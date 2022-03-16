JMA: “Weakened Jet Stream Led To Japan’s Record Cold And Snowy Winter”; Saudi Arabia Breaks 1985 Low Temperature Record — Yet Scientists Are “Already Certain” 2022 Will Be Among Top 10 Hottest Years On Record…

JMA: “Weakened Jet Stream Led To Japan’s Record Cold And Snowy Winter”

This winter was far colder and snowier than usual across the majority of Japan, which, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), was due in no small part to “westerly winds snaking in a southward direction, making it easier for cold air to flow into the country”.

As of March 14, a total of 12 observation points across the Japan were still logging all-time record-breaking levels of accumulated snow. The town of Tsunan in Niigata Prefecture, for example, still has 419 cm (13.75 ft) on the ground.

All this snow resulted in the deaths of at least 93 people, as per a Fire and Disaster Management Agency report, with the majority of the deaths occurring during snow removal work, such as clearing powder from the roofs of homes.





Accumulated snow on the roofs of houses in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, Feb 24 [Hidehito Matsumoto].







As documented by the JMA, the average temperature between Dec 2021 and Feb 2021 was 0.5C lower than the multidecadal average, which aided the snowfall — persistent cold that the agency believes was caused by frigid polar air masses being “pushed out from the North Pole on four occasions” due to a weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow:







“[This winter’s weather] was continuously cold and had a huge impact on people’s lives, mainly in areas in the Sea of Japan side,” said Hisashi Nakamura, of the JMA.







Saudi Arabia Breaks 1985 Low Temperature Record

Eastern Europe and The Middle East just can’t seem to shake their winter-like lows and heavy snows.

Snow has even be reported across Israel this week, at Metula and Ariel, among other locales.

The mercury in Syria’s capital Damascus dropped to -4.5C (23.9F) recently, a new record. While in Turaif, Saudi Arabia readings dipped below -3.4C (25.9F), breaking the national March low set in 1985 (solar minimum of cycle 21).



…Yet Scientists Are “Already Certain” 2022 Will Be Among Top 10 Hottest Years On Record

Despite the spate of persistent, recording-breaking cold registered for the year to date, scientists are “already certain” that 2022 will be among the 10 hottest years on record, at least according to British AGW rag The Independent.

The rag continues: “In its monthly update, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that this year was already off to a baking-hot start.” Letting that spurious statement slide, however –which is hard– the igger issue that article fails to address is that NOAA relies on ground base weather stations for the bulk of its data, stations that suffer from 1) very poor coverage, meaning NOAA has to “fill in the gaps” for the majority of the planet (aka “guess”), and also 2) the Urban Heat Island effect, which a phenomenon that occurs when natural land is replaced with dense concentrations of pavement, buildings, and other surfaces that absorb and retain heat. This is an artificial warming that isn’t witnessed in rural areas (so the majority of the planet then) but one that the likes of NOAA refuse to compensate for.

A far more accurate measurement of Earth’s temperature would be attained by using the raw satellite data. But what AGW Party member wants that? The 15x NASA/NOAA AMSU satellites that measure every square inch of the low troposphere (where us humans reside) show global cooling since 2016, with Earth’s average temperature down some 0.71C since then, and falling…







Added to this week’s list of dismissable warm-mongering claptrap comes a report from Yahoo News: “Arctic ice thinning at ‘frightening rate’ and summers could be ice-free by mid-century”. The alarmists don’t ever seem to learn their lesson, do they? Never put a date on the end of the world, you’ll always end up with egg on your face.

Also, don’t pick a season of such impressive Arctic sea ice growth to forward your absurd agenda. Or are the masses that easy to manipulate nowadays? Have they been so browbeaten by unrelenting “scientists say…” propaganda that they no longer even trust their own eyes to discern a basic chart?

Sea ice extent has been tracking at its largest extent since 2008 this season, with the floating ice cover in the Bering Sea reaching its greatest February extent since 2013. Also, and as reported just yesterday, Greenland gained a record-breaking 10 Gigatons of snow and ice on Monday, while the Northern Hemisphere’s total snow mass registered a sharp uptick at the same time, even as astronomical spring approaches.

All these facts are hardly conducive to an impending AGW-induced catastrophe, yet the MSM flat-out refuse to report on them, which only further exposes their agenda. But not only to they refuse to report said truth, they also appear to stage an organized media campaign to combat it: “Researchers have warned that sea ice is thinner than previous estimates – and that ice-free summers in the Arctic could be a reality by mid-century,” reads a Yahoo News headline from March 15.

Lead author of the study Sahra Kacimi said: “Current models predict that by the mid-century we can expect ice-free summers in the Arctic, when the older ice, thick enough to survive the melt season is gone.” However, as those of us not blinded by the propaganda know, we’ve been here many times before, many, many, many times before:







But to be fair, Kacimi’s study largely discusses sea ice thickness (aka volume) rather than extent. So below is a look at the DMI’s ‘Arctic Sea Ice Volume’ chart. This is a dataset that has suffered major controversies in recent months (namely the unexplained ‘disappearance’ of 1000s of km3 of ice back in Dec, 2021) but one that still shows 2022 sea ice thickness is 1) within the normal range, and 2) has actually fired a whopping 2,000+ km3 above 2021’s reading — a pill that is hard to swallow if “the older ice, thick enough to survive the melt season” is apparently on the cusp of completely vanishing:





[DMI]



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

