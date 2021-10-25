More U.S. Ski Resorts Open Early as “Superstorm” Hits, “Cold Wave Conditions” Already Sweeping India, + La Niña To Deepen The Global Energy Crisis With A Brutal Winter

Studying the JET STREAM has long been an indicator of the weather to come, and to study the jet stream attention must turn to the SUN.

When solar activity is HIGH the jet stream is tight and stable and follows somewhat of a straight path. But when solar activity is LOW that meandering band of air flowing 6 miles above our heads becomes weak and wavy, it effectively buckles which diverts frigid Polar air to atypically low latitudes and replaces it with warmer tropical air.

As is the case in North America right now (shown below), the jet stream has reverted from a Zonal flow to a Meridional flow and is currently driving unseasonably cold weather into much of the continent leading to record-breaking snowfall:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Oct 25 – Nov 10 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Here is a look at the CONUS as the calendar flips to November:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Nov 2 – Nov 4 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



More U.S. Ski Resorts Open Early as “Superstorm” Hits

California’s Mammoth Mountain ski area has announced it is opening around a month earlier than normal as a major winter storm descends into Western North America.

While the lower elevations of California are set for drought-easing bursts of torrential rain, higher up the state’s ski areas will be measuring snowfall in the feet as record-busting October accumulations roll through.

As reported by inthesnow.com, Mammoth has moved its opening date forward from the (already early) November 13 to this Friday, October 29, in time for Halloween weekend. While elsewhere, Keystone has become the third Colorado ski area to open for the 21-22 season, with Wolf Creek the first (on the 16), followed by Arapahoe Basin (on the 17).

Most other ski regions in North America have reported heavy snow and/or cold weather in the past few days meaning the season is also expected to start imminently in New England, the Midwest and also across the border up in Western Canada, continues the inthesnow.com article.

To give you an idea of how just substantial the snowfall has already been, Colorado’s snowpack was standing at 346% above the median on October 20, with some regions a whopping 1,680% above the norm:







As revealed by the latest GFS forecast (scroll up), there’s plenty more early-season snow to come.





Cold Wave Conditions and Heavy Snow Are Already Sweeping India

Meteorologists have predicted a harsh winter across India this year, particularly in the north where ‘cold wave conditions’ have already begun, reports sambadenglish.com.

Regional Met Center data reveals that as many as 13 locales in the state of Odisha have logged minimum temperatures below 20 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, highly unusual for the month of October.

In addition, heavy early-season snow has also been pounding the higher elevations of India of late. As reported by hindustantimes.com, two people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in became stranded in deep snow on Sinthan Pass in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district — adding to the 13+ that perished late last week.

All this doesn’t bode well for India’s winter season which is expected to hold colder than normal due, in part, to a La Niña emerging in region 3.4 of the Pacific. As explained by Todd Crawford, Director of Meteorology at Atmospheric G2, La Niña is a weather phenomenon that forms when equatorial trade winds strengthen to bring colder and deep water up from the bottom of the sea — the pattern is known to deliver harsher-than-normal winters to the Northern Hemisphere.

Furthermore, a weakened jet stream –linked to low solar activity– is primed to exaggerate the chill by funneling colder Arctic air masses into northeast Asia, as well as the NH as a whole (as discussed above).





La Niña To Deepen The Global Energy Crisis With A Brutal Winter

With a La Niña building, national weather agencies have started issuing warnings of the frigid winter ahead which threatens to worsen the world’s ongoing energy crisis.

According to Bloomberg, several nations (including China, the top energy consumer) are grappling with surging fuel prices, power shortages and/or curbs on supply to heavy industry — coal and gas prices are already elevated and a bitter winter will add heating demand that’ll likely spur further gains.

“We are expecting temperatures to be colder than normal this winter across northeastern Asia,” said Renny Vandewege, a vice president of weather operations at data provider DTN.

“Weather forecast data is a critical component of predicting how much energy load will be required.”

Here’s the outlook for some key Asian nations (data compiled by Bloomberg):





China

Temperatures plunged early last week across most of eastern China, and are already colder than usual in some northern areas, according to the country’s National Climate Center.

Provinces including Heilongjiang, Shaanxi and Shanxi began the winter heating season between four and 13 days earlier than in previous years. Local government-controlled systems –typically powered by coal or gas– are fired up to warm residents’ homes in many areas.

This reality of course jars with the anthropogenic global warming narrative, but in a ridiculous attempt to square those decidedly round pegs, Zhi Xiefei, atmospheric science professor at Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology, recently said that extreme cold weather conditions could happen more regularly as a result of global warming — that’s right, we have more Orwellian doublethink to contend with: “Cold waves could lead to greater temperature drops, but unusual warm events could also appear,” added Zhi which, if you actually think about it, is the equivalent of saying nothing.

The climate center expects the country to enter La Niña conditions this month, the official Xinhua News Agency said Saturday.





Japan

Japan will likely see lower than normal temperatures next month, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The nation, which has been relatively insulated from the energy crisis, is staying vigilant after last year’s deep freeze that saw wholesale power prices spike — utilities were caught without enough fuel as demand surged, forcing them to buy costly spot liquefied natural gas shipments.

The trade ministry has already been meeting with major power, gas and oil firms to prepare for the winter months.





South Korea

South Korea will see colder weather in the first half of winter, thanks, in part, to the effects of La Nina, according to the country’s meteorological administration.

The country saw its first snow of the season earlier than the climatological average and 15 days earlier than last year amid an unusually cold October:





The nation’s government is already taking steps to bolster fuel supply and mitigate the impact of higher prices.

Fuel taxes and LNG import tariffs will be temporarily lowered, Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said Friday.





India

As touched on above, temperatures in India are expected to fall hard this winter season, to as low as 3C (37F) in northern locales by January and February.

In addition to La Niña, there are also indications that the “polar vortex” –modern buzzwords used to explain-away outbreaks of record breaking cold during this time of supposed catastrophic global warming– could be weaker than normal at the start of winter, which would lead to frigid air spilling south.

This setup is what we expect to see during bouts of low solar output.

Things are progressing exactly as predicted.

Prepare.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

