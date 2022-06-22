“Unprecedented” Summer Snow Hits Afghanistan; Similarly In India And Pakistan, Rare Mid-June Freeze Delivers Heavy Snowfall; + Unusual Cold Sweeps Namibia

“Unprecedented And Heavy” Summer Snow Hits Afghanistan

According to local sources, and as reported by khaama.com, unprecedented and heavy snowfall has struck central Afghanistan which, at this time of the year, poses a threat to young livestock and tender crops.

Residents in various towns and villages of Bamyan province have reported snow down to an unusually low elevation, even as the calendar reads summer.

Witnesses documented the sharp cool-down and rare snow which descended overnight Monday:





How strange! Snow coming in summer, Bamyan covered by snow. Everything turn upside-down in Afghanistan even snow. pic.twitter.com/AcF5OLGzJ2 — Ewaz Ali Mahdawi (@EwazMahdawi) June 21, 2022

Snow in Bamyan. It is very rare to snow in the middle of June, where spring almost is finished for summer. pic.twitter.com/e6cfBVmEHe — Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@Afghanistan_5) June 21, 2022



The Bamyan province snow has been confirmed by the Taliban’s Ministry of Public Works, with the agency also noting historic accumulations in Samangan province, as well as heavy snow in the Salang area:





Snow in Bamyan and Samangan provinces.

And heavy snow in Salang area.

Afghanistan.

3rd week of June 2022 pic.twitter.com/Qjdz21Id8q — Mutmaeen (@Metmaeen) June 21, 2022



As concluded by the khaama.com article, snowfall on a summer night is unprecedented in at least the last 20 years.

However, although snow is cold –at least the time I checked– that hasn’t stopped the marauding gangs of do-gooders on Twitter from laying the feet of this climatic anomaly firmly at the feet of ‘global warming’.

One twitter user, who I’ll nickname Klaus Schwab’s Wet Dream, wrote: “Snow in parts of Afghanistan. Global warming is real, please take it seriously. Raise awareness.” While another tweeted: “Snow in summer! This is not just #ClimateChange, it’s #ClimateCrisis actually.”

The power of propaganda.

The unthinking compliance of indoctrinated sheep.





Today was snowing in Bamyan Afghanistan.



It looks so beautiful and amazing ….. #snow #Afghanistan



🍃💜🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZjmU4ZUzh8 — Tamim (@iamtammim) June 21, 2022



Afghanistan Quake

1,000 people have died with 1,500 wounded (updated) after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake (downgraded from an M6.1) hit eastern Afghanistan Wednesday, compounding the misery in a nation already dealing with a full-blown economic collapse.

The earthquake hit in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at roughly 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, which lies close to the country’s border with Pakistan, according to the USGS.

The quake was shallow, striking at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Casualties have been reported in the Barmal, Zirok, Nika and Giyan districts of Paktika province, with more than 600 injured, according to Bakhtar.

Local officials and residents have also warned that the death toll is likely to rise.





A strong earthquake left more than 250 dead in Khost and Paktika provinces of #Afghanistan. The images show the destruction left behind by the natural calamity and how the residents are attending to the emergency, which includes turning up for blood donation in large numbers. pic.twitter.com/Iind80WYwZ — The Conflict Diaries (@factsnconflicts) June 22, 2022



Seismic and volcanic activity has been correlated to changes in our sun.

The recent global uptick in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is possibly attributed to the drop-off in solar activity, an increase in coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma; however, and I freely admit, the science is far from settled.



Rare Mid-June Freeze Delivers Snow To Indian And Pakistan

A very rare spell of mid-June cold is ravaging swathes of Northwest India and Pakistan this week.

Islamabad, Pakistan reached just 23C (73F) on Tuesday–an astonishing feat for a city with an average June high of 38C (100F).

It was colder across the region’s higher elevations –as you would expect– with Gulmarg, India struggling to a maximum of just 7.5C (45F). Moreover, substantial summer snow was also noted in India, even at levels well-below 4,000m (13,000ft):





Hard to believe it is snowing in #June in Kausarnag #kulgam #PirPanjal District Kulgam pic.twitter.com/xgsXjp4D5b — Dr Bilal M Bhat IAS (@DrBilalbhatIAS) June 21, 2022



“Affects of global warming”, comments another useful idiot on Twitter.



Unusual Cold Sweeps Namibia

A fiercely cold night with widespread frosts has been suffered in the Namibian highlands.

A startling chilly low of -5.8C (21.6F) was registered by the agro station of Waterberg Tuesday morning.

The cold is also prevailing further north in the Southern Angola Highlands. There, a record low of 1.6C (34.9F) has been logged at Ondjiva, formerly known as Pereira d’ Eca, which sits at just 17 degrees south of the Earth’s equatorial plane (17S).

The blast of exceptional polar cold is impacting the nation’s farmers.

According to a report by NBC Digital News, cold weather conditions have hit small livestock farmers, particularly in Southern parts, where one farmer in the Aroab district is noted to have lost some 30 goats to the anomalously low temperatures:







Just as unusual, snowfall has also been documented in Southern Namibia, as the chill of solar minimum continues its intensification:





A video taken earlier today of a snowfall in Southern Namibia 🇳🇦



Most Parts of Namibia are notoriously dry and much of the country is made up of the Namib Desert and the Kalahari



Namibia is situated along the cold Benguela Current of south Atlantic coastpic.twitter.com/cmEW31MmEa — Africa View Facts (@AfricaViewFacts) June 21, 2022



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

[Featured Image: Azad Enayatullah / Ingrid Prestetun]