“Snowicane” Larry Forecast to Dump Five+ Feet of Summer Snow on Greenland

HURRICANE Larry is set to transition into a “massive blizzard” as it approaches Newfoundland. This setup is highly unusual for the time of the year, with the storm expected to dump as much as five feet of global warming goodness on Greenland.

It’s not unprecedented for a hurricane to move into cold-enough air to produce snow — it even has a name: “snowicane”.

However, although not unheard of, it has only happened a handful of times in recorded history…





New England Hurricane of 1804

In 1804, the New England Hurricane was the first tropical cyclone in recorded history known to produce snowfall.

According to reports, snow totals up to 48 inches were measured in parts of Vermont.





Ships suffered significant damage from the Great Snow Hurricane of 1804.



Hurricane Sandy of 2012

Hurricane Sandy is perhaps the most infamous hurricane turned “snowicane”.

The storm developed in late October of 2012 and affected 24 U.S. states, including the entire eastern seaboard from Florida to Maine and west across the Appalachian Mountains and as far west as Michigan and Wisconsin!

According to the Washington Post, Sandy dumped two-to-three feet of snow in the central Appalachian Mountains, collapsing roofs and taking down trees and power lines.





Hurricane Zeta of 2020

Less than a year ago, Hurricane Zeta produced snow in October.

Several inches were reported from New Jersey to Massachusetts.





And now… Hurricane Larry of 2021

So while not unheard of, it is still incredibly rare for a hurricane to produce snow–particularly in early–September!

And while Larry will just miss out on producing “snowicane” conditions in the United States, after tracking northeast across the Atlantic Ocean, it does look set to dump historic volumes of summer snow along coastal Greenland:





It's a what? A "SNOW"icane! Snow will measured in feet in Greenland this weekend. pic.twitter.com/lAfNriUr1A — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) September 9, 2021



The Greenland ice sheet has just finished what was an impressive SMB season, where snow and ice gains ended comfortably above the 1981-2010 average — a reality that the original AGW theory claimed would be an impossibility by now…





Bottom Image: Grey line is the 1981-2010 average. Despite MSM lies, this year’s acc. SMB (Gt) has tracked well-above the average for the entirety of the summer melt season. And now, it is once again building DMI







For more Greenland’s SMB gains, see the second section of the article linked below:



The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Larry is forecast to move near or over southeastern Newfoundland Friday night or early Saturday morning, and is expect to reach Greenland soon after.

As much as five feet of snow will be unleashed upon Greenland’s lightly populated southeastern coast, along with central and more northern regions, too.





Summer Blizzard to bury Greenland under as much as 5+ feet of snow this weekend.



Latest GFS runs (shown below) confirm the severity of the dump.

Also note the substantial early-season accumulations set to hit to Western U.S. starting next weekend.





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Sept 10 – Sept 26 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The Northern Hemisphere snowpack is building early this year, just as a developing Grand Solar Minimum predicts.





In other News…

Disastrous Growing Season sees Durum Wheat Prices Skyrocket 90%

The price of durum wheat is up by 90% after inclement conditions devastate harvests in Canada, one of the world’s biggest producers.

UK shoppers can expect to pay more for their pasta in coming months amid shortages of its key ingredient following a disastrous growing season, reports the Guardian.

The high price could result in pasta shortages in supermarkets, said Jason Bull, a director of Eurostar Commodities, which imports more than 10,000 tonnes of food ingredients each year.

Bull added that the magnitude of the cost increases involved meant they would have to be passed on to consumers. He estimated a 500g packet of spaghetti could increase in price by 60p to £1.80.

Bull said the pasta price hikes could start next month as higher costs had already reached the factory gate.

“The market is completely out of control and as a result there has been an approximately 90% increase in raw material prices as well as increases in freight,” Bull said. “This is a dire situation hitting all semolina producers and all buyers of durum wheat across the globe. Companies are buying at record high prices.”

Supermarkets are sounding the alarm that food prices are set to rise across the retail industry in the coming months, driven in mainly by commodity and transport cost increases, with the former due to weather woes (namely unseasonable frosts and freezes), particularly across North and South America (that is Canada, the U.S., Argentina and Brazil), although Europe has also suffered serious dents to what at one point looked like a half-decent season.

Tosin Jack, Mintec’s commodity intelligence manager, said concerns about the significant decline in the North American durum wheat crop following the dry weather and the impact of the cold spring on the quality and quantity of the Italian crop, had caused prices to skyrocket.

“Canada is a big exporter so this has fueled fears of a supply shortage,” she said. “At the same time, the quality issues in Italy mean that Italians are potentially going to rely more on imports this year. So we have a situation where there is less to go round and demand is not going to go down … so if you really want pasta you are going to have to pay more.”

Of course, it isn’t just pasta that’s being affected. All types of wheat, as well as corn, sugarcane and coffee have been decimated this year — and as a result, wholesale prices in all of these staples have skyrocketed, heaping pressure on supply chains and adding to inflation worries.





Two UK energy suppliers collapse amid record surge in prices

Compounding inflationary concerns are natural gas shortages, caused by the record cold winter and spring suffered across Europe and Asia.

According to a recent article by the Guardian, “PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy both ceased trading as the UK’s gas market reached a fresh record high on Tuesday while electricity market prices surged to levels not seen since 2008 (solar minimum of cycle 24–just sayin’).”

A string of similarly small suppliers are expected to collapse this winter as the companies shoulder the heavy costs of higher market prices due to record-smashing cold which exhausted supplies earlier in the year.

This week, UK gas prices reached a record high of 136.68 pence per therm, according to commodity market experts at ICIS:







Meanwhile, electricity prices climbed to £128.13 per megawatt-hour, for the first time in 13 years:







Global cooling is now a reality playing out before our eyes, and, tragically, its impacts are going to be far more impactful than need be, given that our leaders have been duped into preparing for the exact opposite eventuality.

A bout of global cooling –even a severe multidecadal one on par with the Maunder Minimum– is entirely survivable with the right planning — but NOBODY is preparing! And so this is my warning, so I can sleep at night knowing I’ve done what I can: Get reading for an incoming doozy of a winter across the Northern Hemisphere, the first of the modern Grand Solar Minimum. Don’t rely on the emergency services, rely on yourself — prep for the worst — stock up on food and water other essentials — have a plan of how to heat your home when the power goes out — help your neighbors.

Global cooling isn’t a conspiracy theory.

It isn’t even an ordinary theory anymore.

It is a reality unfolding all around us, right now.

Best of luck.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





