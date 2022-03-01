Snow Falls On Mt Kinabalu, Malaysia For First Time Since 1993; Rare Lows And Snows Hit Vietnam, Hong Kong, And Taiwan; + Winter Returns To Europe Just In Time For Meteorological Spring

Snow Falls On Mt Kinabalu, Malaysia For First Time Since 1993

Climbers on Mount Kinabalu were given a surprise Monday when rare snow settled over Southeast Asia’s tallest peak. It was like a miracle for the climbers, reports Malaysia Trend.

Hajiri Sulumin, a Via Ferrata trainer, recorded footage of the event that was widely shared online. In the video, Sulumin can be heard exclaiming: “Salji turun! Salji turun! Opurak!” (Snow is falling! Snow is falling! It is white!)

Before Monday, snow had been noted on the mountain on just two previous occasions, in 1993 and 1975 — it is an incredibly rare phenomenon.

“Those who witnessed the snow can consider themselves lucky,” said Sabah Parks Manager, Justinus Guntabid.





Snow fell over Mount Kinabalu this morning for the first time in nearly 30 years.



The incident reportedly happened at around 7.18am and lasted for about three minutes.



🎥: Mountain Torq/Facebook pic.twitter.com/kSbNNz3uKx — BFM News (@NewsBFM) February 28, 2022

mount kinabalu having a snow today… chill pic.twitter.com/fi7ZYK142L — Razali Baba (@RazaliHjBaba) February 28, 2022



Rare Lows And Snows Hit Vietnam, Hong Kong, And Taiwan

As reported last week, the southern Chinese city of Xiamen logged its first snowfall since 1893; but the strong Arctic front didn’t stop at there, frigid air expanded further east, too, into other tropical regions of Asia.

The most notable cooldown of the last 7-10 days was probably that in northern Vietnam, where rare wintry blasts have caused widespread damage to harvests not accustomed to such conditions. Temperatures dropped to -0.4C (31.3F) on Mount Mao Son (1,600m/5,249ft), Lang Son Province; and at lower elevations, in Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, the mercury fell to an exceptionally low 8.5C (47.3F), with the daily high struggling to just 10.7C (51.3F) — the cold front was Vietnam’s coldest of the past 40 years, reported the Hanoi Times.





A frosted sign in northern Vietnam as the country faces extreme cold.



Even more noteworthy than the cold, however, was the fact that many places, even densely populated ones, were also hit by surprise snowfall.





Some provinces up north are covered in frost again after a cold snap occurred over the weekend. While the white sceneries excite tourists, local residents and authorities have thoughts of measures to protect cattle and travellers against the cold ❄️ pic.twitter.com/NVsu9K5iAu — Việt Nam News (@VietnamNewsVNS) February 21, 2022



Unusually cold conditions swept Hong Kong, too. Tai Moh Shan Peak (955m/3,133ft) registered a low of 0.6C (33.1F), while Nong Ping (593m/1,945ft) logged 2.9C (37.2F). And likewise in Taiwan, the nation’s capital of Taipei recently logged an anomalous low of 10.3C (50.5F) and a daily max of only 12.3C (54.1F).



Winter Returns To Europe Just In Time For Meteorological Spring

Winter is making a comeback in Europe, just as the meteorological calendar flips to spring.

The last day of February in Rokytská Slať, Czechia, for example, brought lows of -21C (-8.8F) to the valleys:







Frosts, and also snowfall, has surprised many European residents in recent days, residents who have been accustomed to mild conditions this winter with the continent’s cold having been largely confined to the east (where it has proven record-shattering). And looking ahead, the month of March looks set to continue where February left off — Winter is making an icy comeback –one perhaps aided by the SSW event building high above the Arctic– and it will deliver widespread frosts to the lowlands, with -10C (14F) observed in the basins, and -20C (4F) in the valleys — a cruel trick on Europe’s early flowering buds.

GFS runs (shown below) are beginning to pick up on this cooling signal, and things are forecast to turn especially frosty starting March 6. A Grand Solar Minimum foretells of an extension of winter–a late arrival of spring; and this was the case in Europe last year, too. I recall England, for example, suffering its coldest April since 1922 and is chilliest start to May since record-keeping began back in 1659, SW England was suffering freezing lows well into May.







I’m not ruling out a similar setup occurring this year, too — the latest GFS runs are hinting at it, at least:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 6 – March 11 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 1 – March 17 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Likewise in North America, the models appear to be doubling-down on that polar outbreak scheduled for mid-March that I discussed yesterday (runs are still in the unreliable time frame, however — be sure to stay tuned for updates):





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 8 – March 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 1 – March 17 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Also, descending masses of polar cold are also threatening northern Asia, including vast swathes of Siberia:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 7 – March 17 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 1 – March 17 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Elsewhere

And finally, the below image comes from Japan, where record-breaking snowfall –of 6.9m (23ft) and more– continues to batter the country, particularly its northern prefectures such as Hokkaido:







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





