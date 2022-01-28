Sea Freezes In Greece In “Once In A Lifetime Phenomenon”; With Forecasts Of A Continent-Spanning Arctic Blast, U.S. Nat-Gas Futures Post Biggest One-Day Gain On Record; + As The COVID Narrative Crumbles…
Sea Freezes In Greece In “Once In A Lifetime Phenomenon“
In what local media outlets are labeling a “once in a lifetime phenomenon”, sea ice, usually found in more northern and polar oceans, has formed off the coast of Greece as the country continues to be ravaged by record snow and sub-zero cold.
Arctic Sea Ice being on something of a tear this year –currently standing at an 15+ year high— is one thing, but the ocean freezing-up in Greece demands a whole new level of denial from AGW proponents.
Ice formed off the coastal village of Sagiada in Thesprotia, Epirus after temperatures nosedived to almost -20C (-4F).
Videos uploaded to social media captured the unique event:
Sagiada is the westernmost point of mainland Greece. The village is situated on the shores of the Ionian Sea–an elongated bay of the Mediterranean Sea.
According to a report by climatestotravel.com, this part of Greece has a Mediterranean climate, with mild, rainy winters and hot, sunny summers. At sea level, continues the report, it never snows nor freezes.
The sea ice formed with Greece still reeling from the heavy snowstorms that swept the country earlier this week.
Record snow was measured in Athens, with incredibly rare flurries hitting the nation’s islands:
On Wednesday, Meteo.gr reported that 288 of its meteorological stations in Greece had logged below-freezing temperatures, of which 44 had recorded readings below -10C (14F). The lowest value was the -18.1C (-0.6F) in Lefkochori, Fthiotida — a new record.
The following map represents the minimum temperatures in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
This part of the world simply isn’t accustomed to such lows, and the infrastructure isn’t built to cope.
The unprecedented cold has also led to hundreds of thousands of farmed fish dying in a lagoon in NW Greece:
With Forecasts Of A Continent-Spanning Arctic Blast, U.S. Nat-Gas Futures Post Biggest One-Day Gain On Record
Natural-gas futures tallied their largest one-day percentage gain on record Thursday, up more than 46% — the rally was fueled by the expiration of Feb contracts, but also the punishing Arctic fronts forecast for this weekend and into February.
February natural gas fired-up $1.99, or 46.5%, to settle at $6.265 per million British thermal units on Thursday.
As reported by marketwatch.com, February contract settlement marked the biggest one-day percentage gain for a front-month contract based on records dating back to 1990, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
A powerful nor’easter is expected to deliver heavy snow, bitterly cold temperatures, and strong winds to swathes of the East Coast over the weekend. The “bomb cyclone” will likely drive-up heating demand, and in turn, the pull for natural gas.
“Physical demand is so high with this looming storm that the February futures contract got piled into … amid the impending cold snap,” explained Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research.
I’m sure traders also had an eye on longer-range forecasts, too, which have early-Feb looking truly historic:
For more on that:
The AGW Party are already performing damage limitation with regards to North America’s impeding Arctic invasions.
Laughably, the MSM dragged out Dr. Yonggang Wang, an assistant professor of meteorology at SUNY Oswego: “It is difficult to determine whether or not this particular event was caused by the climate change, but definitely it is impacted by the climate change,” said Wang 🤦♂️.
There are nonsensical quotes from Dr. Martin Dovciak doing the rounds, too: “We are changing essentially the circulation of the planet, and so these dramatic shifts in temperatures are related to weakening of the jet stream, which kind of keeps the polar air at the polar cap.” No, Dovciak, just no. Low solar activity is responsible for weakening the jet streams, always has been, always will be (see link below). ‘CO2 as the boogeyman’ is a fraud that you’re perpetuating via your inability/unwillingness to think critically and to apply logic — your paycheck likely demands that your head be firmly rooted up your own a**.
As The COVID Narrative Crumbles…
As the COVID narrative continues to fall apart at the seams, be very suspicious of those positioning themselves on the right side of history — check their own history.
As the reality of the incompetence/evil that our elites have imposed upon us all dawns on the dutiful masses, be sure to have your guard up. Be aware that folks once at the head of steering this fraud will soon situate themselves at the forefront of the backlash — they will appear to be yelling at the right people and calling for institutional change, when in fact they will have simply been exposed, cornered, and with no options left, forced into adopting an angry, ‘I was fooled, too’ sort of tone.
However, this new stance won’t be fueled by genuine remorse, it will be their only way of saving face, their only hope of preventing ‘the system’ they suckle at from falling. These cowards will need, desperately, to look as if they’re doing the right thing, when actually they’re skillfully positioning themselves to remain at the helm of the narrative, meaning the masses will still follow their lead. Yes, a few scapegoats will be slain (Fauci, for example, will be one), but at the end of the day, the incompetence/evil that people followed into this mess –‘the system’– will remain in tact. This is fundamental: nothing is allowed to change.
