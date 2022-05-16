Victoria, B.C. Suffers Record Cold; Antarctic Blast To Engulf New Zealand; Oil Companies Post Record Profits On Cold Winter And Spiraling Crude Prices; + Ukraine Warns Of Spring Crop “Headwinds”

Victoria, B.C. Suffers Record Cold

Greater Victoria, British Columbia recently set two low temperature record on two consecutive days as winter 2021-22 refuses to release its grip.

The temperature at the Victoria International Airport dropped to 0.8C (33.4F), according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). This busted the previous record for May 12, the 1.7C (35.1F) set back in 1964 (solar minimum of cycle 19). More record cold followed on May 13 and an all-time low for the Victoria area was set, where records have been kept since 1914.

The recent minimum temperature records reflect B.C.’s ongoing unseasonably cold spring, reports CTV News Vancouver.

ECCC meteorologist Armel Castellan said residents of the South Coast should expect the frigid weather to continue: “We’re not looking at a big warm up … We’re lagging behind those regular seasonal values as a result of having an open door to the Pacific, dousing parts of southwest B.C. and into the Interior.”

According to mainstream narrative, warmer-than-average temperatures are a result of AGW, whereas anomalously-cold temperatures are due to anything and everything else, including “an open door to the Pacific”…? Got it.

Well, that ‘open door’ –and God knows what else they’ll blame– is about to welcome a continent-spanning, record-breaking mass of polar cold into the majority of North America. This incoming freeze threatens to extinguish any remaining crop planting hopes, too — planting that is already well-behind schedule, with all hopes hinging on a warmer and dryer second half of May…





A similar scenario is brewing in South America, too, where out-of-season cold is on course to damage/destroy the key grain harvests of Brazil and Argentina as they enter a crucial time of the growing season:





Antarctic Blast To Engulf New Zealand

Staying in the Southern Hemisphere, an Antarctic air mass is making a beeline towards New Zealand.

The chill is forecast to kick-off Thursday, with the lowest temperatures hitting Friday through Sunday.

WeatherWatch reported that the cold surge will see daytime highs in parts of the South Island struggle to 5C (41F), and could even deliver snowfall to the far south.





Oil Companies Post Record Profits On Cold Winter And Spiraling Crude Prices

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, has disclosed an 82% rise in quarterly profits to a new record of $39.5bn.

The company, which last week overtook technology group Apple to become the world’s most valuable company, said it would pay an $18.8bn dividend and hand $4bn in bonus shares to its investors.

Record-high profits are being posted across the energy sector this year, with companies such as BP and Shell also benefiting from rising commodities prices fueled by 1) Russian sanctions, 2) strong Asian demand for gas, and 3) the record-cold winter of 2020-21 which depleted supplies across the Northern Hemisphere, leaving stocks perilously low as we entered the winter of 2021-22.

Added to the mix, you also have money flowing OUT of an out-of-favor fossil fuel sector –at least domestically– over concerns that Earth is now just ≈10 years away from both burning to a crisp AND suffering catastrophic sea level rise.

This guy gets it…





BP’s profits more than doubled to $6.2bn in the first three months of the year, with Shell reporting a record quarterly profit of $9.1bn for Jan-March — all while many of the poorest in society are having to choose between eating and heating.

Aramco is 95% owned by the Saudi government.

Amin H Nasser, the company’s president and chief executive, claimed Aramco is helping to meet world demand for reliable and affordable energy against a backdrop of “increased volatility”. However, the company, through OPEC+, is refusing to increase production in any meaningful way as attempts to plug the void left by Russia would actually hurt profits.

“Energy security is vital and we are investing for the long term, expanding our oil and gas production capacity to meet anticipated demand growth,” said Nasser. “As we collaborate with domestic and international partners to explore new and emerging technologies and solutions, from developing cleaner transport technologies to establishing low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia value chains, I am more optimistic than ever about the positive contribution we can make, both to our customers and to the ongoing global energy transition.”

Optimistic? Talk about a disconnect from reality. I guess $39.5bn profit in 90 days will do that…



Ukraine Warns Of Spring Crop “Headwinds”

Ukrainian farmers are continuing to sow spring crops, with progress reaching 70%–at leats according to official reports.

If these numbers are true then the farmer’s efforts are to be commended. However, a 30% decrease is still a huge number, particularly for such a key exporting nation — the Ukraine being the breadbasket of Europe.

On top of the shortfall, authorities across the country are now warning that a shortage of resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection agents and rapidly dwindling fuel stocks, will likely grind progress to a halt, and will result in reduced yields for the crops that did make it into the ground.

Alongside that, the limited prospects for storing or marketing the crop are also weighing on prospects for the upcoming season amid ongoing fighting with invading Russian forces, reads a recent agricensus.com report.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, in the west of the country, the course of spring field work was largely suspended due to a lack of fuel, said Stepan Vintonovich, deputy director of the department of agro-industrial development.

“Agriculture is not included in the list of critical infrastructure, so the equipment is refueled for farmers on an occasional basis. The state promises to correct the situation after May 15, but spring time is lost,” Vintonovich said. “Moreover, due to the lack of rain, there are also enough negative weather factors. Spring crops in our region have only just begun to emerge,” he continued.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Ukraine still hasn’t given a forecast for 2022’s grain harvest, but they have hinted that the ongoing conflict combined with a lack of fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides will see a stark reduction in yield.

There is going to be a negative supply shock come September/October 2022, when, globally, poor harvest after poor harvest is officially booked. I’m predicting this will shake the foundations of society, and will result in an outbreak of panic among the masses as prices spiral and grocery store shelves run dry. There is still time to prepare, though: stockpiling food is a smart idea, but the key to long term success will be in growing our own fruit and vegetables, and raising our own livestock. And I can see, in the near future, our politicians urging us all to start ‘Victory Gardens’. Only by then, it’ll be too little too late for many.







