Wavy Jet Stream = Big Temp Contrast (-38F in MT, +87F in AL); Record Cold And Snow Hit Alaska; + Saskatchewan Breaks 16 Low Temp Records, Sets New Power Usage
Wavy Jet Stream = Big Temp Contrast
The global warming hypothesis can’t explain this one: The boundary of a buckling, meridional jet stream flow–brought about by historically low solar activity, is cutting right through the heart of America, causing anomalous heat on one side (+87F in Alabama) and a bone-chilling freeze on the other (-38F in Montana).
When solar activity is HIGH, the jet stream is tight and stable and follows somewhat of a straight path. But when solar activity is LOW, such as it is now, that meandering band of air flowing 6 miles above our heads becomes weak and wavy, it effectively buckles which diverts frigid Polar air to atypically low latitudes and replaces it with warmer tropical air.
The jet stream reverts from a Zonal Flow to a Meridional Flow and, depending on which side of the jet stream you’re on, you’re either in for a spell of unseasonably cold or hot weather and/or a period of unusually dry or wet conditions — it just so happens that boundary is currently cutting down the middle of the CONUS:
This is the true mechanism behind the U.S.’s, and indeed the planet’s, growing temperature contrasts, rather than the benign increase of atmospheric CO2–with the latter gaining such traction in the MSM, I suspect, due to it being a key component of The Great Reset: the plot to reform society in the interest of the few, to ‘build back better’ for the elites.
Look to the lack of investment in fossil fuels over the past few decades, at how out of favor this crucial commodity has fallen; look at the shortages and record energy prices currently gripping every developed corner of the planet, hurting the purse strings of everyday families. Before you can ‘build back’ you need a collapse, and this is what’s being orchestrated now — it appears those on high intend for us to take each other out in the form of civil war–the best answer to which is to start getting along; to find common ground; to reject ideological groupthink; to realize that there is no Left vs Right, rather there are simple beings with complex emotions and crippling confusion, forever bumping into walls of depression in search of meaning.
Left vs Right is itself a construct — one which serves the system, not we the people.
Turning our attention back to the weather (ha!), in a further blow to the AGW Party, the anomalous cold looks set to prevail — low temperature records will be challenged across the CONUS, and indeed across Canada and Alaska, and even Mexico, too:
Record Cold And Snow Hit Alaska
“Alaska ‘Icemageddon’ warning”, is how the BBC puts its, so you know it must be bloody cold…
The BBC article begins with record warmth (the 19.4C (66.9F) logged on Kodiak island, Sunday: AGW hypothesis in tact), but as discussed above, AGW can’t in any way, shape, or form explain the historic cold gripping a much larger portion of the state.
In the south-eastern town of Ketchikan, for example, temperatures dropped to -18C (-0.4F) on December 25 & 26 — the town’s coldest Christmas period of the past century+, with the old records being the -14.4C (6F) in 1967, and the -15C (5F) from 1917.
The extreme freeze prompted warnings of an “Icemageddon” from authorities, continues the BBC article, as torrents of rain and snow have left ice as hard as cement coating the roads.
“Ice is extremely difficult to remove once it has binded to the road surface. Even though air temps were warm… roads were at sub-zero temps, which caused ice to bind to the surface,” tweeted the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
The ice is expected cling to the roads until at least March or April, said Climate Scientist Rick Thoman, of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.
The snow has been just as extreme as the cold.
The Fairbanks area has been hit by its fiercest mid-winter storm since 1937. So much fell on Sunday that it caved in the roof of the only grocery shop in the town of Delta Junction, 95 miles (153km) south-east of Fairbanks. While an observation site at Denali National Park has now registered 74.5 inches (1.9 meters) of snow this month, making it the snowiest December on record.
These are scenarios Thoman is keen to put down to climate change: “When all the pieces come together in a warming world we’re going to get these unprecedented events, that’s what we expect,” he said.
However, and as discussed many times before, the establishment’s global warming hypothesis has been drastically altered over the years so as to fit observations due to it failing to predict them — but these extreme weather events we’re seeing, and particularly these dramatic swings between extremes, are due to less energy reaching the jet streams due to low solar activity, and not to man’s insignificant atmospheric CO2 contributions.
IPCC, 2001: “Milder winter temperatures will decrease heavy snowstorms…” was the original prophesy:
Saskatchewan Breaks 16 Low Temp Records, Sets New Power Usage
I’ve reported on British Columbia and Alberta in recent days, but the historic cold is no by no means confined to the east of Canada — the far east has seen record snow in recent days, and in Saskatchewan, record cold has prevailed.