Seeing through this ruse, however, is our chance to seize back control, but it’s crucial that we see the side-switching charlatans for who they are — instead of patting them on the back for seeing sense, we call them out for the 2+ years of gas-lighting and crimes against humanity that they have perpetuated. This wasn’t some faux pas they get to brush off, this was cowardice, criminality, and a profound lack of judgment from those in positions that ordinary people look up to for truth and direction.
Here and now is our opportunity to take back control.
To all those that have stood up to the lies and exaggerations of the past 26+ months, often putting your reputation and livelihoods on the line, I commend you, wholeheartedly. Likewise, for all those that have resisted the vaccine and/or the boosters, complete vindication is just around the corner.
This is a time to be positive and hopeful, but also ruthless — we mustn’t let those that have failed us so spectacularly dictate what happens next. They blew it. They are sheep, at best; evil, at worst, and it’s up to us to see them resigned to the wrong side of history.
Enjoy your weekend.
12 Thoughts to “Sea Freezes In Greece In “Once In A Lifetime Phenomenon”; With Forecasts Of A Continent-Spanning Arctic Blast, U.S. Nat-Gas Futures Post Biggest One-Day Gain On Record; + As The COVID Narrative Crumbles…”
Thanks Cap! Your knowledge and dedication to the truth should never be silent. Wishing you good health.
Dr. Yonggang Wang is a Chinese ‘scientist’ (CCP member) and he will say whatever to destroy America.
AND I am a PUREBLOOD!
Looking forward to welcoming the thousands of hero’s about to turn our city into a parking lot !! Should have been saved by the police / military, but alas ! They have decided to protect their paycheque instead of their oath !!
Oh yes I almost forgot , our pathetic “ snowboard instructor “ with his degree in child education ( how appropriate) came out last night ( jan 27 ) & said he has COVID , so he’s going to try & hide out at his place for the next few days !!!
“ a small group of fringe people won’t change my mind “ …. will see about that !!
Interesting that you write about gaslighting from immoral con artists, and then quote the king of con musk at the end. ????? You do remember that after grifting forever with the carbon credits/ offsets / solar panel federal subsidies, etc, that grifter went after the ventilators in spring 2020.
You do realize he is one of those profiteering gaslighting scumbags that you are ranting against, don’t you? Let alone that the central bank bailout printfest enriched his fraudulent ‘wealth’ more than anyone else, yes?
I hope that was added as satire.
Looking forward to our city being turned into a parking lot ! Our military/ police should have been our saviour, but alas they decided to protect the tyrants & their paycheque instead.
Our simpleton leader snowboarding idiot , says the ( rumour has 1.5 million ) are a “ fringe bunch of terrorist “ . He announced last night , so his plans are to hide out until they leave , little does he realize the plan is to stay until , mandates and tyranny end !!
Assuming that the northern hemisphere governments are fully aware that the Grand Solar Minimum is a fixture for decades. Invasion of the equator would be in their playbook. Since nuclear power plants can freeze up and require a shutdown, that happened to one in NJ, MA
& I believe last year in Texas. If the Northern Hemisphere attacks the equator they will disable every nuclear power plant. They certainly won’t build new ones during this time of GSM conditions.
Meanwhile, in other Greek news …
Sources say the river Styx has frozen solid along with the entire underworld. Hades was seen outside in the snow shaking his fist at the sky yelling; “That was not part of the bargain!” He was answered by thunder that many say sounded like laughter.
A million thanks Cap!!
Lol!
The AGW Party is over, as is the Vaccine Mandate party. But I do believe they will keep trying and we must keep our guard up and our shields ready! Thanks Cap for your great articles of truth!
A completely definitive result has just been published concerning a group of 70,000 sufferers from Covid-19 presenting recently at Kaiser hospital group in California. A mix of Delta and Omicron patients.
On all measures Omicron is milder. The all important measure, of course, is mortality. The reduction in lethality is 91%! In other words, the illness has gone from being equivalent to a severe influenza to being equivalent to a mild influenza.
Also noticeable was that almost no Omicron sufferers were ever ventilated.
A super-transmissible variant which can not invade the lungs, and which is an infection from which almost everybody gets better in a few days. A perfect combination to bring things to a head in Society. It is wonderful news if you are fed up with putting your life on hold while every big-head in the world thinks he can order you to jump through his hoop. Not so wonderful news for the medical bullies.
This sort of ‘weakening’ by which the dominating virus variant becomes settled as merely a wide-spread nuisance happens all the time in the history of ‘new’ viral plagues; but it has happened extraordinarily quickly this time around. Effectively, the disease becomes the vaccine. and there is neither need nor scope for interference with peoples’ immune systems.
Yes, but how many did they manage to cull with the vaccines before that? And how long will the vaccines roll on before every last person realizes they are useless? It’s not over til it’s over, and in the meantime, the PTB implement their next culling strategem.
You can thank Haarp, and Geoengineering for this. The powers that be are going all in , Look at your skies! The truth will set u free