The Rockefellers, World Bank, IMF And WEF All Warn Of A “Massive Global Food Crisis”

Their plan is to thin the herd. They’re achieving this by manufacturing a total failure of our energy and food supplies, which, in turn, will bring down our civilization. They’re going to starve us out. However, as their scripture demands, they’re giving us the chance to opt out, to resist, and to prepare — they’re broadcasting warnings:





Rockefellers

Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah called for debt relief and emergency aid to poorer nations to avert a “massive, immediate food crisis”. Shah is keen to blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the shortages, but the issue, as we know, runs far, far deeper — this is a controlled demolition with all corners of the supply chain under attack.

The war has put at risk exports of wheat, corn, sunflower oil and other foods from Russia and Ukraine that account for some 20% of all calories traded globally (30% of the grain exports). Food prices are now hitting record highs, and low-income nations, already reeling from economic damage due to the pandemic, are already suffering, and are already imposing rationing and curfews as civil unrest mounts.

Another factor finally reaching the masses –via a complicit MSM– are global fertilizer shortages.

In our fragile, mono-cropping and GMO-dependent agricultural racket, shortages of fertilizers are a serious concern. Without such assistance, crop yields across the planet will be dramatically reduced.

The Russian Federation is the world’s number one producer of NPK fertilizers, satisfying more than 30% of the world’s demand. And with Russia effectively offline –i.e. refusing to trade with ‘unfriendly nations’– the 2022 yields of North American crops –for example– are going to be drastically lower (that’s if farmers can even get the seeds in the ground given the historic low temps sweeping the continent’s key growing regions) — a reality that will dawn on the masses come harvest time, so around Sept/Oct.

The fertilizer –and the coming herbicide and pesticide– shortages will have an “even worse” impact on global hunger, cutting crop yields in Africa and other parts of the developing world, added Shah, who went on to call for debt relief for struggling nations so they can purchase fertilizer and food for their people with “money that would otherwise go to creditors in the rich world, including the World Bank” — but Shah isn’t advocating change here, he’s simply spelling out the rules of the game.





World Bank

The world faces a “human catastrophe” from a food crisis, World Bank president David Malpass told the BBC late last week: record rises in food prices will push hundreds of millions of people into poverty and lower nutrition.

The World Bank calculates there could be a “huge” 37% jump in food prices. This would hit the poor hardest, who will “eat less and have less money for anything else such as schooling”. But that 37% figure looks a serious underestimate to me — food prices are already up significantly (see chart below): world wheat prices soared 19.7% in March alone, while maize posted a 19.1% month-on-month increase–hitting a record high along with those of barley and sorghum. Moving ahead, initial price increases of 200-300% are more realistic, with even higher prices to come as the shortages quickly fuel hyperinflation.

When this thing actually gets going –we’re still in the ramping up phase– it will be like a fully stoked stream train.





The FAO Food Price Index hit a fresh record of 159.3 points in March 2022, with no letup in sight.



“It’s a human catastrophe, meaning nutrition goes down,” warned Malpass at a recent IMF-World Bank meeting in Washington. “But then it also becomes a political challenge for governments who can’t do anything about it, they didn’t cause it and they see the prices going up,” he continued.

Malpass added that a knock on “crisis within a crisis” is also arising from the inability of developing countries to service their large pandemic debts, amid rising food and energy prices: “This is a very real prospect. It’s happening for some countries, we don’t know how far it’ll go. As many as 60% of the poorest countries right now are either in debt distress or at high risk of being in debt distress,” he said. So there are your global famine and your global liquidity crisis warnings issued: check & check.



IMF

The IMF have also warned, in strong terms, about the impending global food crisis “if the world leaders do not act fast”.

In a joint statement with other global bodies, such as the WTO and WFP, the IMF recently wrote: “The world is shaken by compounding crises. The fallout of the war in Ukraine is adding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that now enters its third year, while climate change and increased fragility and conflict pose persistent harm to people around the globe. Sharply higher prices for staples and supply shortages are increasing pressure on households worldwide and pushing millions more into poverty.”

