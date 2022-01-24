U.S. In Grip Of Fierce Polar Plunge; Iran’s Gas Consumption Hits Record High As Historic Cold And Snow Intensifies Across The Middle East; Russia Busts Snowfall Benchmarks; + Rare Flurries Hit Greece

U.S. In Grip Of Fierce Polar Plunge

Heavy snows and freezing lows nationwide continue to grip much of the United States.

Over the weekend, snowstorms caused travel disruptions for people in Georgia to the Carolinas, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and southern New Jersey, and towns and cities across the East/Southeast were reporting record snowfall.

Charlotte, North Carolina, broke a 39-year-old record when 1.9 inches of snow fell, the National Weather Service reported Saturday. The city’s previous record for Jan 21 was set back in 1983 (solar minimum of cycle 21), when 0.5 inches settled.

Subfreezing temperatures left many roads icy, and traveling on them was not worth the risk, said Charlotte officials.

Snow is persisting some 210 miles to the south, in Charleston, SC, too, increasing what was already the city’s ninth snowiest Jan on record:





Charleston already has the 9th snowiest January on record this year with 18.5”. January continues to increase that number today, the snow is here. pic.twitter.com/U5YAHBpFLM — Brandon Lawson (@wxbrandon9) January 24, 2022



In an elevated valley of northeast West Virginia on Saturday morning, 125 miles west of Washington, the temperature at a weather station in Canaan Valley plunged to -31F (-35C) — the coldest reading on record in that part of the state.

The weather station is managed by Virginia Tech at the Caanan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

The previous lowest temperature measured there was the -27F on Jan 21, 1985 (solar minimum of cycle 21), according to Robert Leffler, a retired Nation Weather Service meteorologist, and as reported by the WP.





West Virginia’s Canaan Valley plummets to minus-31, setting record low for region https://t.co/hND1dohaYt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 22, 2022



The weekend also delivered icy-cold winds to residents of Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, and widespread snow was observed Sunday as the frigid start to the year persisted.





The Lake-Effect machine is in full mode! Here’s a look at some of the latest snow totals in New York. #NYwx ❄️🌨🥶 @accuweather pic.twitter.com/X0wvOu4JxH — Chris Nallan (@chrisnallan) January 24, 2022



2022 is off to an extremely cold start east of the Mississippi, too.

Temperature in the Berkshires, for example, have held well below normal on 14 of this month’s first 23 days — the persistence of the Arctic air has actually led to this January being the coldest since 1994 (solar minimum of cycle 22), and with further formidable lows forecast throughout the coming week, particularly Tuesday night into Thursday, older benchmarks are set to be surpassed.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Jan 25 – 26 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The models are also suggesting something fierce could be driving down during the first week of Feb:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 6 – 7 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The snowfall will also continue:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Jan 24 – Feb 9 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Iran’s Gas Consumption Hits Record High As Historic Cold And Snow Intensifies Across The Middle East

Gas consumption in Iran hit a new record high over the weekend –with record cold and snow continuing to batter the Middle East— prompting the country’s oil minister to urge citizens to reduce usage and “wear warm clothing”.

Oil minister, Javad Owji, said on Sunday that with people’s cooperation gas consumption can be managed. He urged people to reduce usage so that “we can pass the next 10 days without any problem” after consumption at homes and industries hit 692 million cubic meters in the past 24 hours — a new record high.

This figure is expected to climb even further in the coming days, with Mohammadreza Joulaei, head of distribution at Iran’s National Gas Company, warning that even colder weather is on the way. Consumption is set to rise by another few million cubic meters per day as people crank up their heating to cope. “There are 28 million gas subscribers in the country,” said Joulaei, who went on to warn that industries such as petrochemicals and steel would face supply cuts so as to prioritize gas to households.

With a record cold spell currently gripping Iran and the resulting surge in heating demand, shortages of gas have become acute and the country has reverted back to burning dirtier fossil fuels in order to handle the higher load.

