Rare Snow Hits Jerusalem; Record Accumulations Sweep Kansas; + Eastern U.S. Weekend Snowstorm Update, With Early-Feb Looking Historic
Rare Snow Hits Jerusalem
Rare, heavy snow blanketed the streets of Jerusalem Thursday morning, as a winter storm tore through Israel overnight.
Highways into the holy city were closed, as were schools and businesses as municipal snowplows worked to clear the streets.
Israel Police also shut a number of major highways in the mountainous West Bank due to hazardous conditions.
Snowfall in the hills around Jerusalem is fairly uncommon, it’s even rarer in the city.
And as noted by local Avi Mayer on Twitter (shown below), the depth of the accumulations has made this event rarer still:
Record Accumulations Sweep Kansas
An unusual band of localized heavy snow unleashed more than 2 feet of accumulation Tuesday across Colorado and Kansas, touching the latter’s all-time snowfall record, and taking meteorologists completely by surprise.
The swath’s existence and placement were modeled and officially predicted, though the amount of snow that accumulated far exceeded even the most aggressive estimates.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said a cold front stalled over Burlington, Interstate 70, Bethune, and Mount Sunflower, Kansas. The air converged on this stalled cold front and the snow didn’t move much for nine straight hours.
A total of 27 inches of snow was officially reported on Mount Sunflower, the highpoint of Kansas; however, a number of local reports have accumulations exceeding the states all-time snowfall record of 30 inches. While in Burlington, CO 20 inches was reported there during this storm — the municipality’s biggest January snowstorm on record.
Another notable cold front, bringing additional flurries, will arrive in Colorado today (Thurs, Jan 27). But looking ahead, much heavier snow totals are expected as the calendar flips to February:
Winter is just getting started, North Americans…
Eastern U.S. Weekend Snowstorm Update, With Early-Feb Looking Historic
A “bomb cyclone” is forecast to barrel up the East coast of the U.S. this weekend, bringing heavy snow, ice, powerful winds and the risk of flooding and power outages.
The National Weather Service has warned that the winter storm will likely impact portions of the Mid-Atlantic, especially near the coast, and particular regions in the northeast through New England late on Friday and over the weekend.
The nor’easter is expected to hit New Jersey Friday night to Saturday, with the Jersey Shore the bullseye for the highest totals in the state. So far this month, to Jan 26, Atlantic City International Airport has received 17.2 inches of snow — that’s the fifth highest since records began in 1945. While in Lower Township, the 14.6 inches of January snow to date is the sixth highest with records stretching back to the 1890s there. Both of these locales, along with many others on the Eastern Seaboard, are set to climb into their top three snowiest January’s on record after the weekend, with many threatening to break all-time benchmarks, too.
The storm’s exact track is still to be confirmed, and there’s still a chance it’ll be dragged offshore. But as things stand, it’s looking set to be a record white weekend for many:
And even failing the flakes, record low temperatures look set to be a solid consolation:
Record chills are even forecast as far south as Florida.
The sunshine state’s strongest front, of two, is set to extend south Friday night. Following the front, much colder air driven by gusty northwest winds will descend into South Florida ushering in potentially record breaking low temperatures (see GFS above).
Widespread frosts and freezes are likely Friday, Saturday AND Sunday nights in Florida, with the coldest conditions expected overnight Saturday. Temperatures could drop into the 20s in North Florida; Southwest Florida could see around 32F; while for inland locations, Saturday night brings the potential of a hard freeze, warns the NWS. Low over the weekend could set new records for the state, according AccuWeather forecasters, with readings not seen since the 1960s threatening many locales, including Orlando and Miami.
This fella certainly seems concerned…
Moreover, and after running those GFS runs further forward –and so admittedly into the unreliable time frame– this weekend’s snow totals could pale in comparison to what’s on the cards next weekend. Latest runs (shown below) are showing a significant band of dark greens (20+ inches of snow) pounding swathes of the East between Jan 31 through Feb 11:
And with regards to temperatures, I actually choked on my English tea when I saw what February could have in store:
Say tuned for updates.
New Proposed Bill -Lobbied By The Banks- Would Give Yellen Unilateral Power To Ban Crypto In The U.S.
I know a lot people are suspicious of cryptocurrencies, and with fair reason — the market is volatile and heavily manipulated. But when you have governments and central banks publicly demonizing the technology, labeling it ‘a threat to the global financial system’ (while at the same time privately profiting from it), you have to at least query what’s going on here…
Crypto, for all of its flaws and potential future privacy issues etc., gives the little guys –the yous and mes– a fighting chance. It levels the playing field. And they hate that. They, being the big banks and big governments, are doing everything in their power to prevent the mass adoption of the technology, and now they’re even attempting to slip in new powers via the backdoor to forward this intention.
The below video, released by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, passionately are articulately lays out the big banks intentions here. And you can think whatever you want about Cardano (and its native token ADA), but this proposed legislation, when passed, spells terrible news for ALL cryptocurrencies and would also be another nail in the coffin of freedom and democracy:
As if we didn’t have enough on our plate already, this is yet another battle to add to the war. But I do see a positive here, particularly given our limited resources — each of today’s problems appear to stem from the same center of evil, meaning beheading just the one top dog, the one ‘beast’, should simultaneously bring down all of its grubby little offshoots and slimeball tentacles–whether that be CAGW, vaccine mandates, banning financial independence, or Jim Himes.
Correct me in the comments if you think I’m off base here, but if the big banks are sneaking in legislation through the backdoor that could rob citizens of the ability to trade a legal asset, then that asset must be bad for business and ‘the system’ at large, and so, conversely, good for the citizens. The issue then becomes correctly Identifying the one ‘beast’ to behead…
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.