The IMF also listed ways governments and organizations can help strengthen global food security, including provision of emergency food supplies, deployment of financial support to households and countries, facilitation of unhindered trade as well as investment in sustainable food production. But what about simply planting more crops? Why are farmers being paid to not grow crops and instead to keep their land fallow? If the IMF, et al., truly wanted to avoid a food crisis, they would being upping global fertilizer production and also paying all farmers to get planting and rearing. Moreover, if they really had our best interests at heart then they would be urging all of us start ‘Victory Gardens’ and they would be teaching gardening classes in school.

Instead though, we see the exact opposite occurring: the masses are being told that the looming food crisis can only be solved politically. But this is patently absurd and is only being said to 1) ensure the catastrophe actually occurs, and 2) to compound and prolong it. In reality though, where the enlightened reside, food shortages can be solved by dropping seeds into some compost and with the occasional watering.



WEF

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab told the World Government Summit last month, “History is truly at a turning point,” with economic instability, conflict between major global powers, and the coming fourth industrial revolution.

In a short address delivered virtually to the World Government Summit in Dubai in March, Schwab said there will be systemic and structural changes, and that global supply chains, energy, and food systems will be deeply affected.

Again, they are broadcasting their intentions.

They are giving those that are awake the time to prepare.

Their plan likely actually requires the survival of the alert and strong, because these people will be tasked with ‘building back better’. I worry that after a few years of struggling in an off-grid existence, and long after after famines have ripped through the cities, that many of us preppers will be seduced by the proposed restructuring and will willingly assist in the formation of the New World Order, dooming the cycle to repeat, once again.







The U.S. Administration

Finally, we have Joey J-Joe Biden.

And although very few are still paying attention to anything this bumbling shell of a man says, the guy is reading from the very same script that all the others are, meaning his utterances will also prove prophetic: “It’s going to be real,” he mumbled recently re. food shortages.

America, you are a country full of wonderfully resourceful and creative people, but what’s happening right now is tragic. Famine is on the horizon and social unrest is already rife; and although these issues aren’t confined to the U.S., it stands that you guys have the most the lose. With each passing day more and more power is being ‘wired’ to the east, almost gleefully, and as a result the U.S. dollar is collapsing and, in turn, the American dream is threatened with collapse.

The entire West is guilty of being asleep at the wheel. Social distractions and concerns with fabricated catastrophes (such as AGW) have allowed malign forces to stealthily penetrate the deepest reaches of our culture –our schools– and destroy us from the inside. Children are growing up vacuous and devoid of original thought. They are more concerned with their preferred pronouns rather than the ‘slave-like’ workforce their about to enter into, or how they’re going to eat in a genuine catastrophe.

Because as is always the case with transitions into The New World, it’s the ordinary folk that pay the ultimate price.

And be sure to disregard any MSM spin and hopeium. This collapse is baked in. It is going to happen — it’s ALREADY happening!

Now, with all these warnings entering the mainstream consciousness, it would be pretty dumb to go down with the ship, right The opportunity to resist has been afforded us. Take it. Heed their warnings. Head off-grid and grow your own — take back your family’s food security, either that, or psychologically brace them for breadlines.

I’m off outside to transplant my beefsteak tomatoes (third generation, seed-saved from the past 2 seasons). I urge you all to start a vegetable garden today because failure is part of the game and it’s better to fail now while food is still largely available.

A years food supply and a sizable (heirloom) seed bank are other necessities.

This is going to be bumpy ride, unfortunately. But the sun will still rise each morning and the rains will still come. My overarching hope is that this upheaval will allow those that escape to live life as it was intended, free from totalitarian control and, without getting too hippy-dippy about it, at one with the earth and with cosmological forcings. There is so much we have been untaught.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



