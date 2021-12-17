‘The Center For Countering Digital Hate’ Successfully Strips Electroverse Of Its Advertising

They could not have chosen a more Orwellian name: ‘The Center for Countering Digital Hate’. This is the body, founded in 2018, that has the power to strip truth-seeking websites such as Electroverse of their advertisement.

“The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) is a global non-profit organisation with offices in London and Washington, DC. It campaigns for big tech firms to stop providing services to individuals who may promote hate and misinformation, including neo-Nazis and anti-vaccine advocates.”

George Orwell’s 1984 is no longer an imagined, often romanticized, dystopic future where a global tyrannical power controls the masses with surveillance and propaganda, it is today’s bleak reality, and one we’re all suffering in (whether we see it or not).

The Center for Countering Digital Hate was setup, for the most part, to silence “anti-vaxxers”, and in that regard, the timing of its inception (2018) could be looked upon as suspicious. But the body also works to de-platform neo-Nazis and “climate deniers”–to even mention these in the same breath gives a sense of the instability and disconnect from reality going on here.

The CCDH wants to take down “The Toxic Ten” — 10 fringe publishers which it says “fuel 69% of digital climate change denial”.

According to a recent article on counterhate.com, the CCDH’s official website: “Google promised to stop monetizing climate denial content through its Google Ads business, starting 9 Nov 2021” … “But new research (by the CCDH) shows that Google Ads are still running on 50 new climate denial articles. All were published after 8 Nov 2021 and are from 14 different publishers.”





Google has broken its promise to stop funding climate change denial content, our latest research in @nytimes shows.



"The more ad revenue they get, the more they can pump out articles" explains our CEO @Imi_Ahmed.https://t.co/lZvFKXBbY3 — Center for Countering Digital Hate (@CCDHate) December 16, 2021



The CCDH continue: “In the run up to COP26 the Center for Countering Digital Hate published its Toxic Ten report that showed social media posts linking to articles from just 10 ‘super polluter’ publishers account for up to 69% of Facebook interactions with climate denial content. The examples collected include articles from 5 publishers that are part of these ‘Toxic Ten’.”

The CCDH then go on to list a handful of articles “still carrying ads”:





* A Breitbart article claiming Global Warming is not real and “a hoax”

* A Breitbart article that called COP26 “a gigantic eco-fascist gaslighting operation” and claimed that “groundless” environmental scare stories are being used to “terrify us into submission”

* An Electroverse article claiming “there are no credible scientists warning of a ‘climate emergency’ — not a single one.”

* A Western Journal article claiming “Whether the climate is changing — and whether it is caused by man — are questions not answered definitively.”

* Numerous articles attacking climate science as “alarmism”







“The Toxic Ten’s websites have received nearly 1.1 billion visits in the last six months prior to COP26,” bemoans the CCDH, “earning those that are part of Google’s AdSense platform an estimated $3.6 million in revenue” — but this is a paltry sum, a mere drop in the ocean, and nothing compared to the $43.1 billion that Pfizer generated during the same period (Q2 & Q3, 2021) thanks to its dogmatic campaign full of fear and exaggerations, which the CCDH sees as ‘a-okay’.

Imran Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said: “Climate change denial is a cynical strategy that seeks to delay the action needed to prevent ecological disaster.”

Really? They think the goal of Electroverse is to ring in the end of world and, therefore, the demise of all its inhabitants, including my three young children? If they’ve even read one of my articles to the end –which in turn assumes they can actually read– then they can’t think that, and I don’t believe they do think that — the extreme stance they’re taking is required in order to justify such a Ministry of Truth take down of an opposing view.

Lines of thinking found guilty of contradicting the mainstream narrative must be quashed by any and all means, because a public with access to objective thinking and alternative views is a threat — a healthy dialogue could lead to a narrative more closely resembling truth, which in turn risks the people pointing the finger at the system instead of at one another.

That is why innocuous stances such as the sun at the heart of ‘climate change’ are now being branded as hate crimes, with the justification being that if such views were allowed to proliferate wider society it risks bringing about the literal end of the world.

George Orwell is referenced to death these days, to the point where quotes can seem cliche. But when a piece of writing (1984) is proven so prophetic (along with Huxley’s A Brave New World), it is acceptable, in these instances, to betray a lack of original thought — there is no better summation of what we’re seeing today than, WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY and IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.

For those who appreciate what I do at Electroverse, please help me continue my fight.

Losing ads is a hit but it can be mitigated by those willing to join my already 516-strong army of patrons –who I am immensely grateful to btw– and donating via Paypal is another option (button within the sidebar if on desktop, scroll down if on mobile) — two platforms that haven’t yet expressed a desire to remove me (but if you know of alternatives to these, please get in touch).

My young family and I are busy preparing for what we see as an inevitable societal collapse (off-grid in Portugal, originally hailing from England), and this website is our only source of income. Something has prevented my from ditching it for more lucrative ventures (much to the exasperation of my wife, and at times even myself), but I see this as the biggest battle in modern times, I feel that everything is at stake here, and I am compelled to do my part.

Please help if you can.

And thank you for reading to the end.

Enjoy your weekend.

I’ll see you on Monday.

Best,

Cap