Facebook, in partnership with the ‘fact-checkers’ at USA Today have conspired to restrict my use of the social media platform for 90 days, meaning I can’t post anything new. I’ve been found guilty of contesting a scientific theory, which in today’s world is now considered a ‘violation’:
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
17 Thoughts to “Rare Snow Hits Jerusalem; Record Accumulations Sweep Kansas; + Eastern U.S. Weekend Snowstorm Update, With Early-Feb Looking Historic”
You could have left the finger nailed fancy out of the article.
That said, we will continue to tip in a few bucks when we can.
Hey, take every laugh where you can get it! The day is coming when we will have forgotten HOW to laugh.
One of the cold lizards that fell out of its tree…
According to Insider news, our USA Private Banking System is due to be replaced by a new Govt run system.
The last time something similar happened was when the UK Pound was taken off the Global World Currency and fell 30%. Estimates for the US FR Note are closer to 50%.
Insiders are putting funds into Euros in expectancy of a smooth transition.
My own personal experience occurred in the summer of 1969 aboard the USN Vessel APB-40 on a river at My Tho, RVN. We were paid in MPC, Military Payment Certificates, commonly known as Monopoly money due to it’s resemblance. Only the MPC was slightly bigger, with better printing and was used to buy toothpaste and AK-47 souvenirs. One day we were notified that we had 24 hours to turn our MPC in for the NEW MPC. Up to this time I viewed “money” as something tangible and concrete. It was a shock that a simple decree could turn it worthless. Sure enough on the return trip across the Pacific to Long Beach, Calif, two paper shopping bags full of the OLD MPC was found in the rafters of the ship totally worthless compared to it’s original “value” as a medium of exchange.
This is a true story, DS (NOT BS, that’s my cousin in Nashville)
Nobody should be surprised by outlawing crypto . These are tyrants nothing is safe ……nothing should surprise.
I know nothing of crypto, but I do know that our freedom is tied to money in the REAL world. Gold, silver, coins, to a lesser degree paper money. As long as you have an accepted medium of exchange in your hot little hand, you have some freedom. Blocks of maple sugar, blocks of salt, and probably other items IN THE REAL WORLD have been used as money. I have suggested strips of meat jerky.
Money that exists only on the internet does not EXIST at all! One of these days, computers are going to be nothing but dead chunks of metal and plastic. Only the wealth you can hold in your hand will matter.
When will that be? Only God knows. But I’ll bet you dollars to donuts the PTB crowd will have total control over all wealth on the internet-including our bank accounts-before very much longer.
I’ll take the donuts, thank you. You can keep the dollars-and the bitcoins.
In America, ONLY Gold/Silver are LEGAL TENDER. Paper money is fiat money backed by nothing.
So get/keep Gold/Silver and be free…and yes anything can be used as ‘money’ when trading.
For thousands and thousands of years true wealth has been measured in some type of tangible asset… gold, silver, land, horses, sheep, cattle, camels, houses, etc. Never in the history of the world has value been placed in something that only exists in a man-made world (the Internet). Cyber money is eventually doomed to failure as it really doesn’t exist and isn’t tangible. In a “grid down” scenario, like a massive EMP would do, you got nothing. Bottom line, whatever discretionary income you have should be invested in STUFF… that can be spent, eaten, bartered or traded with (Mike Adams of Naturalnews.com bought a bunch of sewing machines as an investment… practically ANYTHING manufactured will do). Crypto is only good when computers work and you’re not starving.
TarMar-
Thanks for translating my words into geekspeak, lol! 😉
Bring it on. With every flake of snow my water table rises. More snow=more water for my livestock. Until the hydra is headless, I still have a lot of folks less prepared than we are to account for.
My great grandfather went through this during the depression. After FDR confiscated everyone’s gold he warned his sons and grandchildren that they weren’t done yet. He said they would take money first hen come after everyone’s land and make us slaves just like they did in Hungary (when he was a young man) by debt confiscation.
So many farmers and ranchers are tied in with usda’s FSA programs. They take away crypto, crash the petrodollar, turn all farmers in FSA programs into serfs on their own land by executive order (and folks will love that, there’s already a lot of anti-ag vitriol out there) and the new caste system will be nearly complete.
I’m not a fan of crypto, but I am a big fan of freedom. People need to determine their own financial fitness and this crypto grab bothers me.
27 January 2022
Cap Allon,
Never mind the censorship by Twitter and Facebook. The are making themselves irrelevant by their arrogant oresumption.
Love the beautiful photos on https://electroverse.net/author/cap/ a picture is truly worth a thousand words.
Email is the great democratic equaliser. I spread the word about electroverse.net to my contacts.
Just like the COVID-19 mind game is winding down, the AGW scam will too. Only it will take years for its momentum to decay as all the wind turbines and pohtovoltaic panels reveal their poisonous futility.
The biggest irony is how under-investment in fossil energy infrastructure is exponentially worsening the civiliszational impact of the oncoming Little Ice Age.
Steve
That’s okay. The coming mininova ought to warm things up nicely.
The great equalizer.
Thank you for your site. I would ask every other Patreon to ask 3 or four of your freinds to become finacial supporters of electroverse on Patreon.
Meanwhile in Tahoe, we haven’t seen a cloud in a month. Ugh.
Thank You Cap, for including the crypto information! I hold crypto as part of my investments (in addition to some other stuff including livestock), so this kind of information is very valuable. I agree – if they feel that threatened by crypto, then we’re probably on to something!
Case against cryptos
Being made illegal in many countries.
Can be traced so no real intrinsic value
Case for cryptos
There may still linger some special case uses for them
Don’t get left holding the bag.
Don’t put too much money in cryptos you can’t afford to lose