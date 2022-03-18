THE CUSTODIANS OF THE NORTH HAVE SPOKEN, BUT WHO’S LISTENING?
This is a short article written for Electroverse by ‘Poppalloff’ back in Dec, 2019. It was lost during a server migration (after EV was hacked). I recently rediscovered it, and have decided to re-upload it… Enjoy…
During the global warming summit in Copenhagen, between 7 and 18 December 2009, Inuit Elders spoke about the effects of pollution in the Arctic and how it was affecting their hunting and fishing. But that’s just part of the story…
THE EARTH HAS SHIFTED
According to Inuit Elders –natives to the Arctic regions in Canada, the United States and Greenland– the Earth has shifted.
Inuit Elders have issued a warning not only to the UN and NASA, but to mankind in general, saying that climate change cannot be blamed solely on global warming, and that our planet is shifting. The Elders say that our planet has ‘wobbled,’ warning how ‘their sky has changed.’
The Inuit are considered excellent weather forecasters, just like their ancestors before them, and according to them, the sun is no longer rising where it is supposed to, and the days are longer than they used to be. The Inuit have used the sun and moon to predict the weather for hundreds of years. Now the Sun, moon and stars that control their weather are wandering, making predicting hunts very difficult.
Could this be first-hand observations of the ongoing Magnetic Pole Shift, and a harbinger of the coming crustal displacement hypothesized by Chan Thomas in his 1965 book “The Adam and Eve Story,” a book and theory championed by none other than Albert Einstein himself?
Thomas’ book is a recently declassified and sanitized document discussing the topic of lost ancient human civilizations, and cataclysms that occurred on earth thousands of years ago causing them to vanish without explanation — for a read, click HERE.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
5 Thoughts to “THE CUSTODIANS OF THE NORTH HAVE SPOKEN, BUT WHO’S LISTENING?”
Please see pages 78-85
Could the Fall of Rome have something to do with the change in the Planetary Magnetic Fields in 79 AD due to the very similar Planetary Alignment of the Outer Gas Giants due to occur now peaking in Oct 2024?
DS
Only the Western Roman Empire fell….the much warmer Eastern Roman Empire lasted until the 900s. The Western bit(Rome and Western Europe), being further north, went cold after 400 Ad(yes a cycle) and so the price of wheat and cooking oils went through the roof by being harder to grow.. At the same time the silver coin they used,(the dinarius) ended up containing 98% base metals with a silver coating and so was considered almost worthless. On top of that they went degenerate and hated the family unit. The men became, shall we say soft and didn’t want to join the army so, they depended on foreign mercenaries. Put it all together and they could have been living in 2022.
It’s fairly plain who the Enemy is now. We will never stop because the Truth is stronger than lies. I never had Facebook and never will. The world is truly run by psychopaths.
Cap THANK YOU for that book. THAT explains a lot about missing data. That explains how with some great ‘calamity’. mankind survived coming out of 30+- familial groups.
Again as an Anthropologist – THANK YOU SIR!
PS Do we really know what happens when the Poles flip?
Is it more or less instantly or does it take hours, days, weeks, year…?
And when it does what affects will that have on the Planets land masses?
Will the Weather get weird as hell or…what?
I know you ain’t God but an educated Scientific guess will suffice.