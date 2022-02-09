What Crisis? — By Dr Lee Gerhard
The below essay is written by Dr Lee Gerhard, a retired geologist from the University of Kansas (B.S. in Geology in 1958, M.S. in Paleontology minor. in 1961, and Ph.D. in Geology in 1964). Dr Gerhard believes that climate change has been a natural phenomenon driven by natural processes for 4.5 billion years, but that cultural pressures now exist to identify a human cause for current trends.
“I never fully accepted or denied the anthropogenic global warming concept until the furore started after NASA’s James Hansen’s wild claims in the late 1980s. I went to the [scientific] literature to study the basis of the claim, starting with first principles. My studies then led me to believe that the claims were false.” — Dr Lee Gerhard
It is appalling that so many scientists have purposely abdicated their principles to advance a climate change (anthropogenic warming) theory already disproven by empirical data. They prefer to believe their computer models, models that are designed to support their beliefs owing to imbedded assumptions. That there has been warming since the latter half of the 20th Century is undeniable. To attribute that miniscule warming to human-added carbon dioxide and prophesy that it is dangerous to humanity is either pernicious, demonstrating either willful dismissal of climate history, or ignorance.
Ice core temperature reconstruction is empirical, reproducible, and accessible. The Earth has been getting colder for more than 4000 years (Davis and Bohling, 2000). The “colding” has been episodic, certainly on a millennial scale, with warm peaks variously labeled Minoan, Roman, Medieval, and, putative, Modern (Alley, 2000; Cuffey and Clow, 1997).
There are other data sets that are not empirical, but relate human activities and artifacts to temperature. The exhaustive data published by Lamb (1996) documents and illustrates relationship of temperatures and human activities by interpreting soil sequences, recorded history such as wine production in England, tax records of the Roman Empire and such. The amount of data is almost overwhelming, recording the large swings of global temperatures in the centuries and millennia before the last 50 years, long before significant human additions to carbon dioxide. Lamb illustrates that during all the warm events, human civilization has prospered; in the intervening cold time, pestilence and poverty raged.
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is widely credited by media and governments as being authoritative about the state and future of global climate, but it is not a scientific group. Although it includes a group of scientists, it is political, not scientific. Its mission is a political agenda: “Document human impacts on global climate.” It is neither a scientific examination or nor a test of their assumption that human emitted carbon dioxide controls global temperature.
Now that global temperature has not risen to create any “crisis,” scientists who dare to speak out about data and thus challenge the IPCC hypothesis are excommunicated by the church of social media and academia. They have lost income, employment and acceptance. Being a true scientist is not easy in this day and age.
The last few decades of warming have been beneficial, saving hundreds of thousands of lives and helping feed a burgeoning global population. It is unfortunate that that climate cycle has apparently ended. Will pestilence and starvation abound?
That is the real crisis.
References cited:
Alley, R.B. 2000. The Younger Dryas cold interval as viewed from central Greenland. Quaternary Science Reviews 19:213-226.
Cuffey, K.M., and G.D. Clow. 1997. Temperature, accumulation, and ice sheet elevation in central Greenland through the last deglacial transition. Journal of Geophysical Research 102:26383-26396.
Davis, John C., and Geoffrey Bohling, 2001, The Search for Patterns in Ice-Core Temperature Curves: in Gerhard, Lee C., William E. Harrison, and Bernold M. Hanson, eds.,2001, Geological Perspectives of Global Climate Change: American Association of Petroleum Geologists Studies in Geology #47, Tulsa, OK, p. 213-230.
Thomasson MR, Gerhard LC (2019) The True and False of Climate Change. J Earth Environ Sci 7: 169. DOI:10.29011/2577-0640.100169.
Lee Gerhard
February, 2022
‘Civilization exists by geological consent, subject to change without notice.’ — Will Durant
Further reading:
20 Thoughts to "What Crisis? — By Dr Lee Gerhard"
The AGW folks are not real scientists: they have not disclosed their models to scientific scrutiny….. why not?
