UK Met Office Issues Absurd “Extreme Heat Warnings” For 32C (89.6F)

I believe you can tell a nation’s ‘sheep status’ by the percentage of its population that accepted the COVID shots; and in that ranking, the UK is up there, having had almost 80% of its people jabbed (according to the official stats).

Whether it be COVID or ‘catastrophic climate change’, the UK population seems ready and willing to head down whatever path the elites put before them.

With regards to the latter, the UK Met Office’s issuance of “extreme heat warnings” on Monday –for a high of 32C (89.6F)– is nothing more than propagandizing. Their ‘climate crisis’ narrative needed a boost. It’s failing. And the UK reaching the low-thirties in July, no matter how uneventful that may seem to those with heads screwed on, was seen as a opportunity to remind the compliant masses of their imminent demise–a rare burst of heat that the UK arm of the AGW Party couldn’t let go to waste.





Beach-goer enduring the heat induced climate crisis.



As a result of these slightly above average temperatures, the UK Met Office –a warm-mongering government agency charged with forwarding CAGW– has urged Brits to stay indoors where possible and to drink plenty of fluid to cope with the heat.

Parents are also being encouraged to limit their children’s exposure to the sun.

And the elderly, people with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are deemed to be particularly at risk.

In addition, it has also been suggested that people shade or cover windows exposed to direct sunlight, check fans and fridges are working properly, and that medicines are correctly stored.

Dog owners are being advised to avoid over-exercising their pets.

While Hampshire County Council is preparing to deploy gritters to deal with road surfaces being melted by the sun.

We’re talking about a high of 32C (89.6F) here, right?! In the month of July?!

Moreover, the majority of the country didn’t even reach 30C (86F)!

Wales, for example, rose to a high of just 28.7C (83.7F) in Cardiff’s Bute Park.

It stands that the handful of readings at or just-below 32C were registered in and around London–at the usual suspect, Heathrow airport with its ignored Urban Heat Island bias. For reference, the UK’s top five hottest recorded temperatures of the modern era occurred between 1990 and 2020, with London/Heathrow taking three out of the five spots.

But I’m past frustrated rage now, and I’m onto finding this opportunistic pounce on ordinary summer temperatures laughable.

To be fair to the Met Office, it could indeed reach the mid-30s!!! this coming Sunday. However, such readings, in the month of July, are also hardly unexpected. It stands that the most newsworthy feature about all this is how government agencies, in partnership with their mainstream media lapdogs, are reprogramming the masses to be fearful of ‘summer’.





⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️



This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈



Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU — Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022



Readings of 32C – 35C (89.6F – 95F) are not “extraordinarily high”.

Nor do they don’t pose a health risk–nothing a paddling pool and a Solero couldn’t fix, anyway.

Where we’re based, in central Portugal, we’re located on the ‘bottom end’ of this Western European heatwave (which, in a nutshell, is caused by a plume of African air riding northwards–a phenomenon likely exaggerated by a low solar activity-induced ‘meridional‘ jet stream flow), and highs of 42C (107.6F) have been registered on our land.

In response to this, my kids have been splashing about in our lake and watching movies in our shaded pergola. It’s been fun. And we would consider readings of 32C in July/August comparatively ‘chilly’ — certainly too cold for a swim.

The UK needs to get out more — there is nothing all-that unusual, yet alone extraordinary, about this week’s summer highs.





Summer fun.



An increasingly ‘meridional‘ jet stream flow does, however, come with the increased potential for ‘swings between extremes‘ — but that is for both cold and hot, the anthropogenic global warming hypothesis explains only half of what we’re seeing, at best.

Case in point, while Western Europe is currently toasty, Central Europe is suffering a bout of anomalous cold (see below)–the exact opposite was the case a mere week ago; and looking ahead, these regions appear on course to ‘switch’ again later in the month, with Western Europe susceptible to cooler air dragged down from the Arctic, and Central Europe experiencing summer plumes pulled up from the Tropics.





A continent divided: Western Europe is hot, while Central nations (and N. Africa) are cool.



The MSM never paints the full picture.







Despite the all the propagandizing, Earth’s temperature actually saw a sharp drop in June:







I have to go. My goats have busted out of their enclosure (again). I should probably help my son protect the butternut squash!

Enjoy your Tuesday.

Be sure to take steps to secure your family’s food and energy needs.

The Great Collapse appears to be quickening…







