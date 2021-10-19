Scandinavia Receives Feet Of Early-Season Snow, Flurries Hit South Korea Ahead of Schedule, + Global Collapse

Scandinavia Receives Feet Of Early-Season Snow

Winter is striking early in Scandinavia with subzero temperatures and heavy snow sweeping the region.

Lapland, Finland registered around 20cm (8 inches) of snow over the weekend. While accumulations were more than double that in other locales: in Kittilä, for example, a whopping 48cm (1.6 feet) was logged.

Looking ahead, there is much more where that came from — so much more in fact, that Finland’s all-time October snow dump record is under threat (currently the 60cm set in Inari back in 1967), plus: “Snowiest October on record seems highly likely,” reads a recent @TheSnowDreamer tweet:





Major snowfall later this week in Scandinavia with already 48cm on ground in Kittilä Kenttärova (347m), Finland.



The national record in October for deepest snow is 60cm (Inari, 21.10.1967). Snowiest October on record seems highly likely to me. Quite a start to the winter here. pic.twitter.com/Nv43cN4ZvD — London & Southeast (@TheSnowDreamer) October 18, 2021



Commencing Wednesday, the next powerful low-pressure front will descend from the Arctic, dumping another foot of global warming goodness over vast swathes of Finland and driving nighttime temperatures below freezing, even in the south.

According to Yle Meteorologist Joonas Koskela, a sunny but brisk start to the week is about to give way to blizzard conditions.

“It is not unheard of, but there is quite an unusual amount of snow in the current forecasts for October,” said Koskela, who also sees rare lows of -20C (-4F) sweeping northern locales, including Lapland, in the coming days.

Sweden also registered a foot of snow over the weekend–an event that prompted the country’s weather service to issue a class one warning for the north. And as with Finland, additional early-season and record-challenging flurries are forecast well into next week.

Also note, both Finland and Sweden have registered exceptional October cold this morning (Tues, Oct 19):





Today was the coldest morning of the #winter season in both Sweden and Finland:



-18.0°C in Latnivaara, Sweden 🇸🇪

-16.0°C in Enontekiö airport, Finland 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/AaCn5O0RUp — Mika Rantanen (@mikarantane) October 19, 2021



Flurries Hit South Korea Ahead of Schedule

The first snow of the season fell on South Korea’s Mount Seorak on Tuesday, October 19 — earlier than the climatological average and a full 15 days earlier than last year, reports yna.co.kr.

Flakes began falling at 10 AM around Jungcheong Shelter, according to park officials, which sits at an elevation of 1,676m (5,500 ft) above sea level,

The nation was hit by an unseasonable cold snap over the weekend, continues the yna.co.kr article, with many parts of the country experiencing record low temperatures for mid-October on Sunday and Monday morning.

Cold wave alerts are still in affect for the majority of South Korea.





Global Collapse

This orchestrated global collapse appears to entering a new level: a quickening. Exactly how/when modern society falls is still unclear, but we’re now far enough down the road that I don’t ask is this is all in my head? nearly as much as I used to.

The elites themselves are telling us that the end is nigh, but they have distorted the catastrophe and are offering up false hope: Give up affordable energy and the planet will be saved, they say; Accept our needles and your life will be extended, is the subtext–and the gullible 80% have fallen for it, ALL of it.

Reality exists in the human mind and nowhere else, and in turn paradigms can be constructed that suppress the masses.

“Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”

― George Orwell, 1984

‘They’ even have the 80% dabbling in doublethink. Staying with Orwell: “Doublethink means the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them.” Examples in today’s world include global warming = global cooling; and relinquishing medical autonomy = freedom.

Sometimes I think the brainwashed dolts deserve what’s coming. But then I remember that I was once one of them, and not all that long ago. Awaking to the evil and control at play here is a long and arduous journey, and not everyone is working off the same page. But what I won’t stand for is silencing tactics, proclamations that the science is settled, nor the handing over of all critical thinking to a small subset of people so that you don’t have to bother evaluating data and discovering facts for yourself. Such degrading ideals need combating. They are dangerous. They are the workings of the elites. They will be the end of us.

Work on self-sufficiency each and every day.

Reject the baseless notion that CO2 is destroying the planet.

Refuse to hand over your body to needless and proven-dangerous pharmaceuticals (and I’m not just talking about the vaccine).

The strong and awake will survive this.

The 80% will not.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





