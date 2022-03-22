Substantial Spring Snow To Hit Two-Thirds Of The United States–From The Northwest, Through Texas, To The Northeast (GSM)

After suffering its chilliest winter in many years, and its coldest Jan and Feb since 1996, the United States isn’t done with anomalous lows and heavy snows just yet… Spring officially began Sunday morning, but two-thirds of the country could still see snow over the next few weeks, according to an AccuWeather long-range forecast.

From the Northwest, to the Texas Panhandle, through the Midwest, and into the Northeast, substantial spring snow is on the cards over the next few weeks: “A few more storms will track from the Northwest to the southern Rockies then cutting across the Plains and the Ohio Valley through early April,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok.

Starting this week, Pastelok is calling for potentially severe storms and snow across Texas — “a March Blizzard”. The National Weather Service in Amarillo has backed this up, saying that the largest accumulations will hit the far north of Texas, although Amarillo itself can expect one to three inches of wet snow:







And up to Nebraska, areas west and north of Lincoln, for example, will face some significant winter conditions Tuesday morning. The NWS is warning of 3+ inches of snow and wind gusts climbing above 40 mph. Almost three-dozen counties in south-central, central and northeastern Nebraska are under winter weather advisories, which commence 1 AM. Hazardous travel conditions are expected, and the combination of strong winds and heavy, wet snow could bring down tree limbs, added the weather service.

Shifting east, New York City is also forecast additional wintry weather as waves of polar cold descend down the East Coast. And while it’s likely safe to pack away the snow shovels for areas south of NYC, Staten Islanders may want to think twice before swapping out winter coats for spring apparel, reads the AccuWeather forecast.







As mentioned at the open, a whopping two-thirds of the CONUS are set to see snow over the next few weeks, well into April. California, Arizona and the Dakotas are other states expecting impressive late-season flurries, but the cherry will likely be taken by Wisconsin — up there they could be measuring totals in the feet:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 22 – April 7 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Canada can expect something of a spring burial, too.

ECCC Meteorologist Terri Lang said even though Sunday was the first day of spring, it isn’t feeling that way: “It’s trying, but it won’t feel like spring … with the temperatures reaching towards -20C (for La Ronge),” she said. “I think it’s going to be a slow warm up for this spring. All of the longer-range forecasts are calling for a bit of a cooler spring,” she added.





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 22 – April 7 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And looking even further north, it’s also been unusually cold across Greenland.

The Summit Camp Station in the Greenland Plateau has cooled significantly over the past few days. On Monday, March 21 the mercury hit a low of -61.3C (-78.3F), which is a reading not far off the year’s lowest — the -62.4C (-80.3F) set on Jan 31).

And finally, despite recent ambulance chasing MSM reports re. a "boiling Arctic", the mercury has since cooled-off up north. Substantially so, in fact. Temperatures are now holding far closer to the multidecadal norm. And the same can be said for the Arctic's southern cousin, too — the Antarctic.