When I discovered the mathematical method used by Mann to characterise climate change, I could not believe it. Eigenvectors can only be applied to a system where the boundary conditions are inviolate over the period of the calculation – this is assumed to be true using the theorems of linear algebra and small levels of perturbation of the system. If these conditions are not met, then the system must be considered non-linear and a priori assumptions concerning its long term behaviour doubtful at best.
As Dr. Gerhard shows, the empirical data refutes such a conclusion and therefore ‘averaging’ out perturbations in the data is incorrect – such a conclusion is only valid if the system has a single defined ‘steady state’ controlled by the boundary conditions. Tim Ball’s representation is therefore a more correct representation of the data, as it can be seen there is no singular mechanism acting on the system, as is clearly recorded in the ice cores and the geological record.
Mann and Hansen have therefore made a similar mistake to that made by Claudius Ptolemy – believing that a system based on highly simplistic mathematical conditions can predict the future. Because of the highly linear nature and low level of perturbation of the planetary system, Ptolemy got away with it for nearly 1500 years, but by that time, the errors were plainly obvious. In Mann and Hansen’s case, it has only taken decades.
It is high time that the environmentalists, journalists, politicians, and even a whole number of scientists leave behind the AGW/climate change fantasy and go on to much truer and more pressing environmental and social issues such as biodiversity/wildlife decline, oil spills, smog in Indian/Chinese cities, and absolute poverty in less developed countries.
Spot on! That is where the real problems are!
“(anthropogenic warming) theory already disproven by empirical data.”
This statement is disinformation.
It is embarrassing coming from a scientists who should know better.
Laboratory tests clearly show CO2 is a greenhouse gas
A lot of CO2 has been added to the atmosphere since 1850 — roughly roughly + 137ppm, which is almost a 50% increase of the roughly estimated CO2 concentration in 1850.
Adding CO2 to the atmosphere should impede the ability of our planet to cool itself by some amount.
The exact effect of CO2 must remain unknown because there are so many other variables that can affect the global average temperature.
But that fact does not disprove man made “warming”
In fact, the rise of the global average temperature since 1975, along with the CO2 rise, is evidence to support man made “warming”.
While the same amount of warming could have 100% natural causes, the warming since 1975 is larger per decade than one would expect from 100% natural causes alone.
Once again, that does not prove or disprove what effect CO2 had in the past 47 years.
It is safe to say whatever effect CO2 had since 1975, it was not harmful in any way, and certainly there is no emergency. We love the warmer winters and less snow since the 1970s here in Michigan USA.
Some people claims man made CO2 has been proven to “controls the average temperature and others claim man made CO2 been proven to NOT be the cause of the measured temperature changes in the past 47 years.
Both beliefs are wrong.
The CO2 level rising over the current 417ppm should act as a mild greenhouse gas, expected to have a mild greenhouse effect, but that effect is impossible to measure, or predict. Unfortunately there are lots of predictions.
I do not think that anyone has claimed that added CO2 has zero effect – in fact the empirical data demonstrates the beneficial effect on plant life. But the claim by Mann and Hansen that anthropogenic CO2 is the sole vector of importance in climate is ludicrous and not backed up in any sense by historical data. As I pointed out above, a computer simulation based on mathematics not applicable to the system, must always fail and it doesn’t matter if it is computer code or mechanical wheels and pinions as in the case of clocks demonstrating the Ptolemaic system. We can blindly add more exotic combinations of wheels, epicycles and deferents as Ptolemy did, but in the end , the system will diverge from reality if run for long enough. Both computer code and mechanical clocks are examples of ‘closed’ systems based on a priori assumptions about the structure of the system. Averaging can be applied to linear systems but not to a highly non-linear system like climate. We can, as Paul Homewood does, take time series of recorded data and investigate them for trends but, the inverse operation is a fools paradise. We are much troubled by fools.