South America’s Antarctic Blast Pushes North, Sending Temps Crashing Into The Tropics; “Severe Summer Snowfall” Causes Mass Livestock Deaths In N. India And Pakistan; Record August Chills Sweep Morocco; + Rare Summer Freeze Strikes Iceland
Electroverse articles will now only be posted on the new site electroverse.co due to technical and censorship issues.
The domain electroverse.net is under constant attack and the server is often going down.
Please read today’s article on the new site:
Thank you for your understanding.
Best,
Cap