’t lose acres and we can’t lose yield,” said John Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management Commodities in Indiana.







And in related news, U.S. natural gas futures 5% Wednesday on expectations liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain near record highs for months to come, after Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland after the nation’s rejected its demand for payment in rubles.

U.S. prices also rose on forecasts of higher-than-expected domestic gas demand over the next two weeks, as well as a continued drop in U.S. output due to a late-season cold snap that froze oil and gas wells in North Dakota.

Everywhere you turn the system is crumbling.

Prepare.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



