Last Month Saw A Sharp Decrease In Solar Activity, FMI Notes Sharp Uptick In Snow Mass, + Danish Meteorological Institute Caught Data Tampering?

Last Month Saw A Sharp Decrease In Solar Activity

Solar Cycle 25, after a somewhat fiery start to life, is now seeing a sharp decrease in activity — the cycle’s progression dipped significantly in November, and now only 1 or 2 relatively ‘weak’ spots are peppering the sun’s surface at any given time:







Solar Cycle 25 has begun almost identically to the previous cycle, 24, which itself was the weakest of the past 100+ years.

Below is SC25 compared to the four previous cycles (24, 23, 22, and 21).

Note how reduced SC25 and SC24 are next to their most recent counterparts. Note also how similar the two are to each other, suggesting that this is indeed a ‘multi-cycle’ period of solar activity that we’ve entered into.





Next is a direct comparison of SC25 & SC24 to the cycles of the Centennial Minimum (≈1880-1914).

Again, note how the modern cycles are weaker than those during the CM, signalling that what we’ve entered is not only a ‘multi-cycle’ period of reduced solar output, but also one significantly ‘deeper’ than that suffered even during the late-1800s/early-1900s.







What we’re in is an extended period of low solar activity not seen since the Dalton Minimum (1795-1835).

The DM ran through Solar Cycles 5-7 — three cycles that the recently completed SC24 can be ‘dropped into’ (see below) and not look out of place. In fact, after SC24’s fiery start –akin to what we’ve seen in SC25– the downturn it experienced was actually more pronounced than those of SC5-7:





SC24 (highlighted) compared with SC5, 6 and 7 [ spaceweatherlive.com ].







As with ALL previous multidecadal spells of low solar activity, the Dalton Minimum brought with it lower-than-average global temperatures.

Historical documentation reveals that the Oberlach Station in Germany, for example, experienced a 2C decline over just 20 years, which devastated the country’s food production.

And now, occurring in line with today’s waning sun, we note that global temperatures are once again falling.

After a 10-or-so year lag –since the end of the Grand Solar Maximum (1914-2007)– lower tropospheric temperatures have, as of Nov 2021, tumbled a substantial -0.64C from their 2016 peak.

Click below for more on that:







And for a ‘deeper dive’ into Grand Solar Minimums (and maximums), see here:







FMI Notes Sharp Uptick In Snow Mass

Also worth noting this week is that the ‘Total Snow Mass for the Northern Hemisphere’ –as tracked by the Finnish Meteorological Institute– witnessed a sharp increase in mass on Tuesday, December 7 (the latest observation point).

This brings current snow totals to 300 Gigatons above the 1982-2012 average (another impossibility under the IPCC’s original Global Warming hypothesis):







Danish Meteorological Institute Caught Data Tampering?

It would appear that the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) may have taken a leaf out of NASA’s ‘data-fudging 101‘.

Sometime between late-Nov and early-Dec this year, the DMI’s Arctic Sea Ice Volume chart experienced a mysterious ‘vanishing’ of ice — this is revealed by a direct comparison of the Nov 18th and the Dec 8th charts below (via a slideshow):







The DMI have inexplicably brought the entire year’s Arctic Sea Ice data down by more than 2,000 km3 (or 12+%).

Note also that previous years have been revised down, too, but only during the summer melt season.

The averages have not been changed, nor has the scale, only the data points: all have been revised down so as to create a disparity from the 2004-2013 average. I’m sturggling have no other word for this than ‘fraud’.

I had previously considered the Danish Meteorological Institute to be more trustworthy than their bigger data-tampering brothers NOAA and NASA (I still use their Greenland SMB chart on Electroverse), but I know they’re not strangers to controversy.

Back in the summer of 2019, the DMI reported a “shocking” early-August temperature of between 2.7C (37F) and 4.7C (40.5F) at the Summit weather station, located some 3,202m above sea level at the center of the Greenland ice sheet.

This news quickly spread to every corner of the alarmist web, including CNN and The Guardian; however, just a few days later, the DMI posted a tweet retracting the reading: after a “closer look” (whatever that means) it was revealed that the monitoring equipment had been giving “erroneous results”. Ironically, the DMI went on the admit that heavy snow had caused poor ventilation around the thermometers at the site, wrongly boosting the temperature.

I’ve contacted the DMI for comment re the disappearing ice, though I won’t be holding my breath…





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





