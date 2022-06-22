“Unprecedented” Summer Snow Hits Afghanistan; Similarly In India And Pakistan, Rare Mid-June Freeze Delivers Heavy Snowfall; + Unusual Cold Sweeps Namibia
“Unprecedented And Heavy” Summer Snow Hits Afghanistan
According to local sources, and as reported by khaama.com, unprecedented and heavy snowfall has struck central Afghanistan which, at this time of the year, poses a threat to young livestock and tender crops.
Residents in various towns and villages of Bamyan province have reported snow down to an unusually low elevation, even as the calendar reads summer.
Witnesses documented the sharp cool-down and rare snow which descended overnight Monday:
The Bamyan province snow has been confirmed by the Taliban’s Ministry of Public Works, with the agency also noting historic accumulations in Samangan province, as well as heavy snow in the Salang area:
As concluded by the khaama.com article, snowfall on a summer night is unprecedented in at least the last 20 years.
However, although snow is cold –at least the time I checked– that hasn’t stopped the marauding gangs of do-gooders on Twitter from laying the feet of this climatic anomaly firmly at the feet of ‘global warming’.
One twitter user, who I’ll nickname Klaus Schwab’s Wet Dream, wrote: “Snow in parts of Afghanistan. Global warming is real, please take it seriously. Raise awareness.” While another tweeted: “Snow in summer! This is not just #ClimateChange, it’s #ClimateCrisis actually.”
The power of propaganda.
The unthinking compliance of indoctrinated sheep.
Afghanistan Quake
1,000 people have died with 1,500 wounded (updated) after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake (downgraded from an M6.1) hit eastern Afghanistan Wednesday, compounding the misery in a nation already dealing with a full-blown economic collapse.
The earthquake hit in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at roughly 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, which lies close to the country’s border with Pakistan, according to the USGS.
The quake was shallow, striking at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
Casualties have been reported in the Barmal, Zirok, Nika and Giyan districts of Paktika province, with more than 600 injured, according to Bakhtar.
Local officials and residents have also warned that the death toll is likely to rise.
Seismic and volcanic activity has been correlated to changes in our sun.
The recent global uptick in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is possibly attributed to the drop-off in solar activity, an increase in coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma; however, and I freely admit, the science is far from settled.
Rare Mid-June Freeze Delivers Snow To Indian And Pakistan
A very rare spell of mid-June cold is ravaging swathes of Northwest India and Pakistan this week.
Islamabad, Pakistan reached just 23C (73F) on Tuesday–an astonishing feat for a city with an average June high of 38C (100F).
It was colder across the region’s higher elevations –as you would expect– with Gulmarg, India struggling to a maximum of just 7.5C (45F). Moreover, substantial summer snow was also noted in India, even at levels well-below 4,000m (13,000ft):
“Affects of global warming”, comments another useful idiot on Twitter.
Unusual Cold Sweeps Namibia
A fiercely cold night with widespread frosts has been suffered in the Namibian highlands.
A startling chilly low of -5.8C (21.6F) was registered by the agro station of Waterberg Tuesday morning.
The cold is also prevailing further north in the Southern Angola Highlands. There, a record low of 1.6C (34.9F) has been logged at Ondjiva, formerly known as Pereira d’ Eca, which sits at just 17 degrees south of the Earth’s equatorial plane (17S).
The blast of exceptional polar cold is impacting the nation’s farmers.
According to a report by NBC Digital News, cold weather conditions have hit small livestock farmers, particularly in Southern parts, where one farmer in the Aroab district is noted to have lost some 30 goats to the anomalously low temperatures:
Just as unusual, snowfall has also been documented in Southern Namibia, as the chill of solar minimum continues its intensification:
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
[Featured Image: Azad Enayatullah / Ingrid Prestetun]
12 Thoughts to ““Unprecedented” Summer Snow Hits Afghanistan; Similarly In India And Pakistan, Rare Mid-June Freeze Delivers Heavy Snowfall; + Unusual Cold Sweeps Namibia”
Just read the local AGW propagandists, former TV meteorologist, turned climate catastrophe promoter, well paid by public funding, off course.
His examples of the devastating and incontrovertible proof of the “undeniable” effects focused on the heatwave in southern France, Italy etc being so unusually early in the season that it was a “sign” mankind had destroyed our planet.
Then the reports of the drought hitting northern Italy because of the almost, totally absent snow, in the alps these years.
Had a discussion with him one day and he accused me of gross “cherrypicking, when I mentioned some cold anomalies around the world.
Reading my daily electroverse.net and looking at the anomalies above, I feel exasperated and the pressures of living in an alternative reality is mind blowing.
The vaccines are being ramped up as well and the elderly are being asked to receive another syringe, now and the rest of us around October and they “hope” they will not “have” to close society down in autumn. So now I am sure we will have new lockdowns.
It worked magic on the oil price last time and could dampen the pressures of inflation…what’s not to like, NOT!!!
I myself prefer my alternate universe. Seems a lot more realistic.
A couple of thoughts on this thing: In the US Border, there are hundreds of unvaccinated people entering. I think this is because the PTB know full well the dangers of the jab, as the US insurance companies found that there is a 168% increase in death payouts in the roughly 25 to 50 year age working group, and these workers need to be replaced. The jab is a good way to get rid of the elderly.
Most of my neighbors have no clue that there is or is going to be a food shortage. Our “President” even said there will be shortages. Our baby food went to the border. WTF!
10,000 cows supposedly died of some kind of sunstroke in the feeding holding lots. Sure! They were not given enough water…OR: what was in the water. Over 100 food processing plants have been put out of commission in the last 2 years, and the count is still growing. Duh!
But the masses simply listen to their handlers which is the news media propaganda, paid off doctors, and live in fear. I prefer my alternate universe.
We always find you and share your amazing platform!! You should perhaps consider subscribing to Telegram? 700 million channels on Telegram now and mostly caring folks … God bless you Cap Allon!
Try and write the name of this website in a youtube comment. It will be censored within minutes.
And millions of bots, and people with unchecked psyches unfortunately.
Thank you for your kind words. I will look into Telegram.
yes, might be a good idea to go to telegramm as long as it exists the way it is. I get most of my information there now, no facebook, no twitter. I guess you will find some people there helping to promote your channel.
Check out GlobalWeatherCycles.com with Professor David Dilley. Has some free information and explanations on how our weather occurs.
You do really good work and I wish I could pay you for it. Unfortunately I went from being able to save a little to starting the enviable grind through my savings. Please put what ever advertising in that helps you.