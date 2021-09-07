UK Fires-Up Coal Power Plant as European Gas Shortage Worsens, + Intense Polar Cold Headed for New Zealand

UK Fires-Up Coal Power Plants as European Gas Shortages Worsen

“Englands green and pleasant Land” has been disturbed by the firing-up of a dirty old coal power plant this week, as failing renewables, poor planning, and drastically reduced gas supplies are crippling the nation’s electricity needs.

As the BBC puts it: “still autumn weather has meant wind farms have not generated as much power as normal, while soaring prices have made it too costly to rely on gas.” And as a result, and denting the government’s commitment to completely phase out coal power by 2024, the UK’s National Grid asked EDF to fire-up the West Burton A power plant to cope with demand.

But what demand…? We’re in early September…? The weather is fine, and temperatures are comfortable — the implications for the upcoming winter, which is predicted to be brutal by the way (more on that below), appear dire.

The BBC lists this article under “climate change”, but the reasons they site for the gas shortages contradict this: “Across Europe, shortages and increased demand from Asia have seen the cost of gas increase to the highest level on record … A cold start to the year meant countries across the continent dipped into their gas reserves.”

Europe and Asia’s record cold winter AND spring (SW England was suffering sub-freezing lows in May for crying out loud) is behind the recent shortages, and even the BBC in their roundabout, warm-mongering way have admitted as much.

Europe as a whole is in the same boat — the gas supply crunch is now impacting homes and businesses across the continent, with failing renewables boosting the use of fossil fuel-fired generation here, too. This in turn has driven the price of coal up more than 70% this year, and has also sent the cost of polluting in Europe to the highest-ever levels, according to bloomberg.com.

Rising gas prices are also fueling inflation and are threatening to stall economic recoveries as energy-intensive industries from fertilizer to steel may need to curb output. This is a serious concern for the health of the global economy, and it could-well prove the catalyst for the “mother of all crashes” that Michael Burry (of “Big Short” fame) sees coming.







“The problem hasn’t even started yet,” said Julien Hoarau, the head of EnergyScan, the analytics unit of French utility Engie SA.

“Europe will face a very tight winter.”

Russia isn’t exactly helping the situation, limiting flows at a time when Asia (namely China) is scooping up cargoes of liquefied natural gas that would otherwise be headed to Europe. Oh, and speaking of our Communist Party pals: China released COVID. China paid for Biden. China banned the blockchain miners. China is buying up the world’s grain, and now gas. China is owning the politically-correct West, yet our “leaders” are more concerned with pop-topics like vaccine passports, wind farms, and transgenderism than addressing the increasing volume of power flowing to the east (Russia’s gas flowing to China is a good analogy). Depressingly, the West is led by ideologically hamstrung dolts, devoid of backbones — and it will be our downfall…



A Word on Nuclear

The Nuclear Industry Association said the decision to fire up another coal power plant highlighted the urgent need to invest in new nuclear plants. This, I believe to be true. If ‘increasing CO2 emissions = global warming’ is indeed your theory, then why is nuclear being pushed to the sidelines? It’s because nuclear threatens to “fix” the non-problem — i.e., wide-scale nuclear adoption would decrease global CO2 emissions, yet, as we saw during the lockdowns, this would result in zero impact on atmospheric CO2 levels, it would correlate poorly with global temperatures, and, therefore, expose the AGW fraud for what it is: just another control method.





Intense Polar Cold Headed for New Zealand

Diving into the southern hemisphere, this week is set to deliver two powerful Antarctic fronts to New Zealand, with strong winds, heavy rain and substantial snowfall set to accompany bone-chillingly low temperatures.

A temperature map produced by WeatherWatch shows temperatures will nosedive to levels some 4C and 8C colder than normal on Wednesday for the majority of the South Island as well as a large portion of the central North Island, too:







“The main cold front moves over New Zealand bringing rain (beginning Tuesday), then more surges of wet weather move in over the days ahead,” said WeatherWatch earlier this morning.

Gale-force winds and substantial snowfall are also on the cards, reports newshub.co.nz.

“Heavy West Coast rain will turn to heavy snow in the mountains, with over one metre (3.3+ft) likely to accumulate on the summits,” continued WeatherWatch:







Rare low-level snow is expected in areas like Southland and Otago on Wednesday.

MetService has warned of snow down to 200m (650ft) in the far south, with road snowfall warnings currently in force for many alpine passes and a watch in place for patches of heavy snow:





❄ Snow on the way ❄



Cold air moving up the country brings about the potential for snow.



As low as 200m in the far south with Road Snowfall Warnings currently in force for many alpine passes (see thread)



Patches of heavy snow are possible and there's a Watch in force ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/eiIlLKw73F — MetService (@MetService) September 7, 2021



Nearby Australia has also been copping a brutal start to spring.

Below were the forecast temperature anomalies for Sunday, September 5:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Sept 5 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And eyeing ahead, a polar chill looks set to return at the start of next week:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Sept 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Stay tuned for updates…







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).

Please also consider disabling ad blockers for electroverse.net, if you use one.

And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.

The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.





Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift



