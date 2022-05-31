South America’s Polar Chill Reaches The Tropics; Freezing Lows Sweep Southern Africa; UK Suffers Coldest May Temperatures In Over 20 Years; + Quiet Sun

South America’s Polar Chill Reaches The Tropics

South America’s recent cold spell is showing no signs of abating…

The continent’s intense cold spell is gaining ground and has even extending northwards, reaching the tropics.

As a result, widespread record low temperatures are being busted both West and East of the Andes. Rare May frosts were also noted in Uruguay on Monday, as they were in Santo Domingo (33S), Valparaiso, Chile — highly unusual for the month of May.

As recently reported by @MetoNacho on Twitter (translated): “[a] powerful irruption of polar air enters our country [Argentina], and due to its persistence it can become the first “Polar Wave” of the season. To the coats because the low temperatures are going to be felt all week!”

To the coats, indeed:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 31 [tropicaltidbits.com].



Freezing Lows Sweep Southern Africa

Staying in the Southern Hemisphere, a spell of fierce wintry cold has also gripped much of Southern Africa this week, most notably in the nations of Namibia, Botswana and South Africa, although the chill is pushing further north, too, into the DRC.

On the morning of May 30, rare and widespread frosts were observed across South Africa’s highlands: a low of -7.9C (17.8F) was suffered at Sutherland, -4.5C (23.9F) at Fraseburg, while Graaff Reinet bottomed-out at an unusually-frigid -1.5C (29.3F).

And looking ahead, Southern Africa’s anomalous chills aren’t expected to abate anytime soon:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 31 – June 2 [tropicaltidbits.com].



UK Suffers Coldest May Temperatures In Over 20 Years

Recent nights have been historically chilly across the majority of the United Kingdom, which has resulted in head-scratching and pain for the nation’s growers who were promised linearly rising temperature, scorched fields and the need to never own a greenhouse again.

On the night of May 30, rare late-May frosts were registered as far south as East Anglia, England.

At Santon Downham, for example, a low of -1.2C (29.8F) was logged.

According to the official weather records, the UK hasn’t experienced such a chill this late into the year in more than two decades.





Someone needs to tell the weather it's nearly summer! Meteorological summer may only be 2 days away but air frosts were recorded in East Anglia last night! Santon Downham dropped to -1.2C, the coldest night here since April 🥶 pic.twitter.com/KoH0T1YRTa — MetDesk (@metdesk) May 30, 2022



Much of Europe has been experiencing ‘blues’ and ‘purples’ of late, as spring 2022 refuses to get going:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) -historic- May 28 through May 30 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Quiet Sun

With only three sunspots on the visible disk of the sun, solar activity is low.

NOAA forecasters say there is minimal threat of flaring, with slow-growing sunspot AR3025 posing a 5% risk of M-flares.







Solar activity was always expected to rise during the ramp-up of cycle 25; it’s solar cycle 26 where the chill of solar minimum is forecast, by many, to commence. And although SC25 has been firing-off M-flares and minor X-flares in recent weeks, the bigger picture (shown below) reveals that the cycle is still on course to be far weaker than the recent cycles of 21, 22 and 23, and so more in keeping with its immediate predecessor, the historically weak cycle of 24:





Solar Cycle 25 progression (green line) compared to 24, 23, 22 & 21 [ solen.info ].





Below is a chart comparing SC25 to the very weak cycles from the turn of the 1900s (the Centennial Minimum). Clear to see is just how lackluster these past two cycles are:





Solar Cycle 24 & 25 compared to 16, 14, 13 & 12 [ solen.info ].



In fact, they’re the weakest pair in more than two centuries:





Weakest cycles in more than 200 years [ swpc.noaa.gov ].



See today’s other article for more:







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

