South Pole Suffered Record Cold 2021; Cars Delivered To Russian Port Caked In Thick Ice; Little Ice Age Conditions Strike North America–Hundreds Stranded On I-95, Virginia; + Sunspots Fade

Contrary to the MSM’s agenda-driven narrative, the South Pole has been suffering unprecedented cold this year.

Between the months of April and September, the South Pole averaged just -61.1C (-78F) — this was the region’s coldest 6-month spell ever recorded, comfortably usurping its previous coldest ‘coreless winter‘ on record, the -60.6C (-77F) set back in 1976 (solar minimum of weak cycle 20).

This chart displays the average winter temperature (April to Sept) since 1957 in degrees Celsius at the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station. [Richard Cullather/British Antarctic Survey]





And now, with 2021 having drawn to a close, preliminary data for the entire year is in.

The below graph, supplied by Antarctica climatology journalist Stefano Di Battista, who has closely watched and published research on Antarctic temperatures for many years, shows that the South Pole averaged -50.5C (59F) in 2021 — this is the continent’s outright coldest avg since 1987 (solar minimum of cycle 21), and the joint third coldest on record (tied with 1999) in data going back to 1957:







A similar story is playing out at the North Pole, too — particularly with regard to sea ice volume/thickness.

Despite the Danish Meteorological Institute’s recent attempts to remove 2021’s exceptional ice growth –by literally dragging the entire year DOWN by approx. 2,500 km3 (watch the black line below)– their efforts to hide the increase have largely failed.







That’s because now, as of the start of 2022, the agency’s Arctic Sea Ice measurements are tracking some 2,500 km3 ABOVE where the new charting suggested we were at the same time last year–defying DMI efforts to subdue it.







I can only assume Ice would be at closer to 20,000 km3 by now had the DMI not made those fundamental ‘adjustments’ to their measuring technique (adjustments that only seemed to impact the past few years, most notably 2021, despite agency protestations that the changes affected all years universally).

Note, a reading of around 20,000 km3 would see us comfortably above the 2004-2013 average. Also note, whichever way you look at it, and even by the DMI’s suspect charts, the jump observed in sea ice from Jan 2021 to Jan 2022 is enormous.



Cars Delivered To Russian Port Caked In Thick Ice

While many climate and meteorological agencies continue to let us down, what they’re grubby little paws can’t adjust are real-world observations and eyewitness accounts. To that point, a host of Arctic ships have been caught-out by rapidly freezing seas in recent months, a scenario that’s persisting…

According to the captain of an icy cargo ship that recently docked in Russia, this story all started with unusually strong winds and exceptionally low December temperatures, reports strangesounds.org.

As the freighter drew closer to the port in Vladivostok, Russia, a crowd began to gather.

“The cars are so caked in ice you can’t tell the type of vehicle,” remarked one onlooker.

"The cars are so caked in ice you can't tell the type of vehicle," remarked one onlooker.

According to a report, ship icing can be deadly: "For generations, sailors have feared marine icing, or 'white mist,' as it is called." Pounding waves "accompanied by gale-force winds, sheets of spray and suddenly plunging temperatures can be a deadly combination. Without warning, layer upon layer of ice forms relentlessly on anything touched by the spray, rapidly coating the vessel with thick sheets of ice that reduce maneuverability and threaten its stability."





Make no bones, Arctic waters have held exceptionally cold over the past few months — and sea ice has expanded, rapidly.

According to NSIDC data, Arctic Sea Ice extent has begun the year at its highest level since 2004:





Light blue line, top left — highest Arctic Sea Ice extent since 2004. [ NSIDC ]



Little Ice Age Conditions Strike North America–Hundreds Stranded On I-95, Virginia

December 2021 in Canada closed with an average temperature of -0.25C below the 1991-2020 baseline; however, there were big contrasts across the country — the anomalous top-spot was taken by Prince George’s bone-chilling -8.9C below the norm.

Due to a meridional jet stream flow, December’s chill was, for the most part, locked up in the Great White North and Alaska, where it became concentrated and record-breaking–and while it has still held historically cold in up north (with Calgary breaking records for energy consumption, and Yukon busting snowfall benchmarks, serving as just two example), that Arctic air began shifting south a few weeks ago, and now, Little Ice Age conditions have descended deep into the CONUS, as far south as Virginia.

Hundreds, likely thousands, of drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia were stuck for 30+ hours in the heavy snow.

Motorists were said to be running out of fuel for heating, and were out of food and water.





After an extensive clearing operation, the interstate was reopened Tuesday night, but drivers are still be advised not to venture out. In a tweet, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that despite I-95 reopening, drivers should stay off the roads as travel conditions remain hazardous through Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties:





Sunspots Fade

December was active month on the Sun — spots were numerous and charged; however, no ‘biggies’ manifested.

This ‘spike’ in activity is visualized in the below chart, courtesy of solen.info:







Since the excitement observed over the holidays, though, solar activity has once again dropped off a cliff.

From eleven visible sunspots at its recent peak, the Sun is now down to just one — a young, emerging spot circled below: ‘2924’.







Also despite Dec’s uptick, the current Solar Cycle ’25’ is still closely tracking that of SC24–the weakest cycle of the past 100+ years.

Below is SC25 compared to the four previous cycles (24, 23, 22, and 21):





An active Dec only nudged SC25 (green line) up slightly — the cycle is still on course to be a historically weak one. [ solen.info ]



Note how reduced both SC25 and SC24 are compared to their most recent counterparts, which suggests that this is indeed a ‘multi-cycle’ period of solar activity that we’ve entering into, as opposed to SC24 just being a ‘one-off’ (as occurred with SC20 in the 1970s) — it is this cumulative effect of reduced energy input that will usher in cooler terrestrial temperatures.







If this trend continues –i.e. if SC25 holds akin to SC24– then they will be the weakest pair of solar cycles for some 200+ years, since The Dalton Minimum (1795-1835) — a multidecadal spell of lower-than-average global temperatures.

The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





