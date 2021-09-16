“Unbelievable Amount of Snow” Extends New Zealand Ski Season, Fall Flurries Headed for Colorado, Europe set to Freeze, as the Sun is Once Again Spotless

Once upon a time, NASA said low solar activity = global cooling.

The exact same pattern is unfolding again TODAY, but with one key difference — the modern scientific establishment is now tasked with peddling the CAGW narrative, meaning reality and historical documentation must be twisted, obfuscated, and flat-out ignored…



“Unbelievable Amount of Snow” Extends New Zealand Ski Season

In this time of ‘catastrophic anthropogenic global warming’ –which you’ll recall was prophesied to deliver ever-rising temperatures and the end of snow– extreme blizzards are striking BOTH hemisphere’s this week: Greenland up north, and New Zealand down south.

In fact, New Zealand’s out-of-season pow-pow has been so heavy that it has resulted in South Island skifield’s implementing rare extensions to their seasons.

James Lazor, a spokesperson for the Mt Dobson Ski Area, said conditions are excellent at present, and they have decided to extend their season by at least two weeks, shifting their final day from September 26 to October 10.





Mt Dobson Ski Area is enjoying “unbelievable” snow and weather, and have announced a two-week extension to their season.



There are multiple factors in selecting closing dates, with each skifield making their own decisions based on location, access, historical weather and visitor patterns. Conditions are “particularly good,” said Lazor–which came as a complete surprise given those official NIWA predictions calling for an unseasonably warm start to spring, 2021.

In reality though, a persistent and violent buckling of the jet stream has been diverting a string of Antarctic air masses unusually far north — a phenomenon that is now extending into spring, and affecting more regions than just New Zealand.

Frigid ‘polar tails’ are being flung across the majority of Southern Hemisphere land masses this month.

And looking below, we see Australia is set for a historic, continent-spanning wave of September cold next week–but South Africa and South America can also expect their own extensions to winter.





Sept 21:

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) for Sept 21 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Sept 22:

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) for Sept 22 [tropicaltidbits.com].



Back to New Zealand, those recent late-season dumps have delivered an “unbelievable amount of snow,” continued Lazor.

“We’ve done some measurements this morning, and our high point for snow coverage is 2 m (6.6 ft), our low point is 80 cm (2.6 ft). The skiing and riding is just spectacular, and the weather will just get better and better.”







Fall Flurries Headed for Colorado

Weather models have been very consistent over the past three days in showing a deep trough diving far enough south to bring most of Colorado a good taste of fall.

Storms have already brought a dusting of graupel and snow to some of the higher elevations this week, but the more organized and widespread snowfall potential is forecast to arrive Monday night, Sept 20.

At this point, the storm looks similar to the Aug 20 event, and will likely bring inches of snow to parts of the mountains, favoring the central and northern areas.

The models currently show the lower Front Range staying mostly dry, but the mercy is expected drop off a cliff, falling into the 40s with blustery winds making it feel much colder.

This is a developing system, and forecasts are ever-changing.

Stay tuned for updates.





Europe set to Freeze

Europe’s severe gas shortage, due in no small part to the depletion of supplies during the historically cold winter and spring just gone, are now making mainstream headlines. And now, the continent is bracing for an early winter test this week, as a powerful blast of Arctic air descends.

Beginning this weekend, temperature departures are set to nosedive, tumbling as much as 20C below the seasonal average.

Latest GFS runs reveal the extent of the early-season chill, which is set to prove doggedly persistent and run into October:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 19 – Sept 27 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Such negative temperature anomalies in mid to late September threaten cop-ravaging frosts and early-season snowfall:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Sept 16 – Oct 2 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Prepare for winter now, Europeans.

Don’t rely on government or the emergency services to come to your aid when historic freezes lead to rolling blackouts…







The Sun is Once Again Spotless

Today, September 16, solar and geomagnetic activity are very low — the Sun is once again blank.

The outbursts and flaring of the past few weeks has faded, and, although we’re in the midst of a ramp-up into SC25, all is once again quiet on the earth facing solar disk — the sun is devoid of sunspots.







NASA has linked periods of low solar activity with spells of global cooling here.

The Dalton Minimum (1790 to 1830) delivered a period of lower-than-average global temperatures.

This 40-year temperature decline also matches perfectly with the observed dip in solar activity (see the Sunspot chart below).





The Oberlach Station in Germany, for example, experienced a 2C decline over 20 years at the beginning of the 1800s — a drop which devastated the country’s food production.

“The Year Without a Summer” also occurred during the Dalton Minimum (in 1816).

Crop failures across Eurasia and the Americas were also noted. These led to food riots, famine, and ultimately the deaths of millions upon millions of people across the Northern Hemisphere, including China.

Temperature plunges of the more distant past also correlate neatly with spells of low solar output.

Preceding the Dalton were the much deeper Maunder and Spörer Minimums.

Taking the Maunder Minimum (1645 to 1715), we see (below) that its 70-year spell of cooling, crop loss and famine also matches with a sharp decline in solar output — during the Maunder, the Sun was devoid of sunspots for not just years, but decades at a time:





Maunder Minimum low solar activity (1645 – 1715), with NASA’s forecast for SC25 tagged on the end.



The Grand Solar Minimum cycle appears to be returning, and, as expected, it is bringing the cold and snow back with it.

Sunspots have become few-and-far between in recent years, and while it’s really still anyone’s guess what the future holds, the majority of evidence and expert analysis puts this next solar cycle (25) on par with historically weak one just gone (24), with the cycle after that (26) threatening to not get going at all (we could be looking at a repeat of the Maunder Minimum, where entire solar cycles went by without so much as a peep).

If this is the case, this decline in solar output will continue to have a stark cooling effect on global average temperatures, which are already down some 0.7C from their peak in 2016.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