This is a scenario playing out across Europe, too, where a rushed, ill-conceived switch to renewables, combined with historically cold winter conditions are fueling an all-out energy crisis.

Iran is a case in point. The country has the second largest reserves of natural gas in the world but it is barely able to satisfy domestic demand. This is due to a decline in production thanks to a chronic lack of investments in an out-of-favor oil and gas sector due, in turn, to fears of a CO2-induced catastrophe. The ‘climate crisis’, at least to my mind, is one component of a controlled demolition of society–of Build Back Better–of The Great Reset. I don’t have any other argument for it.







Record amounts of snow are continuing to batter Afghanistan, too:







And in northern India, the story is very much the same, according to a recent report by hindustantimes.com.

Over the weekend, heavy, record breaking snow across the higher reaches of Himachal has brought life to a standstill, blocking more than 730 roads, including four national highways; shutting down more han 700 electricity transformers, mostly in Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba, which has caused widespread power outages; and halting over 100 water supply systems.

Koksar and Sissu received 1.5 ft of snowfall over the weekend, where it is reportedly still coming down; Rohtang has seen 2 ft of snow, so far; while a whopping 6+ ft has been registered on Chandhal Peak.





This year has laden J&K with R̲e̲c̲o̲r̲d̲ breaking snow!!! https://t.co/LWQdp6ahWC — Prasad Kulkarni (@prasadk2k) January 23, 2022



Staying in India, and as reported last week by indiainfrahub.com, this winter has already delivered the highest-ever snowfall in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, and temperatures have routinely sank to -30C (-22F).



Russia Busts Snowfall Benchmarks

As was the case last winter, and the winter before, bone-chilling lows and record-busting snows are besieging large swathes of transcontinental Russia — and the MSM, as occurred in previous years, couldn’t care less.

Krasnodar is the largest city and capital of Krasnodar Krai–a federal subject, located in the North Caucasus region in Southern Russia.

As documented by Aleksander Onishchuk on Twitter (shown below), it has been snowing in the city non-stop for the past three days. As a result, school and work has been cancelled, and the air traffic disrupted due to “record snowdrifts”…







…snowdrifts that have added to the Northern Hemisphere’s well-above average total snow mass this season:







Rare Flurries Hit Greece

And finally, Mykonos woke up on Sunday covered in snow — a rare event for the cosmopolitan Greek island.

Locals say that the last time this amount of snow fell on the Cyclades was “decades ago,” reports greekreporter.com.





One of the most popular islands in #Greece covered in snow this morning. #Mykonos pic.twitter.com/G8JqUenIY3 — Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) January 23, 2022



Flakes even dusted the island’s famous beaches, such as Psarou, Super Paradise, and Elia:





The famous beaches of Mykonos coated in snow. [Greek Reporter/Stacey Papaioannou]



Snow has swept the majority of Aegean islands –an elongated embayment of the Mediterranean Sea located between Europe and Asia– which is an even rarer phenomenon.







On Friday, and in response to the region’s impending shot of cold, Greece’s National Meteorological Service issued an alert warning that heavy snow, strong winds and icy temperatures will persist Saturday though Wednesday, inclement conditions that will also likely result in the closure of many schools and businesses.

True to the forecast, heavy snow beset Athens Monday morning (Jan 24):





That's a lot of snow for southern Athens! And getting heavier pic.twitter.com/bRAXZL0Jq5 — Omaira Gill (@OmairaGill) January 24, 2022

Heavy snow, Athens (Jan 24) — see featured image, too.



There is no science behind the Anthropogenic Global Warming hypothesis. It is, and always has been, a politicized weapon used to browbeat western civilization into submission, to dupe weak, placating politicians into believing that the fruitfulness ordinary people have enjoyed over the past 50+ years, such as longer life expectancy and extra capital per household, aren’t sustainable enterprises, and that a total reshaping of the way things are done is required–including a rethink of how wealth and power are distributed. Wake up to this threat, people, because despite the incessant EOTW MSM rhetoric, it’s actually the only one we have.





