Senior UK Banker Quits After “Nut Job” Climate Speech; The UN’s “Benefits Of World Hunger” Article Removed; + “Extreme” Wintry Weather Sweeps New Zealand

Senior UK Banker Quits After “Nut Job” Climate Speech

It’s unusual for bankers to garner any respect, but senior HSBC executive, Stuart Kirk, has earned at least a little this week after he accused the industry of exaggerating the financial risks of climate change, resigning as a result.

Kirk, HSBC’s global head of responsible investing, was reportedly suspended in May after he said in a speech: “There’s always some nut job telling me about the end of the world,” adding: “A cancel culture destroys wealth and progress”.

He said on Thursday that these views had made his position “unsustainable”.

Mr Kirk’s role, which was based in London, involved considering the impact of investments on environmental, social and governance issues, reports the BBC. In his resignation statement, he said he had “only ever tried to do the best for my clients and readers” in a “27-year unblemished record in finance, journalism and consulting”.

“Ironically given my job title, I have concluded that the bank’s behavior towards me since my speech at a Financial Times conference in May has made my position, well, unsustainable,” he said. “Funny old world.”

HSBC came under increasing pressure from the AGW Party and their ‘woke brigade’ of mindless activists to investigate Mr Kirk after he gave the presentation entitled “Why investors need not worry about climate risk” at a conference.

During the 15-minute address, Mr Kirk said climate change was “not a financial risk that we need to worry about,” as a slide behind him read: “Unsubstantiated, shrill, partisan, self-serving, apocalyptic warnings are always wrong”.

Of course, such thinking is barred from modern public discourse; in fact, straying from the line at all on any topic ends in punishment; whether your views jar with the propagandized wisdom re. vaccinations, BLM, or indeed ‘climate change’, the system will work to crush you, no matter how distinguished you are or, more importantly, how purely logical your stance is.

Mr Kirk said on Thursday that investing was “hard” and “so is saving our planet”.

“Opinions on both differ. But humanity’s best chance of success is open and honest debate. If companies believe in diversity and speaking up, they need to walk the talk. A cancel culture destroys wealth and progress,” he added.

“There is no place for virtue signalling in finance.”

No wonder they forced him out.

Unfortunately for them, however, Kirk is far from finished: “I will continue to prod with a sharp stick the nonsense, hypocrisy, sloppy logic and group-think inside the mainstream bubble of sustainable finance,” he said.

But HSBC don’t look set to accept to Kirk’s logic and wisdom anytime soon, with the bank’s group chief executive Noel Quinn saying in predictably cowardly fashion that he did not agree “at all” with Kirk’s remarks, adding “they are inconsistent with HSBC’s strategy and do not reflect the views of the senior leadership of HSBC or HSBC Asset Management”.

Pah… what a spinless puppet.



The UN’s”Benefits Of World Hunger” Article Removed

The United Nation’s 2008 op-ed, “The Benefits of World Hunger”, is now reading a ‘404 error’ after the governmental body scrubbed the article in which it was claimed world hunger was a necessary evil in the successful running of the world.

According to the article, penned by professor George Kent of the University of Hawaii, without the “threat of hunger” the global economy would cease to exist.

“How many of us would sell our services if it were not for the threat of hunger? More importantly, how many of us would sell our services so cheaply if it were not for the threat of hunger?” Kent wrote.

“When we sell our services cheaply, we enrich others, those who own the factories, the machines and the lands, and ultimately own the people who work for them. For those who depend on the availability of cheap labour, hunger is the foundation of their wealth.”







The now ‘vanished’ article (currently still available on ResearchGate) continues: “No one works harder than hungry people. Yes, people who are well nourished have greater capacity for productive physical activity, but well-nourished people are far less willing to do that work.”

Some are adamant that the article is satire, and that Kent is in truth deeply against hunger but is cleverly pointing out how the elites are cruelly benefiting from it — this is supported by Kent having written extensively on the issue of global hunger, including the book: “Freedom from Want: The Human Right to Adequate Food”.

But why was such a potentially trouble-making piece published by the UN?–a piece that turns much much darker as it goes on, too: Kent adds that those at the higher echelons of the system actually view food scarcity as an “asset,” claiming that efforts to end global hunger would actually be a catastrophe.

“For those of us at the high end of the social ladder, ending hunger globally would be a disaster. If there were no hunger in the world, who would plow the fields? Who would harvest our vegetables? Who would work in the rendering plants? Who would clean our toilets? We would have to produce our own food and clean our own toilets. No wonder people at the high end are not rushing to solve the hunger problem. For many of us, hunger is not a problem, but an asset.”

Whatever Kent’s exact ‘angle’ when writing the piece –whether straight or satirical– this is the menacing, twisted darkness that us normies are up against. Those at ‘the high end of the social ladder’ have all the wealth and all the power, and so are able bend ‘the system’ and, in turn, the sheeple whichever way they deem fit.

Frustratingly, it seems no matter how draconian or downright evil the top-down request may be, the compliant masses will always take it in their stride and dutifully ‘jump’ whenever asked: “take your fifth booster shot”, “pay your carbon tax”, “lockdowns!”, “climate change!”, “mask mandates!”, etc. … and so on … and so on … and on … and on … until death.



“Extreme” Wintry Weather Sweeps New Zealand

Heavy snow is blanketing swathes of New Zealand’s South Island today (Friday), as a meridional jet stream flow funnels Antarctic air over Australasia.

Snow in the Mackenzie Basin and Central Otago on Friday morning was so substantial that it closed schools and state highways.

It was snowing all night at Aoraki village, according to one resident, who said that continuous snow was falling into Friday, too. The resident added that there was at least 30cm (a foot) of snow on State Highway 80.

Along with closed schools and roads, Alpine Energy said there were also power widespread outages, particularly across inland South Canterbury.





State Highway 6 was closed due to fallen trees and heavy snow Friday morning.



More snow is on the way, according to MetService.

The agency has issued fresh snowfall warnings for Saturday afternoon and overnight, covering, among other places, Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, Porters Pass, and Lindis Pass, where another 30+cm is forecast.

Flakes will settle down to elevations of just 300m (980ft), and below over the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday are also on course to deliver heavy rounds of low-level snow.

The forecast prompted MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan to urge folk to be careful on the roads and avoid travel altogether wherever possible.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

