U.S. Suffered Colder-Than-Average April; Sharp Uptick In Arctic Sea Ice; + Fierce Cold Spell Grips Antarctic Peninsula

U.S. Suffered Colder-Than-Average April

The United States just suffered a very cold (and snowy) April, which delayed spring planting and also drove heating demand higher, putting additional stress on already creaking global commodity markets and supply chains.

The Lower 48 finished with an average temperature of 50.68F in April.

This is -1.17F below the 1991-2020 baseline, and astonishingly –at least for members of the AGW Party– was colder than many of the April’s of the late-1800s and 1900s (see chart below).

April 2022 was somewhat mild in the South, but that was offset by exceptional cold in the North/Northwest, according to NASA.





CONUS April Temperatures [NOAA].

The above chart also begs the question, where’s the catastrophic anthropogenic global warming at? Because it certainly doesn’t seem to be apparent in April in the U.S., at least, which is curious…



Sharp Uptick In Arctic Sea Ice

Arctic sea ice has been on something of a tear in recent weeks.

According to NASA, the ‘Arctic Ice Area’ is now close to exceeding all recent years (going back to 2011):



And currently, NSIDC data has Arctic Sea Ice at its highest Extent since 2013 (light blue line):







And likewise in nearby Greenland, the island’s Surface Mass Balance has been closely tracking the 1981-2010 mean all season:







Fierce Cold Spell Grips Antarctic Peninsula

Headed to the bottom of the world, official data reveals that Antarctica has been cooling for decades now: East Antarctica –which covers two thirds of the South Pole– is down 2.8C over the past 40-odd years, while West Antarctica has cooled 1.6C.

It stands that the only part of the continent that has seen any warming is the comparatively tiny Antarctic Peninsula, which, coincidentally, is the only part that the MSM seem to focus on:









As well as being small, the Antarctic Peninsula has also only seen statistically insignificant warming that barely impacts the continent’s overall average; and now, the region is actually experiencing a fierce chill (leading to ‘crickets’ from the MSM).

The Argentine Base of Marambio hasn’t seen the mercury rise above -20C for 5 days now (6C below the May average) and actually plunged to -26.6C on Monday. Elsewhere, Esperanza Base hasn’t risen above -15C over the same time period (which again is 6C below the monthly average) and measured -24C on Monday:





#otoño 🥶 parte 67

Ola de (mucho!) frío en el Mar de Weddell: Base Marambio 🇦🇷 lleva 5 días seguidos sin pasar de -20 (la media de mayo es -14), la mínima hoy -26°6, en tanto Base Esperanza 🇦🇷 también 5 días sin pasar de -15 (media mayo -9), midió hoy -24°C nueva mínima anual. pic.twitter.com/mLFDOSCoJT — OFIMET ARGENTINA (@ofimet) May 8, 2022



Despite mainstream obfuscations and outright lies, Antarctica has been holding exceptionally cold, particularly over the past 12-or-so months: the continent suffered its coldest ‘coreless winter’ (April-Sept) in recorded history in 2021.

And now 2022 is tracking very similarly.

In fact, the month just gone was exceptionally cold across the continent: April at the South Pole Station finished with a temperature anomaly of approx. -2C below the multidecadal norm; while a -3C anomaly was noted at the infamous Vostok station against the 1958-2021 mean.

Inconveniently for the AGW Party, ever since that entirely natural atmospheric river event of March 18 (which led to endless EOTW caterwauling from the MSM), temperatures across Antarctica have been holding BELOW the 1979-2000 average. This is according to data from the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine, which today, May 10 is again reading -2.6C:







As you’d expect, all this anomalous cold is impacting the continent’s ice sheet, with both Extent and Area on the march:



This recent uptick also threatens to continue to trend of ice growth witnessed over the past 4+ decades (the satellite era).

Sea ice at the South Pole rebounded in 2020 and 2021 to the levels of some 3-decades ago. This is clearly identifiable in the chart below, as is the multidecadal trend of growth which stands at approximately 1% per decade:







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



