Sea Freezes In Greece In “Once In A Lifetime Phenomenon”; With Forecasts Of A Continent-Spanning Arctic Blast, U.S. Nat-Gas Futures Post Biggest One-Day Gain On Record; + As The COVID Narrative Crumbles…

Sea Freezes In Greece In “Once In A Lifetime Phenomenon“

In what local media outlets are labeling a “once in a lifetime phenomenon”, sea ice, usually found in more northern and polar oceans, has formed off the coast of Greece as the country continues to be ravaged by record snow and sub-zero cold.

Arctic Sea Ice being on something of a tear this year –currently standing at an 15+ year high— is one thing, but the ocean freezing-up in Greece demands a whole new level of denial from AGW proponents.

Ice formed off the coastal village of Sagiada in Thesprotia, Epirus after temperatures nosedived to almost -20C (-4F).

Videos uploaded to social media captured the unique event:





[The video has just restricted, inexplicably]



Sagiada is the westernmost point of mainland Greece. The village is situated on the shores of the Ionian Sea–an elongated bay of the Mediterranean Sea.

According to a report by climatestotravel.com, this part of Greece has a Mediterranean climate, with mild, rainy winters and hot, sunny summers. At sea level, continues the report, it never snows nor freezes.





Snow and Ice on Greek shores.



The sea ice formed with Greece still reeling from the heavy snowstorms that swept the country earlier this week.

Record snow was measured in Athens, with incredibly rare flurries hitting the nation’s islands:





WOW! Very very deep snow in Athens, Greece this evening, Photo Via @SotirisBakaimis and UK Weather forecasts) #severeweather #snowfall pic.twitter.com/uzGu2xM2hD — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 24, 2022

One of the most popular islands in #Greece covered in snow this morning. #Mykonos pic.twitter.com/G8JqUenIY3 — Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) January 23, 2022



On Wednesday, Meteo.gr reported that 288 of its meteorological stations in Greece had logged below-freezing temperatures, of which 44 had recorded readings below -10C (14F). The lowest value was the -18.1C (-0.6F) in Lefkochori, Fthiotida — a new record.

The following map represents the minimum temperatures in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

This part of the world simply isn’t accustomed to such lows, and the infrastructure isn’t built to cope.







The unprecedented cold has also led to hundreds of thousands of farmed fish dying in a lagoon in NW Greece:





Drone video shows thousands of dead fish on the surface of a lagoon in north-western Greece. The dead fish, all seabream and white seabream, appeared after temperatures in the lagoon had dropped as low as zero degrees Celsius https://t.co/4wM8lzNwUC pic.twitter.com/uJHxCN8GVd — Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2022



With Forecasts Of A Continent-Spanning Arctic Blast, U.S. Nat-Gas Futures Post Biggest One-Day Gain On Record

Natural-gas futures tallied their largest one-day percentage gain on record Thursday, up more than 46% — the rally was fueled by the expiration of Feb contracts, but also the punishing Arctic fronts forecast for this weekend and into February.

February natural gas fired-up $1.99, or 46.5%, to settle at $6.265 per million British thermal units on Thursday.

As reported by marketwatch.com, February contract settlement marked the biggest one-day percentage gain for a front-month contract based on records dating back to 1990, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

A powerful nor’easter is expected to deliver heavy snow, bitterly cold temperatures, and strong winds to swathes of the East Coast over the weekend. The “bomb cyclone” will likely drive-up heating demand, and in turn, the pull for natural gas.

“Physical demand is so high with this looming storm that the February futures contract got piled into … amid the impending cold snap,” explained Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research.

I’m sure traders also had an eye on longer-range forecasts, too, which have early-Feb looking truly historic:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 1 – Feb 12 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



For more on that:







The AGW Party are already performing damage limitation with regards to North America’s impeding Arctic invasions.

Laughably, the MSM dragged out Dr. Yonggang Wang, an assistant professor of meteorology at SUNY Oswego: “It is difficult to determine whether or not this particular event was caused by the climate change, but definitely it is impacted by the climate change,” said Wang 🤦‍♂️.

There are nonsensical quotes from Dr. Martin Dovciak doing the rounds, too: “We are changing essentially the circulation of the planet, and so these dramatic shifts in temperatures are related to weakening of the jet stream, which kind of keeps the polar air at the polar cap.” No, Dovciak, just no. Low solar activity is responsible for weakening the jet streams, always has been, always will be (see link below). ‘CO2 as the boogeyman’ is a fraud that you’re perpetuating via your inability/unwillingness to think critically and to apply logic — your paycheck likely demands that your head be firmly rooted up your own a**.







As The COVID Narrative Crumbles…

As the COVID narrative continues to fall apart at the seams, be very suspicious of those positioning themselves on the right side of history — check their own history.

As the reality of the incompetence/evil that our elites have imposed upon us all dawns on the dutiful masses, be sure to have your guard up. Be aware that folks once at the head of steering this fraud will soon situate themselves at the forefront of the backlash — they will appear to be yelling at the right people and calling for institutional change, when in fact they will have simply been exposed, cornered, and with no options left, forced into adopting an angry, ‘I was fooled, too’ sort of tone.

However, this new stance won’t be fueled by genuine remorse, it will be their only way of saving face, their only hope of preventing ‘the system’ they suckle at from falling. These cowards will need, desperately, to look as if they’re doing the right thing, when actually they’re skillfully positioning themselves to remain at the helm of the narrative, meaning the masses will still follow their lead. Yes, a few scapegoats will be slain (Fauci, for example, will be one), but at the end of the day, the incompetence/evil that people followed into this mess –‘the system’– will remain in tact. This is fundamental: nothing is allowed to change.

Seeing through this ruse, however, is our chance to seize back control, but it’s crucial that we see the side-switching charlatans for who they are — instead of patting them on the back for seeing sense, we call them out for the 2+ years of gas-lighting and crimes against humanity that they have perpetuated. This wasn’t some faux pas they get to brush off, this was cowardice, criminality, and a profound lack of judgment from those in positions that ordinary people look up to for truth and direction.

Here and now is our opportunity to take back control.

To all those that have stood up to the lies and exaggerations of the past 26+ months, often putting your reputation and livelihoods on the line, I commend you, wholeheartedly. Likewise, for all those that have resisted the vaccine and/or the boosters, complete vindication is just around the corner.

This is a time to be positive and hopeful, but also ruthless — we mustn’t let those that have failed us so spectacularly dictate what happens next. They blew it. They are sheep, at best; evil, at worst, and it’s up to us to see them resigned to the wrong side of history.





50,000 Canadian truckers drive through the night as they continue to make their way to Ottawa this week to protest against COVID mandates and restrictions.#CanadaTruckers #keepontruckin

🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/Dj6ei8jp5A — James Melville 💜 (@JamesMelville) January 27, 2022



Enjoy your weekend.







Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

Facebook, in partnership with the ‘fact-checkers’ at USA Today have conspired to restrict my use of the social media platform for 90 days, meaning I can’t post anything new. I’ve been found guilty of contesting a scientific theory, which in today’s world is considered a ‘violation’:







So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.





Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