Saskatchewan continues to grapple with frigid weather as 2021 draws to a close, leading to a host of records being broken across the province, reports thestarphoenix.com.
SaskPower says the province has broken its peak power record as homes and businesses used 3,868 megawatts to fight the freeze. The previous all-time record of 3,792 MW set four years ago to the day, on Dec 29, 2017 — and SaskPower says the new increase (of 76 MW) represents the electricity required to power some 76,000 homes.
Honing in on the records, some sixteen communities across Saskatchewan experienced record low temperatures on Tuesday alone. Furthermore, many of the busted benchmarks were truly historic, including Regina’s moose-hugging low of -38.6C (-37.5F), which beat out the all-time record of -37.2C (-35F) set in 1884(!); Swift Current’s -39.1C (-38.4F), which bested 1917’s -36.1C (-33F); and Leader’s crippling -42.6C (-44.7F), which smashed the previous record of -37.2C (-35F), set back in 1924.
Environment Canada have an extreme cold weather alert in place for much of the province, forecasting an extended period of dangerous temperatures; as a result, their meteorologists have urged people to take “extraordinary precautions“, while SaskPower have asked folks to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours: with water, non-perishable food, a flashlights, a clock and radio, a first aid kit, blankets, and also a copy of Al Gore’s book “Our Choice” and Greta Thunberg’s “No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference”–you know, to burn…
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.
20 Thoughts to “Wavy Jet Stream = Big Temp Contrast (-38F in MT, +87F in AL); Record Cold And Snow Hit Alaska; + Saskatchewan Breaks 16 Low Temp Records, Sets New Power Usage”
Heat from volcanos rise, cold air sinks to replace it:
https://i0.wp.com/electroverse.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/gfs_T2ma_namer_fh36-384.gif?ssl=1
From solar flares. NOT FROM NO FLARES !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Another quake Kamchatka, que the volcanos and more HEAT pumping the CYCLONES:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000g850/executive
https://www.windy.com/-Show—add-more-layers/overlays?pressure,56.885,161.104,5
As it gets colder and colder, and more and more people wake up to the global warming scam, dupes like Al and Greta, who have allowed themselves to be the faces of global warming, ought to worry about more than their books being burned. People get ugly when they are cold and hungry.
I think little Greta is more the face of idealistic youth, brainwashed into believing the whole global warming theory and determined to do their part and change what they see as a disastrous future. It’s not kids like her that are to blame – it’s the sinister forces engineering the whole thing. If they’ve duped some scientists into believing it, there’s no wonder they’ve convinced some well-meaning teenagers. I just hope she’ll switch over to fishing garbage out of the ocean, which would be much more worthwhile!
But the PTB who have engineered it all are smart enough to keep a low profile, and evil enough to sacrifice their “middlemen” to the angry hordes roaming the streets with torches, looking for scapegoats.
As for Greta, how old is she by now anyway? Children don’t remain so forever. And her parents have a great deal to answer for.
You may have a forgiving mindset, but don’t expect people with children who are freezing and starving to death to feel the same way.
She’s 18, about to turn 19. Definitely still in that age where you think you can change the world.
Heck, they’ve had me convinced of this narrative for years! Our kids have been spoon-fed this story since kindergarten. You NEVER hear the term solar cycles ANYWHERE in the mainstream. Once I finally did, it was like “OMG, yes – of course the sun has an impact on climate!”
So I’m not going to blame some kid for having fallen for it hook, line and sinker. The unfortunate thing is how they have used her to further their agenda. And you may well be right, that she may end up as one of the scape goats…
Meanwhile back in North Devon we are experiencing anomaly warmth for this time of year. I rather suspect it will be short lived but I will take it. Locals are saying things like ‘ it’s not natural’ but it is 100% natural I tell then explaining the current state of the jet stream. Here in South West UK it seems that we have escaped any bad weather and 2021 was really good for us, the correct amount of rains and loads of 🌞 also. Let’s see what weather 2022 brings, more of the same would be good
In Missouri, we have done pretty well by the meridional jetstream as well. We’ve had an unusually mild November and December. But when the cold finally does set in, I expect it will be a force to reckon with.
We got hammered with 2 1/2 weeks of deep freeze last February. The norm here is constant change, but time stood still for awhile and it was pretty unpleasant. Every year is different here. It’s wise to stock up good and then just go with the flow.
Knew something big to happen Jan-Feb 22 but had no idea!
The following link could be it. Scroll to bottom, click on your area,
or city for detailed maps. For instance, Austin Texas underwater but
not Fredericksburg to the South West in Hill Country, due to elevation.
