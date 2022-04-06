Spain Suffers Historic Spring Freeze; UK To Receive More April Snow; + U.S. All-Time Cold Records Outpacing Heat

Spain Suffers Historic Spring Freeze

Europe’s historically cold start to April is persisting, with the models suggesting spring’s polar onslaught is far from over.

Monthly low temperature benchmarks have been falling in almost every Western/Central European nation this week, most notably in France which suffered its coldest April 1-4 in recorded history, and also its chilliest April temperature ever on April 4.

I haven’t given Spain much attention in recent posts, but climatic history is being set there, too. Hundreds of low temperature records have been tumbling across the Iberian Peninsula this week, including in Portugal — the table below outlines just a handful:







Highlighted is the impressive -3.7C (25.3F) registered at Pamplona airport, Noáin. This is the lowest April reading at this location in data going back to 1975, comfortably beating out the previous record of -2.8C (27F) set on April 14, 1986 (solar minimum of cycle 21).

Also worth noting is the exceptional low logged at Reus Airport, of -2.5C (27.5) — a reading that smashed the previous monthly record by a whopping 3.5C, and one that is also now the locale’s coldest ever April temp in weather books stretching back to 1953.

Monthly records from 1935 and 1921 haves also fallen.



UK To Receive More April Snow

Forecasters have Brits bracing for yet more cold and wet weather to close out the week.

Anomalously-chilly lows, prolonged showers, and even heavy snow are predicted; conditions that are set to continue April’s frigid theme–a month which, so far, is on track to be one of the England’s coldest April’s in record books dating back to 1659.

“The snow continues into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, coming down to low levels in Scotland,” said one Met Office meteorologists. “Thursday and through the weekend is likely to be cold in the north with wintry showers, and a risk of snow on the edge of rainbands in the Midlands … Widespread frosts are expected in the north, with some icy patches,” they concluded.





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) April 6 – April 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Note that the snow isn’t done with the mainland Europe either, particularly Central regions.

Also, northern Africa can expect some exceptionally late flurries through mid-April.



U.S. All-Time Cold Records Outpacing Heat

Even according to those UHI-ignoring and warm-mongering datasets compiled by NOAA, the United States has set three all-time temperature records in 2022 to date, and all of three of them are for COLD.

One is for a low temperature maximum (i.e. a cold daily high), while the other two are for busted minimums.

The all-time low-max was set on Jan 12 at Middleton, MA–at a weather station which has been operational since 1935; while the two all-time low-mins were set at Mystic Lake, MT in Feb, and Grassy Lake, WY in March–locale’s that have books extending back to 1925 and 1989, respectively.

Similar to Europe, Arctic air is far from done with the CONUS, and all.

Looking at the latest GFS run, additional all-time low temp records will be threatened through the remainder of April as further invasions of polar cold ride unusually-far south on the back of a weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow.

Below is a look at April 15:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) April 15 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



I’ll have to leave it there for today.

Being back in Portugal there is a long list of jobs I need to be getting on with, including fixing the chicken coop, expanding the solar array, and preparing the vegetable beds for my starts.

These 8 acres in rural Portugal are my family’s answer to food shortages, spiraling inflation (including crazy energy prices), and the looming GSM, but they take a lot of work.

This life has also been designed to shield our three young children from the mainstream education system, which I feel is tasked with producing unquestioning husks of human beings rather than free-thinking spirits; we’re also here to protect them from the dangers of dogmatic and pervasive ideologues, too.

So far -at least- the decision we made in 2018 to opt out of a fracturing society has proved the right one — and I thank each and every one of our patrons for making our preparations and goals easier and quicker to achieve.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

