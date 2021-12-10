Record Snow In Austria & Turkey, “Unprecedented” Cold Wave Is Hitting Scandinavia, “Zombie Fires” & Historic Temp Disparity In Russia, + DMI Fail To Answer Key Question

Professor Martin Keeley: “Global warming is indeed a scam, perpetrated by scientists with vested interests, but in need of crash courses in geology, logic and the philosophy of science. It provides the media with a new scare story, which has been picked up by the focus groups and turned into the new religion, offering us hell if we don’t all change our ways.”





Record Snow In Austria & Turkey

Austria

As reported by thelocal.at, snow levels nationwide are nearing a ten-year high, about to surpass it, with Carinthia suffering power outages due to more a foot+ of freshly fallen snow.

In the eastern state of Burgenland, totals surpassed 30cm (a foot) overnight Wednesday; while in the southern state of Carinthia, power outages are impacting homes after 40cm (1.3ft) accumulated — these are heaviest snowfalls (of any month) in nine years.





Far higher totals were logged in the mountains, as you’d expect, with 60+cm (2ft) noted up there.

In response, Austria’s Centre for Severe Weather has issued its highest alert, in Vorarlberg, East Tyrol and Carinthia–where snow-clearing operations are working nonstop to keep roads open.





Even the capital city of Vienna has registered several inches of early season snow this week, which caused disruptions.







Looking ahead to the weekend, snow will be persistent in the west.

By Saturday morning, snow is expected to have returned to Upper Austria, Salzburg and East Tyrol.





Turkey

Heavy snow has also been noted in Europe’s far southeast, particularly in transcontinental Turkey were drifts have reportedly blocked roads and cut off a number of towns and villages from the outside world.

Snowstorms have taken hold in Turkey’s eastern and western regions, blocking hundreds of roads, including 43 in Başkale, 11 in Digor, and a further 31 in Erzincan, according to dailysabah.com.





Snow depth has now surpassed 80cm (2.63ft) in Turkey’s higher elevations, thanks to persistent falls which began back in late-Nov/early-Dec:







“Unprecedented” Cold Wave Is Hitting Scandinavia

As reported by softballnews.com, an unprecedented cold wave is hitting Scandinavia, bringing historically cold temperatures for the month of December.

The chill is proving so pervasive, and long-lasting, that authorities are advising northern Swede’s to use precautions when venturing outside–and not only because of the intense cold, but also due to heavy snow and high winds which are leading to blizzard conditions.

This week, temperatures across large swathes of Sweden tanked well-below -35C (-31F)

An astonishing –43.8C was registered in the municipality of Naimakka on Dec 6 — a new all-time December low for not only Sweden, but for Scandinavia as a whole; while a number of other locales also busted Dec lows, including in Karesuando with its -41.9C (-43.4F) on Dec 7 and then its -42C (-43.6F) just a day later, on Dec 8.

The only previous occasions when the municipality of Karesuando saw December lows south of -40C (-40F) was back in 1885, 1898, 1915, 1919, 1969, and 1986. Note: Sweden’s lowest-ever temperature remains the -52.6C (-62.7F) set on Feb 2, 1966 in Vuoggatjålme, in the northern province of Lapland — a benchmark I’m not ruling out falling this winter.

Scandinavia’s exceptionally cold air is set to linger through the weekend. And heavy snow will accompany the cold, particularly on Sunday, where upwards of 40cm (1.31ft) is forecast for some mountainous regions:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Dec 10 – Dec 26 [ tropicaltidbits.com ]



“Zombie Fires” & Historic Temp Disparity In Russia

Even when the mercury sinks to -75C (-103F), “zombie fires” can still burn below Siberia’s snowy terrain.

Russia has been suffering historically low temperatures of late; however, a number of wildfires (aka peat fires) are burning beneath a deep layer of snow and ice — such fires can actually burn for months or even years at a time–all facts I’m sure The Guardian et al are competently relating to their brainwashees.

A video shared by The Siberian Times shows one such fire, casting pillars of smoke out of small holes in the snow:





The snow and ice acts as a thermal insulator and barrier. The more snow and ice, the better the insulation and, potentially, the bigger the fire — the phenomenon has nothing to do with the failed global warming hypothesis, as some ill-informed sluice-sayers out there would have you believe.

In fact, and as touched on above, this region of the world –Siberia– is currently experiencing all-time December cold.

Temperatures have held below -50C (-58F) for weeks, forcing schools and industry to close, and life to effectively pause.

On Wednesday, December 8 a low of -61.1C (-78F) was suffered at Delyankir — this was the first time in a decade that such a low was logged in the city. However, more than the one-off records, it’s the persistence of the cold that has proved challenging.

Similar to last year –which turned out to be one of Siberia’s longest and harshest winters on record— punishing temperatures of -30C below the norm have lingered since early-November, as Arctic air has been transported unusually far south on the back of a weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow — a setup which is forecast to persist for the remainder of December, at least.

Below is a look at Dec 13:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Dec 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Wednesday, December 8 was a historic day for another reason, too.

As the record-breaking low -61.1C (-78F) was registered at Delyankir, a high of +24.5C (+76.1F) was observed to the far west, at Shatoy. This monster 85.6C ‘spread’ is the largest ever recorded in Russia, and the second-largest logged in any country (with the top spot held by the USA’s 88.7C disparity (-56.5C to 32.2C) from 1954 — during solar minimum of cycle 18).





Russia’s record-breaking temperature disparity.



DMI Fail To Answer A Key Question

Following the Danish Meteorological Institute’s recent ‘disappearance’ of Arctic sea ice from their charts, the agency has done little to allay suspicions that this was yet more agenda-driving data tampering — far from it, in fact.

I have contacted the DMI, repeatedly, but the only response I’ve received has been the ‘sciency’ explanation copied & pasted from the their website — the same paragraph they (@PolarPortal) tweeted Dec 9:





The DMI have also said: “The complete period has been recalculated, beginning in 2004” — so not just 2021.

Comparing the graphs again (see below), if what the DMI says is indeed the case, then why haven’t the averages –most notably at the beginning and end of the year– changed? How, if this new method of measuring sea ice has been recalculated back to 2004, has 2021 (the black line) managed to drop so significantly whereas all other years and the 2004-2013 average haven’t…?







I have put this question to the DMI–as I see others on Twitter have, too. And while the institute has been very quick to respond to general queries regarding their ‘alterations’, they fall deathly silent whenever this particularly query is posed.

See Tony Heller’s latest video, if you haven’t already, for a more in-depth analysis of the DMI’s nonsensical tampering:







This is looking evermore like a ‘hit’ on this year’s ‘inconveniently’ strong sea ice growth, which, according to other ‘more accurate’ measurements –as well as those reports of ships becoming trapped in rapidly freezing seas– did indeed expand and is indeed continuing expand at prodigious rates:





With each passing year, there appear to be fewer and fewer datasets untouched by the AGW Party.

This is a depressing reality.

Now more than ever, a fine-tooth comb, logic, intuition and a healthy suspicion are our best tools.





