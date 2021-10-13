Western Australia Logs Fifth Snowfall of the Year (Second-Highest on Record), A Foot of Spring Snow Hits New Zealand, Record Cold Sweeps Seattle, + Half of Kashmir is Currently ‘White’

Western Australia Logs Fifth Snowfall of the Year (Second-Highest on Record)

Western Australia logged its fifth snowfall of the year on Tuesday — the second-highest on record.

As reported by abc.net.au, a small snow flurry was captured on video at the summit of Bluff Knoll just after dawn on Tuesday as the remnants of a powerful cold front moved across the south coast:







Snow has now been recorded on the Stirling Range peak –the highest in southern WA at 1,099m (3,600ft)– in the months of May, July, August, September and October.

The highest-ever number of WA snow flurries ever in a single year was six, in 2016 — all on Bluff Knoll. Five has been recorded on just one previous occasion — back in 1968, and at different locations across the state. This is confirmed by a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson, who said: “The last time we had five recorded snow events was over half a century ago in 1968.”

Western Australia averages 1.7 snowfalls each year. This year’s five is really quite something, and comes hot on the heels of 2016’s six. This could indicate that a shift in the Western Australian climate is underway (in line with reduced solar activity): the cold season is being extended.

Snowfalls have even been recorded in the hills behind Perth and as far north as Geraldton, concluded the abc.net.au article.

And looking ahead, the majority of the 2.97 million mi² Aussie continent can expect additional spring chills into the weekend:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Oct 15 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



A Foot of Spring Snow Hits New Zealand

A rare spring snowstorm rolled through the Manuherikia and Maniototo regions of Central Otago yesterday, October 12, delivering heavy snow to the higher elevations of New Zealand’s southern region.

Residents awoke to blanket of snow and motorists were warned to take care on State Highway 85 between Omakau and Kyeburn and in Moa Flat Rd, and Danseys Pass Rd was closed because of snow, reports odt.co.nz.

Among the highest accumaltions were those registered at St Bathans where around a foot was measured.

There was also widespread snow on the hills throughout Central Otago and above Queenstown and Wanaka.







The odt.co.nz article points out that such inclement conditions were bad news for farmers at the tail end of lambing and calving season, but great news for local kids.

‘‘I was travelling to Dunedin at 8am this morning and the Pigroot was covered but it was definitely a bit dangerous through the cutting,” said Kyeburn resident Amie Pont.

‘‘It’s a winter wonderland.’’





Kids playing in the aftermath of a bout of ‘catastrophic global warming’ [ odt.co.nz /Peter McIntosh]



MetService has warned that more snow could be on the cards.

A spokesman for the weather service said a warning remained in place for the Lindis Pass last night (State Highway 8) with additional snow likely overnight. The deep low that was forecast to hit New Zealand early this week would continue slowly moving away to the east, and the strong, cold southwest flow would gradually continue to ease, concluded the spokesman.



Record Cold Sweeps Seattle

A myriad of cold records are falling ACROSS the Western U.S. this week.

Taking Seattle as just one example, benchmark-busting cold is currently sweeping the Western Washington area.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a frost advisory for some areas including Tacoma and Olympia — and for good reason: overnight temperatures dipped below below freezing in these regions.

The temperature in Sea-Tac dropped to 38 degrees at 4 AM — this set a new daily record low, busting the previous record of 39F which was set way back in 1946 (solar minimum of cycle 17), according to the NWS:





At 4 AM the temperature at Sea-Tac dropped to 38°. This will set a new daily record low (so far). The previous record was 39° back in 1946. — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 12, 2021



This is the outlook for Wednesday, October 13 across the western half of the CONUS:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Oct 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Expect another host of low temperature records to have been toppled this morning.

Additionally, early-season snow will continue to cause traffic problems and power outages as the week progresses:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Oct 13 – Oct 15 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

Thousands lose power, roads impacted, schools canceled as winter weather slams Utah https://t.co/ReIUZhiiqK — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) October 12, 2021



Half of Kashmir is Currently ‘White’

Approximately half of India’s northern state of Jammu and Kashmir is currently under as much as a foot of global warming goodness, where the snowfall season has started a full month ahead of schedule, reports bharattimes.co.in.

As much as a foot of snow fell Monday from Amarnath cave to Pir Panjal range.

Sizable drifts also brought traffic along the key Bandipora-Gurej road to a complete standstill.

The mercury sank to just 1.5C (34.7F), according to India’s Meteorological Department — and while heavy snow settled in the hilly areas of the valley, hail and rain fell in the plains, damaging the region’s crops.

Historically, Jammu and Kashmir’s snow season doesn’t start until after November 15.

These are some spectacularly-early accumulations:





The picture is of Mughal Road Pir Ki Gali in Shopian district [Abid Butt].



Looking ahead, India’s Meteorlogical Department foresees the north’s anomalous cold sinking south and into other states.

They say that a drop in temperature with be suffered ACROSS much of India, and have issued an orange alert in 6 districts.

Much of Asia is currently holding anomalously cold, compounding the global energy crisis:







Much of Asia is currently holding anomalously cold, compounding the global energy crisis:

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





