Wavy Jet Stream = Big Temp Contrast (-38F in MT, +87F in AL); Record Cold And Snow Hit Alaska; + Saskatchewan Breaks 16 Low Temp Records, Sets New Power Usage

Wavy Jet Stream = Big Temp Contrast

The global warming hypothesis can’t explain this one: The boundary of a buckling, meridional jet stream flow–brought about by historically low solar activity, is cutting right through the heart of America, causing anomalous heat on one side (+87F in Alabama) and a bone-chilling freeze on the other (-38F in Montana).

When solar activity is HIGH, the jet stream is tight and stable and follows somewhat of a straight path. But when solar activity is LOW, such as it is now, that meandering band of air flowing 6 miles above our heads becomes weak and wavy, it effectively buckles which diverts frigid Polar air to atypically low latitudes and replaces it with warmer tropical air.

The jet stream reverts from a Zonal Flow to a Meridional Flow and, depending on which side of the jet stream you’re on, you’re either in for a spell of unseasonably cold or hot weather and/or a period of unusually dry or wet conditions — it just so happens that boundary is currently cutting down the middle of the CONUS:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Jan 1 [ tropicaltidbits.com ]



This is the true mechanism behind the U.S.’s, and indeed the planet’s, growing temperature contrasts, rather than the benign increase of atmospheric CO2–with the latter gaining such traction in the MSM, I suspect, due to it being a key component of The Great Reset: the plot to reform society in the interest of the few, to ‘build back better’ for the elites.

Look to the lack of investment in fossil fuels over the past few decades, at how out of favor this crucial commodity has fallen; look at the shortages and record energy prices currently gripping every developed corner of the planet, hurting the purse strings of everyday families. Before you can ‘build back’ you need a collapse, and this is what’s being orchestrated now — it appears those on high intend for us to take each other out in the form of civil war–the best answer to which is to start getting along; to find common ground; to reject ideological groupthink; to realize that there is no Left vs Right, rather there are simple beings with complex emotions and crippling confusion, forever bumping into walls of depression in search of meaning.

Left vs Right is itself a construct — one which serves the system, not we the people.

Turning our attention back to the weather (ha!), in a further blow to the AGW Party, the anomalous cold looks set to prevail — low temperature records will be challenged across the CONUS, and indeed across Canada and Alaska, and even Mexico, too:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Jan 1 – Jan 16 [ tropicaltidbits.com ]



Record Cold And Snow Hit Alaska

“Alaska ‘Icemageddon’ warning”, is how the BBC puts its, so you know it must be bloody cold…

The BBC article begins with record warmth (the 19.4C (66.9F) logged on Kodiak island, Sunday: AGW hypothesis in tact), but as discussed above, AGW can’t in any way, shape, or form explain the historic cold gripping a much larger portion of the state.

In the south-eastern town of Ketchikan, for example, temperatures dropped to -18C (-0.4F) on December 25 & 26 — the town’s coldest Christmas period of the past century+, with the old records being the -14.4C (6F) in 1967, and the -15C (5F) from 1917.

The extreme freeze prompted warnings of an “Icemageddon” from authorities, continues the BBC article, as torrents of rain and snow have left ice as hard as cement coating the roads.

“Ice is extremely difficult to remove once it has binded to the road surface. Even though air temps were warm… roads were at sub-zero temps, which caused ice to bind to the surface,” tweeted the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

The ice is expected cling to the roads until at least March or April, said Climate Scientist Rick Thoman, of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.







The snow has been just as extreme as the cold.

The Fairbanks area has been hit by its fiercest mid-winter storm since 1937. So much fell on Sunday that it caved in the roof of the only grocery shop in the town of Delta Junction, 95 miles (153km) south-east of Fairbanks. While an observation site at Denali National Park has now registered 74.5 inches (1.9 meters) of snow this month, making it the snowiest December on record.





The Denali National Park Headquarters Cooperative observer weather equipment is literally buried! They have received 74.5 inches of snow this month, making this the snowiest Dec on record. The previous record was 66.3 inches in Dec 1984. (photo courtesy of Denali NP) pic.twitter.com/zCoQUDxjZ3 — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) December 29, 2021



These are scenarios Thoman is keen to put down to climate change: “When all the pieces come together in a warming world we’re going to get these unprecedented events, that’s what we expect,” he said.

However, and as discussed many times before, the establishment’s global warming hypothesis has been drastically altered over the years so as to fit observations due to it failing to predict them — but these extreme weather events we’re seeing, and particularly these dramatic swings between extremes, are due to less energy reaching the jet streams due to low solar activity, and not to man’s insignificant atmospheric CO2 contributions.

IPCC, 2001: “Milder winter temperatures will decrease heavy snowstorms…” was the original prophesy:







Saskatchewan Breaks 16 Low Temp Records, Sets New Power Usage

I’ve reported on British Columbia and Alberta in recent days, but the historic cold is no by no means confined to the east of Canada — the far east has seen record snow in recent days, and in Saskatchewan, record cold has prevailed.

Saskatchewan continues to grapple with frigid weather as 2021 draws to a close, leading to a host of records being broken across the province, reports thestarphoenix.com.

SaskPower says the province has broken its peak power record as homes and businesses used 3,868 megawatts to fight the freeze. The previous all-time record of 3,792 MW set four years ago to the day, on Dec 29, 2017 — and SaskPower says the new increase (of 76 MW) represents the electricity required to power some 76,000 homes.

Honing in on the records, some sixteen communities across Saskatchewan experienced record low temperatures on Tuesday alone. Furthermore, many of the busted benchmarks were truly historic, including Regina’s moose-hugging low of -38.6C (-37.5F), which beat out the all-time record of -37.2C (-35F) set in 1884(!); Swift Current’s -39.1C (-38.4F), which bested 1917’s -36.1C (-33F); and Leader’s crippling -42.6C (-44.7F), which smashed the previous record of -37.2C (-35F), set back in 1924.

Environment Canada have an extreme cold weather alert in place for much of the province, forecasting an extended period of dangerous temperatures; as a result, their meteorologists have urged people to take “extraordinary precautions“, while SaskPower have asked folks to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours: with water, non-perishable food, a flashlights, a clock and radio, a first aid kit, blankets, and also a copy of Al Gore’s book “Our Choice” and Greta Thunberg’s “No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference”–you know, to burn…





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





