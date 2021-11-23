School Cancelled In Yakutia, Russia As Temperatures Plunge To -50C (-58F), Rare Late-Snows Hit Argentina, + Parts Of Antarctica Are Holding Unusually Cold

School Cancelled In Yakutia, Russia As Temperatures Plunge To -50C (-58F)

Pupils across at least ten villages in the remote Russian region of Yakutia have been ordered to stay at home and study via distance learning as the mercury outside touched -50C (-58F), reports rt.com.

On Monday, November 22, the local government instructed 700 students to stay at home after a low of -50C (-58F) was recorded in the village of Kylaiy, in the Ust-Aldan district of Yakutia province — not too far from the region’s largest city of Yakutsk.

Other notable lows in the province include the -45C (-49F) in Batamay; the -44.8C (-48.6F) in Kerbo, Central Siberia; the -39.6C (-39.3F) in Verkhoyansk.





Nearly 700 children are off school today in Ust-Aldansky district of Yakutia, as air t there dipped to -49C/-50C. Pupils in Yakutia continue to attend schools till t dips below -45C; though last time it was -48C in Yakutsk & children were off school they didn't seem to rush home pic.twitter.com/xdqJ4bTl9c — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) November 22, 2021



The exemption has only been granted to young children, meaning some older students are still being told to attend lessons “depending on the temperature” — the mercury fell to -38C (-36.4F) on Monday in Yakutsk, where classes are going on as usual.

Much of Asia has been engulfed by strong Arctic air masses in recent weeks, and temperature departures of as much as -22C below the seasonal average have been suffered in the nations of Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and China, among others.







This early-season polar cold hasn’t just been confined to the land, either.

As reported by thetimes.co.uk, at least 20 ships remain stuck in sea ice off Russian coastlines after an ‘unexpected early freeze took shipping companies by surprise’ — some could be stranded for months as they await icebreakers, continues the article.





Unusually thick Arctic sea ice has trapped 20+ ships. Pictured above is the Mikhail Somov, a research vessel which had been travelling along the northern sea route. [VERA KOSTAMO/TASS/GETTY IMAGES]



In recent years, ships traversing Russia’s northern coast have had a relatively easy time of it in the months of October and November — but trends change, and this year, as our planet continues its descent into its next bout of global cooling, the ice is re-freezing early and quickly.

Large parts of the remote Arctic waters were covered in thick sea-ice by late October, reports thebarentsobserver.com, “and the white sheet is quickly getting thicker and harder to navigate.”

Arctic sea ice has now topped 10 million km2 (10.17 million as of Nov 21st) — the second highest ice extent of any of the last 15 years. Additionally, the years 2008 and 2005 are on course to be eclipsed in the coming days/weeks, as are many from the early-2000s and mid/late-1990s, meaning that 2021 will soon claim the title of ‘the highest Arctic sea ice extent of the past two decades’ (since 2001).

For more on that, see:





Below is footage of an icy Lena river-crossing (to Yakutia, Russia) on Nov 22:





Crossing river Lena on the way to Yakutia, Russian republic.

Right now (@ 21:26 on Monday in the UK), its Tuesday in Yakutia @ 06:00am & the temperature is -38°C°F pic.twitter.com/wnXRy07jx2 — UncleRandom (@Random_Uncle_UK) November 22, 2021



Rare Late-Snows Hit Argentina

The Argentinian city of Ushuaia woke up under a blanket of snow this week, just a month out from summer.

Record-challenging flakes began settling on the Tierra del Fuego capital –located on the southernmost tip of South America– in the early hours of Monday morning:





Buen día a todxs! Aquí en Ushuaia despertamos con una INCREÍBLE nevada, saludos desde acá 🌨🏔 #FERIADOCONTN pic.twitter.com/pKQCl5AnPb — maıa (@yngflavor) November 22, 2021



Overnight lows of -2C (28.4F) accompanied the snows, but it didn’t put off these Ushuaia revelers:







According to the Argentina’s National Meteorological Service (SMN), and as reported by radio3cadenapatagonia.com.ar, the inclement weather continued throughout the morning, with additional “heavy snowfalls” more akin to June or July (the region’s deepest winter months) accumulating, even in downtown Ushuaia “at a time when clearing operations were not planned.”

Unexpected snows also disrupted traffic on the key National Route No. 3 which connects the Fuegian capital with the provincial north. — the flurries here were even more intense, and authorities recommended that drivers refit their winter tires.





Parts Of Antarctica Are Holding Unusually Cold

Despite MSM protestations and misleading reporting, Antarctica is suffering a record cold 2021.

As I reported last month, the South Pole logged its coldest 6-month spell in recorded history.

Between the months of April and September, the South Pole averaged a temperature of -61.1C (-78F). Simply put, this was the region’s coldest 6-month spell ever recorded, comfortably usurping the previous coldest ‘coreless winter‘ on record — the -60.6C (-77F) set back in 1976 (solar minimum of weak cycle 20).

And now, in late-November, and so well into the Antarctic summer, the unusual chill is persisting: Dome A and Concordia are still registering “very rare readings of below -50C (-58F),” according to data compiled by @extremetemps on Twitter.

Concordia Research Station, a French–Italian research facility built 3,233 m (10,600 ft) above sea level on the Antarctic Plateau, actually dipped to -52.1C (-61.8F) on Sunday, November 21. It is incredibly rare to see temperatures this low so late into the season. Worth noting: Antarctica’s coldest-ever December temperature stands at -52C (-61.6F).







And finally, in Europe: western, central, and northern nations are contending with a powerful Arctic front this week.

It’s -1.4C (29.5F) as I type this (in the SW UK); but up in Scandinavia, mainland Europe’s coldest reading of the season has just been registered — the -29C (-20.2F) in Utsjoki Kevo Kevojärvi, Finland:





-29.0°C in Utsjoki Kevo Kevojärvi last night.



This is apparently the lowest temperature recorded in the whole mainland Europe so far this winter season. https://t.co/4IxPTOmjVE pic.twitter.com/hBQIpAqbn0 — Mika Rantanen (@mikarantane) November 23, 2021



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





