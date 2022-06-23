Snowstorms And Frozen Lakes In Patagonia; More Unprecedented Summer Gains On Greenland; + B.C. Ski Resort Postpones Summer Opening Due To “Too Much Snow”

I am trialing a few ads on the website.

Snowstorms And Frozen Lakes In Patagonia

Polar cold has returned to much of Argentina this week, where an extended spell of anomalous lows and heavy snows are forecast. Conditions could rival the big freeze of July, 2007 (solar minimum of cycle 23) when snow settled in Buenos Aires.

The lowest temperatures will sweep Patagonia, explains meteorologist Ignacio López Amorín — some regions will experience record-challenging lows of -13C (8.6F). Amorín continues: “This polar wave will bring snow to Argentina … heavy snowfall is expected in Neuquén and Mendoza … In addition, snow could occur in the city of Mendoza and in the mountains of Córdoba.”

Overnight Monday, ‘cencellada’ was observed in the city of Esquel, Chubut–a phenomenon in which the dew or fog freezes, reports lanacion.com. Ezequiel Marcuzzi, a meteorologist who lives in Esquel, shared images of the phenomenon on Twitter after record lows of -10C (14F) were noted in the city:





The polar wave intensified on Wednesday, with the harshest of the chiils again being felt in the Patagonian region.

In Chubut, the National Meteorological Service logged an astonishing low -15C (5F).

The service also shared photos of frozen lakes, streets, windows and even clothes, reports adnsur.com.ar.





Everything freezes: Chubut, Argentina [Julio Berwin].





The fierce polar cold is gripping more than just Chubut, of course.

According to the SMN, residents of Madryn woke to -9.2C (15.4F) on Wednesday (with a wind chill of -15.7C (3.7F)); the city of Trelew suffered -9.6C (14.7F); again in Esquel, -9.7C (14.5F) was recorded; while El Bolsón logged a rare -6.5C (20.3F).

And on the Comodoro Rivadavia, the morning began with a low of -4.7C (23.5F).

In addition, the province of Santa Cruz suffered some remarkably low daytime highs on Wednesday: El Calafate reached just -11C (12.2F); Perito Moreno saw only -10.5C (13.1F); Gobernador Gregores struggled to -7.5C (18.5F); while Desired Port topped out at only -4.2C (24.4F).

Elsewhere in Argentina, sections of the National Highway were blocked by ice and snow, most notable in the Rio Negro territory. Below is an image of Clemente Onelli on National Route 23, located between Ingeniero Jacobacci and Comayo.





Snow on Argentina’s National Highway, route no. 23.



More Unprecedented Summer Gains On Greenland

The month of June 2022 on Greenland has held much colder than the multidecadal average.

The summer solstice saw another settling of snow at the island’s capital, Nuuk:





In more northern reaches of Greenland, however, the accumulations have been record-breaking.

Vast amounts of snow and ice have been reported by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) in recent days; and following Saturday’s record-smashing SMB gain of 7 Gigatons, yesterday, the world’s largest island reported another 3 Gigatons gain — an unprecedented feat during the onset of summer; a time when the ice sheet should ordinarily be losing 3 Gigatons of ice a day.







Clearly visible above, this season’s snow and ice gains are marching well-above the 1981-2010 mean, continuing the glacier’s ‘trend reversal’ which began around 2012:







Greenland continues to defy AGW Party orders, and media tizzies of ‘mass ice loss’ remain wildly unfounded.

For more on the glacier’s inconvenient turnaround, click below:







B.C. Ski Resort Postpones Summer Opening Due To “Too Much Snow”

Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, British Columbia, recently announced that it is postponing its summer opening due to too much snow.

The announcement was posted on the resort’s Facebook page: “OH NO, too much snow! Summer opening delayed until Thursday July 7th. Due to unseasonably cool temperatures this spring and a lingering snow pack we’ve made the decision to delay summer opening at Big White by a week.”

The resort was set to open for summer biking, hiking, and festival fun on June 30, reports sports-news-now.com, but thanks to recent heavy snows and out-of-season lows, that date has been put back.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

