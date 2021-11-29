Rare, Heavy November Snow Traps Brits In Pub For Third Night as Arctic Blast Engulfs Much Of Europe

Prof Fritz Vahrenholt: “It’s now obvious that the IPCC models are not correctly reflecting the development of atmospheric temperatures.”





On Friday evening, some 60 pub-goers entered the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales for a night of drinking and music. By Monday morning, around 50 were still trapped inside.

The patrons knew that Storm Arwen would make Friday evening’s festivities a little more interesting, but what they didn’t expect was piles of snow as high as cars blocking the pub’s exits, said Nicola Townsend, the inn’s general manager.







Note: this isn’t the highlands of Scotland, this is Yorkshire, England where November snow is rare (particularly such sizable accumulations). According to weatherspark.com, the average November snow for the Yorkshire Dales stands at just 0.2 inches.







After the Oasis tribute band “Noasis” finished its set, local authorities said it was not safe for people to drive home.

So the Tan Hill patrons, the band members and seven employees stayed the night.

And then another night.

And then on Sunday, Townsend told Sky News that around 50 guests would be staying for a third night due to the persistent high levels of snow as well as the fallen power lines still blocking the roads in the wake of storm Arwen.

Though the roads were not safe to travel, a group of off-roaders did manage to take a couple of parents home to their young children, said Townsend. And a local mountain rescue group also helped evacuate a man who needed medical treatment for an “ongoing condition.”

The below video, posted on Facebook, captured events:







Some of those who remained stranded had booked rooms at the inn, while others had parked their motor homes outside. The rest crammed into the lounge, where they slept on sofas or on the floor after employees kindly supplied mattresses, blankets and pillows and kept the fireplaces roaring.

“We will ALWAYS remember this group of amazing people who came together, and, in challenging circumstances, enjoyed what we all think was a life-changing experience,” another Facebook post said.

And this is always my point re human spirit — we’re led to believe that government intervention is required, particularly when a crisis hits, to keep order and to prevent us reverting back to savages and bludgeoning each other for a Yorkshire pie, but the data actually reveals the complete opposite is true.

Taking the pandemic, as of mid-2021 a total of 32 countries had used militaries of military ordances to enforce rules; to monitor rule-breakers, 22 countries had used surveillance drones; facial recognition programs had been expanded, internet censorship had occurred in 28 countries, and full internet shutdowns in 13; at least 120 contact-tracing apps were introduced across 71 states, while 60 other digital contact-tracing measures were used across 38 countries.

Such Orwellian measures are now the go to response whenever “disaster” strikes, even though there is ZERO evidence to support the effectiveness of mass surveillance in combating viruses, or indeed terrorism–the no.1 excuse for the roll-out of new “intervening” powers prior to COVID.

The global populations’ state of fear was heightened during the pandemic, fear that was 1) orchestrated by the elites, 2) perpetuated by their MSM lapdogs, and 3) used to justify the Draconian power grabs highlighted above. This is a classic tactic used by controlling bodies, one abused throughout the ages. During heightened senses of fear and stress –often entirely manufactured–new powers can be successfully attained. As Pavlov said, if you want to condition people, condition them under stress.

We the people have sure been under stress these past two years, and, coincidentally, our freedoms have been curtailed at the same time. We have been conditioned to accept these news measures because “the government is here to help us in times of crisis” and if left to our own devises “chaos would quickly ensue”. However, real-world data paints a contradictory picture.

A recent review of the effectiveness of COVID-19 response measures published in Nature Human Behavior ranked police and army interventions, surveillance, and the activation of an emergency response at the bottom of surveyed measures — i.e., they were deemed the least effective. This won’t come as a surprise to the “redpilled” among us, but for those still dutifully towing the official party lines, emergency powers are used to benefit governments, not save lives.

A recent study, which looked at disasters and the use of constitutional emergency provisions, found that the more powers given to the executive, the higher the body count. It was also noted that countries with already heavy suppression of media freedom used coronavirus as an opportunity to intensify their censorial efforts, and, perhaps most concerning, that 87 percent of the global population is now living in countries which can be considered “repressed”, “closed,” or “obstructed”.

We should consider this outrageous. As the evidence shows, we humans do just fine on our own, we band together and help one another, with the unspoken goal of ‘survival of the species’. Conversely, it’s government intervention that screws things up and threatens our well-being.





Elsewhere in Britain

Vast regions of the UK have been reeling from Storm Arwen, not just the Yorkshire Dales.

The storm, labeled the worst in 20 years, has been blamed for the deaths of at least three people. High winds and blizzards also took out swaths of Britain’s power grid, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.





Heavy snow hits Scottish wind farms (that’s a turbine behind the plow).



The November flurries even disrupted a number of high-profile English Football matches — one Premier League game was even called off –Tottenham vs Burnley– due to inches of snow on the pitch — an incredibly rare occurrence:





❄️ Turf Moor is covered in snow



🤔 Question marks as to whether Burnley's game against Tottenham will go ahead pic.twitter.com/flKgMbq8Mt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 28, 2021



Also, treacherous driving conditions have been noted across all four home nations:







Forecasters warned that the “coldest night of the season” was set to hit Sunday, with freezing lows forecast for the entire UK.

The Met Office’s Tom Morgan said: “As Storm Arwen is clearing out to Europe, a cold northerly flow of wind has been left behind in the UK, causing some of the bitterly cold temperatures we’ve seen.”

He added: “Parts of Scotland and northern England, where snow is on the ground, will be very cold again tonight, with the temperature certainly falling below zero and even as low as -10C (14F), which would make it the coldest night of the season so far. Temperatures of below freezing will be widespread, including in London and the South East which could hit -2C (28.4F). Even if you do live in a city, you can expect to be scraping frost, ice or even snow off your cars on Monday morning.”

See UHI effect for more on what ‘even if you live in a city’ means — a key component of the AGW ruse.

Winter is hitting early and hard this year, just as a prolonged bout of low solar activity predicted.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).

And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.

The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.





Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift