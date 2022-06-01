Weather Books Rewritten Across South America As Antarctic Blast Intensifies; + Australia Smashed By Heavy Snows And All-Time Record-Breaking Lows

Weather Books Rewritten Across South America As Antarctic Blast Intensifies

South America’s freeze stepped-up a notch on Tuesday, May 31 with multiple nations breaking monthly cold records.

Starting in Chile, thermometers bottomed-out at -2.1C (28.2F) in the Santiago — the capital’s coldest May reading since 1969; while an exceptional -5.9C (21.4F) was noted at Chillan Airport — an unprecedented record low for the month of May.

In Argentina, Maquinchao was again hitting lows of -15C (5F); while -12.6C (9.3F) was registered in Chapelco — a monthly record.







Benchmarks have been busted in Uruguay, too: Mercedes, for example, logged -4.3C (24.3F), with Tacuarembó suffering -3.1C (26.4F) — both monthly records. While rare, low-lying frosts have persisted in Brazil, down to elevations of <300m (<985ft).

I’ve picked out just a handful of low temperature records here. It is likely that hundreds have been toppled over the past few days. Record cold that will continue to reduce South American crops yields, particularly those of coffee and corn.



Australia Smashed By Heavy Snows And All-Time Record-Breaking Lows

A deep low pressure system is continuing to drag polar air over the Aussie continent, resulting in icy winds, heavy snows and record-breaking lows.

Starting with the snow, Mount Buller’s Rhylla Morgan said the the flakes are just “piling up” on the Victorian ski fields: “It started on Monday afternoon and it really hasn’t stopped,” she told Sky News Australia. “The whole place is just transformed.”

Perisher Ski Resort, located in NSW, is the same, announcing on Tuesday that it would open this Saturday (a week early) after the Snowy Mountains received a healthy dumping of snow Monday followed by half a meter overnight Tuesday:







And likewise at Thredbo, the resort is opening its slopes a full 2 weeks ahead of schedule:





More than 30cms of snow has blanketed Thredbo yesterday. Southern NSW resorts are preparing for a bumper ski season, with another cold front expected Friday.



Thredbo as of Wednesday morning.

Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino points out that NSW ski resorts usually have to begin their seasons by making their own snow; but not this year, not in these days of ‘catastrophic anthropogenic global warming’:





@PerisherResort absolutely pumping right now ahead of their season opening this Saturday! @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/bsFcGgdyiA — James Wilson (@WesternWilson9) June 1, 2022



“The good thing about the chill is that it’s going to be a cracking ski season. The back-to-back weather systems,” which Domensino calls very rare, “mean it’ll be epic for those going in what’s normally a risky time to ski.”





Perisher logs 70+cm (28+ inches) of snow in just two days. Is set to receive another 50cm in the coming week.





With regards to the temperature, the nation’s lowest reading was observed at Thredbo, which fell to -7.4C (18.7F); while across north-western Australia and central Australia readings of up to 20C below the seasonal norm were registered.

Pilbara, a large, dry region in the north of Western Australia, busted a number of all-time low temperature records Tuesday. As reported by @BOM_WA on Twitter, “Newman, Paraburdoo, Telfer, MarbleBar and Roebourne have all had their coldest ever day today.” Newman’s high, for example, climbed to just 9.6C (49.3F) yesterday — a reading some 17.5C (31F) below its May average.





Another cold day in the #Pilbara – the coldest on record for some sites in fact! #Newman, Paraburdoo, Telfer, #MarbleBar and #Roebourne have all had their coldest ever day today 🥶🥶 A top temp of just 9.6°C for Newman, 17.5°C below their average for May.https://t.co/wxABNo7ALH pic.twitter.com/GvFYL1JE9H — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) May 31, 2022



Returning to the southeast, the states of NSW, Victoria and ACT have also all been buffeted by record lows to go along with their early-season snows, with many NSW locales, particularly those in southern parts of the state, suffering their coldest May days on record.

Wednesday, June 1 –first day of winter– has also held anomalously-cold in these parts: Melbourne Airport hit a low of 4.4C (39.9F) in the early hours, with Ferny Creek touching 1.8C (35.2F).





The deep low pressure system dragging a fierce polar air mass into southern and southeastern Australia.



Looking ahead, additional pockets of polar cold are forecast to pepper the Aussie continent all week; but the next powerful Antarctic front is currently predicted to arrive Thursday, June 9 — and it looks a biggie:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) June 9 – June 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The snow totals look equally impressive, not least for Tasmania:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) June 1 – June 12 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Click below for today’s other article:







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

