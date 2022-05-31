South America’s Polar Chill Reaches The Tropics; Freezing Lows Sweep Southern Africa; UK Suffers Coldest May Temperatures In Over 20 Years; + Quiet Sun
South America’s Polar Chill Reaches The Tropics
South America’s recent cold spell is showing no signs of abating…
The continent’s intense cold spell is gaining ground and has even extending northwards, reaching the tropics.
As a result, widespread record low temperatures are being busted both West and East of the Andes. Rare May frosts were also noted in Uruguay on Monday, as they were in Santo Domingo (33S), Valparaiso, Chile — highly unusual for the month of May.
As recently reported by @MetoNacho on Twitter (translated): “[a] powerful irruption of polar air enters our country [Argentina], and due to its persistence it can become the first “Polar Wave” of the season. To the coats because the low temperatures are going to be felt all week!”
To the coats, indeed:
Freezing Lows Sweep Southern Africa
Staying in the Southern Hemisphere, a spell of fierce wintry cold has also gripped much of Southern Africa this week, most notably in the nations of Namibia, Botswana and South Africa, although the chill is pushing further north, too, into the DRC.
On the morning of May 30, rare and widespread frosts were observed across South Africa’s highlands: a low of -7.9C (17.8F) was suffered at Sutherland, -4.5C (23.9F) at Fraseburg, while Graaff Reinet bottomed-out at an unusually-frigid -1.5C (29.3F).
And looking ahead, Southern Africa’s anomalous chills aren’t expected to abate anytime soon:
UK Suffers Coldest May Temperatures In Over 20 Years
Recent nights have been historically chilly across the majority of the United Kingdom, which has resulted in head-scratching and pain for the nation’s growers who were promised linearly rising temperature, scorched fields and the need to never own a greenhouse again.
On the night of May 30, rare late-May frosts were registered as far south as East Anglia, England.
At Santon Downham, for example, a low of -1.2C (29.8F) was logged.
According to the official weather records, the UK hasn’t experienced such a chill this late into the year in more than two decades.
Much of Europe has been experiencing ‘blues’ and ‘purples’ of late, as spring 2022 refuses to get going:
Quiet Sun
With only three sunspots on the visible disk of the sun, solar activity is low.
NOAA forecasters say there is minimal threat of flaring, with slow-growing sunspot AR3025 posing a 5% risk of M-flares.
Solar activity was always expected to rise during the ramp-up of cycle 25; it’s solar cycle 26 where the chill of solar minimum is forecast, by many, to commence. And although SC25 has been firing-off M-flares and minor X-flares in recent weeks, the bigger picture (shown below) reveals that the cycle is still on course to be far weaker than the recent cycles of 21, 22 and 23, and so more in keeping with its immediate predecessor, the historically weak cycle of 24:
Below is a chart comparing SC25 to the very weak cycles from the turn of the 1900s (the Centennial Minimum). Clear to see is just how lackluster these past two cycles are:
In fact, they’re the weakest pair in more than two centuries:
See today’s other article for more:
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
5 Thoughts to “South America’s Polar Chill Reaches The Tropics; Freezing Lows Sweep Southern Africa; UK Suffers Coldest May Temperatures In Over 20 Years; + Quiet Sun”
I had great difficulty accessing this post, getting this error message :
Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to undefined function wp_cache_get() in /home/jajqwgmy/public_html/wp-includes/option.php:147 Stack trace: #0 /home/jajqwgmy/public_html/wp-content/plugins/ezoic-integration/includes/class-ezoic-integration-cache-filter.php(31): get_option(‘ezoic_integrati…’) #1 /home/jajqwgmy/public_html/wp-content/plugins/ezoic-integration/includes/class-ezoic-integrator.php(36): Ezoic_Namespace\Ezoic_Integration_Cache_Filter->we_should_return_orig() #2 [internal function]: Ezoic_Namespace\Ezoic_Integrator->apply_ezoic_middleware() #3 {main} thrown in /home/jajqwgmy/public_html/wp-includes/option.php on line 147
There was an attack on the site.
Should all be cleared up now.
Fascinating reading as always.
First thing this morning I looked up and thought that’s a winter sky not a summer sky, lowest level clouds were full of ice crystals.
Sure enough around midday I get caught in a huge hailstorm, this in the SW UK at 50m alt and it’s only 3 weeks until midsummer’s day.
Even if the Sunspot cycle were to go into an upswing,
it would be another 20-40 years before it hit it’s previous “normal”.
The future is cold!
DS
Yes, it has been cold in the SE of England. In recent mornings, had my heating been on it would have fired up. One evening I was close to lighting the fire. Last year I had a fire on 11 June. We have had a lot of cloud so the house doesn’t warm as much so to make sure my bread rises I had to put the breadmaker in the conservatory. Nice loaf.