THE CUSTODIANS OF THE NORTH HAVE SPOKEN, BUT WHO’S LISTENING?

This is a short article written for Electroverse by ‘Poppalloff’ back in Dec, 2019. It was lost during a server migration (after EV was hacked). I recently rediscovered it, and have decided to re-upload it… Enjoy…





During the global warming summit in Copenhagen, between 7 and 18 December 2009, Inuit Elders spoke about the effects of pollution in the Arctic and how it was affecting their hunting and fishing. But that’s just part of the story…





THE EARTH HAS SHIFTED

According to Inuit Elders –natives to the Arctic regions in Canada, the United States and Greenland– the Earth has shifted.

Inuit Elders have issued a warning not only to the UN and NASA, but to mankind in general, saying that climate change cannot be blamed solely on global warming, and that our planet is shifting. The Elders say that our planet has ‘wobbled,’ warning how ‘their sky has changed.’

The Inuit are considered excellent weather forecasters, just like their ancestors before them, and according to them, the sun is no longer rising where it is supposed to, and the days are longer than they used to be. The Inuit have used the sun and moon to predict the weather for hundreds of years. Now the Sun, moon and stars that control their weather are wandering, making predicting hunts very difficult.

Could this be first-hand observations of the ongoing Magnetic Pole Shift, and a harbinger of the coming crustal displacement hypothesized by Chan Thomas in his 1965 book “The Adam and Eve Story,” a book and theory championed by none other than Albert Einstein himself?





Image showing the magnetic excursion since 1900.

Image showing where the equator is thought to reside after a crustal displacement. Before then slipping back to roughly its present location on approximately a twelve-thousand-year periodicity.



Thomas’ book is a recently declassified and sanitized document discussing the topic of lost ancient human civilizations, and cataclysms that occurred on earth thousands of years ago causing them to vanish without explanation — for a read, click HERE.