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/12/north-american-continent-is-cracking-in-half-now-new-madrid-zipping-has-begun-illinois-cracked-and-most-of-state-heard-it-european-tsunami-imminent-3764493.html
Spiritually speaking, if you want to do something about it, just spiritually, mentally, envelope the earth, then “Make it More Solid”!
Make whatever you want a little more solid, so that we all may endure!
Thank you for your support and assistance,
DS
That’s funny
I live about 300 miles from New Madrid and haven’t noticed any signs of earth movement. When your “few weeks” have come and gone and the US has not split in half nor Ireland gone under a tsunami, are you going to post a retraction and an apology for blatant and sensationalistic fear- mongering?
Whether you do or you don’t, thank you for letting us know where you are coming from.
Heat from volcanos rising:
https://www.windy.com/-Show—add-more-layers/overlays?tcso2,44.151,-37.090,3
https://www.windy.com/-Show—add-more-layers/overlays?temp,20.035,-88.198,5
Heat from volcanos rises, cold air sinks to replace it because there are solar flares going off:
https://i0.wp.com/electroverse.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/gfs_T2ma_namer_fh36-384.gif?ssl=1
The jet stream pulling warm tropical air mass into polar darkness is a large portion of the threat. At the moment with a dormant sun, the replenishment cycle for cold is much more vigorous than the replacement cycle for heat.
Warm air forced into polar darkness provides more hours for radiation into space. I think there is reason to believe cold air lobes leaning on the warm air mass creates compression raising the temperature of that hot air mass.
Along with being forced into polar darkness it is compressed hotter and radiates more relative to the background temperature of space. Cold air masses can produce heat but heat produce cold? All part of the cooling process.
That’s another factor in the cooling/warming scenario that I have not heard mentioned before. Makes good sense.
I wonder exactly how much extra heat is being radiated during the long northern nights.
We can add that to the cooling side, along with less light/heat from the sun, increased cloud formation from cosmic radiation, increased volcanic ash in the stratosphere, and Bill Gates spreading aluminium particles ( or whatever) up there.
Speaking of which, do you think he’s actually doing that to mitigate the effects of solar flare(s) and predicted mininova? As far as I can tell, though the elite despise the rest of humanity, they seem to want to protect the rest of nature. That is surely why we now have bears, wolves, mountain lions and elk in the Midwest, where none existed a few decades ago. Somebody knew the disaster cycle was dur to repeat.
Cap, I wish your comment section had an edit function!
31 December 2021
“I’ve reported on British Columbia and Alberta in recent days, but the historic cold is no by no means confined to the east of Canada — the far east has seen record snow in recent days, and in Saskatchewan, record cold has prevailed.”
Correction: British Columbia and Saskatchewan are provinces in the West of Canada, not in the East. Western province of Alberta lies between B.C. and Saskatchewan.
Keep up the good work revealing climate truths !! Demolish the evil politicisation of climate science by sleazy opportunistic AGW mediocrities.
P.S. See my Expressway Traffic Optimization (ETO) technology concept for practicable cost-effective elimination of expressway (freeway) traffic congestion. http://aspetrie.net/
I’m snowbound on lockdown in the compound, with more snow on the wayyy…
https://www.windy.com/-Show—add-more-layers/overlays?snowAccu,next10d,47.646,-123.089,10
I got those global warming blues, it’s another snowy day.
Sunday’s forecast here is epic, I’m a bit on edge:
https://www.windy.com/-Show—add-more-layers/overlays?rain,2022010300,47.654,-122.981,7
Trees down, power out, more snow and then rain, flooding. Oh goody.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/12/the_new_climate_of_panic_among_the_panicmongers.html It has all been a scam based on misinterpreted data.
You can be sure that all those running this show from behind the curtains have known about this Grand Solar Minimum, planetary alignments, weakening magnetic fields for decades! They timed their depopulation/global takeover to take full advantage of ‘Mother Nature’s’ cycles! They have successfully conditioned much of the world population with their global warming spin, the Green New Deal, and the health crisis, into looking left, when they should be looking right! It will get ugly, especially in those densely populated cities and regions. Also, not sure which will be worse, cold/snow in the north, or trying to survive the heat/humidity across the south when there is no A/C or electricity.
Old houses/buildings had high ceilings, windows that opened, attic fans, lots of trees and walkout basements to help people survive the summer heat without AC. My Mom said they used to live in the basement in summer. You would probably boil to death in a modern office building without AC. Lots of glass, windows don’t open, no shade.