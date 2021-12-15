Snowfall Records (from the 1800s) Fall In Nevada & California–Just As New Bogus Study Claims “No Snow” In 35 Years

Dr. John Christy: “Little known to the public is the fact that most of the scientists involved with the IPCC do not agree that global warming is occurring. Its findings have been consistently misrepresented and/or politicized with each succeeding report.”





A parched Western U.S. has been buffeted by heavy precipitation this week, precipitation which fell as record-breaking snow across the region’s higher elevations as storm systems collided with descending Arctic air.

As I reported yesterday, snow has buffeted California’s Sierra Nevada this week, with as much as 8 feet has accumulating along the mountain chain, busting regional records. However, as the storm tracked east and entered the state of Nevada, it took out a number of historic snowfall records for the time of year.

Snow fell across Nevada on Tuesday, with the city of Elko picking up 3 inches. More impressive totals were registered elsewhere, though, including in the central Nevada towns of Ely, Eureka, Winnemucca and Tonopah, which all smashed snowfall records.

Winnemucca reported 5.5 inches of snow as of early Monday evening — a reading which busted the town’s previous all-time record for the date, the 3.4 inches set way back in 1889 (solar minimum of cycle 12–during the Centennial Minimum).

Ely logged 3.3 inches, with a water equivalent of .48 of an inch — this was almost double the old record set in 2012.

And Eureka’s .30 of an inch may seem paltry, but it’s still three times the previous record, which was set just last year, in 2020.

Despite the headaches such storms bring to a region, they have marked a meaningful change for a drought-parched West. And despite incessant claims of a “never-ending drought”, this week’s precipitation demonstrates, once again, that you should not make such grand calls when it comes to the climate — Cali’s water levels have now bounced “back to slightly above normal,” said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

As a prolonged bout of low solar activity predicts (aka a ‘Grand Solar Minimum‘), a waning jet stream is throwing us all something of a curve ball: When solar activity is HIGH the jet stream is tight and stable and follows somewhat of a straight path, but when solar activity is LOW (as it is now) that meandering band of air flowing 6 miles above our heads becomes weak and wavy, it effectively buckles which either diverts frigid polar air to atypically low latitudes or warmer tropical air to unusually high latitudes. The jet stream reverts from a ZONAL flow to a MERIDIONAL flow and, depending on which side of it you’re on, you’re either in for a spell of unseasonably cold or hot weather and/or a period of unusually dry or wet conditions.







As well as the historic accumulations seen in Nevada, the storm has also dumped as much as 8 feet of snow between the Lake Tahoe area and Mammoth Mountain, and as much as 4 feet in the mountains around L.A. County — totals the Sierra Avalanche Center warn are overloading the existing snowpack, increasing the likelihood of “very wide avalanches”.

Laughably, these healthy falls have arrived hot on the heels of a new study which claims snow in the Sierras could be all-but gone in just a few short decades, which would result in disaster for California’s water supply. Should greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated, the study goes, winters of low snow, or even no snow, could become a regular occurrence in as little as 35 years.





🌨️❄️🌨️❄️🌨️❄️🌨️❄️

Heavy snowfall has buried Sierra Nevada! @WeatherNation's field Correspondent says several feet of snow has fallen in 8-12 hours! That's great news for the ski resorts! Listen in on the latest impacts on travel in the area. 👇 pic.twitter.com/AphlJ48JOC — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 14, 2021



But as is the case with all modern climate research, the study is built entirely on the presumption that Earth is warming in line with increasing atmospheric CO2 levels–there now being no other way to obtain funding. The paper states that increasing temperatures will mean more precipitation falling as rain instead of snow, “and rain has less water storage potential than its colder counterpart,” points out Alan Rhoades, a hydroclimate research scientist and co-author of the study.

The researchers have an even supplied a patronizing little graphic–presumably for the logically-impaired (aka MSM journalists):





‘More snow on left = good, less snow on right (plus two trees on fire) = bad’.



Only later in the paper do the researchers reveal that their findings were primarily based on “a high-emission scenario that is not yet inevitable”, and even less ink is given to the genuine problems re California’s water supply: management.

“Decreasing snowpack is just one of several challenges facing California water managers, including aging infrastructure and declining ecosystem health,” said John Andrew, deputy director of climate resilience at the California Department of Water Resource — a looming reality which lead Gov. Gavin Newsom to allocate more than $5 billion of his $15-billion ‘climate package’ toward drought response and water resilience.

“Water conservation should be a way of life in California,” added Andrew.





Heavy rain in Southern California is not a common occurrence, but we had just that over the last day.

San Diego saw flash flooding from an atmospheric river event which also brought feet of snow to the Sierra-Nevada.



Tune in to WeatherNation for all your weather headlines today! pic.twitter.com/fQqC0uDJ0f — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 15, 2021



The projections of no snow “are a little bit shocking,” said Rhoades of the study’s findings.

“As a kid who grew up in the Sierra, it’s kind of hard to fathom a low- to no-snow future.”

Indeed it is…





This is what Donner Pass, Ca looks like right now. White out conditions from #AtmosphericRiver #WX #CaWx pic.twitter.com/CvLArBJfZr — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) December 13, 2021



…and we haven’t even hit winter yet.

The purity of the idiocy at play here –and from supposedly highly-educated people, too– knows no bounds. Researchers like Rhoades are puppets of the AGW Party, whether they know it or not, and they have clearly learned nothing from the long list of prophetic failures of yesteryear.

You cannot put a date on the EOTW.

You will always end up with egg on your face:







Also see ‘Northern Hemisphere Snow Mass Marches On’:







And lastly, Rhoades et al clearly haven’t even bothered to check if the planet is still actually warming:







We are being lied to on every front.

A healthy suspicion is advised.

Stay free.



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).

And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.

The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.





Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift