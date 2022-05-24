Remarkable Cold Grips Tasmania; Century-Old Lows Fall Across Wyoming And Nebraska; + Skiing On Memorial Day

Remarkable Cold Grips Tasmania

This week, an intense polar chill has gripped Australia’s island state of Tasmania.

A remarkable low of -9.9C (14.2F) was registered in the town of Liawenee (1,057 m) Tuesday morning, May 24 — a reading that is just 0.6C above the station’s monthly record and the third lowest temperature ever recorded in Tasmania in May. For reference, Australia’s national May record remains the -13.4C (7.9F) set at Charlotte Pass, NSW in 2008 (solar minimum of cycle 23).





The Aussie mainland, although holding mild of late, is on course for its own sharp cool down before the end of the month, with the cold set to intensify further as the calendar flips to June:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) June 1 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Latest GFS runs are also picking up on substantial accumulations of early-season snow across the higher elevations of Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) May 28 – June 1 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Century-Old Low Temperature Records Fall Across Wyoming And Nebraska

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, this past weekend was one for the record books, with many cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle breaking low temperature records that had stood for 100+ years.

Rawlins, Torrington, Douglas, Sidney, and Alliance were among the locales to set new record lows Saturday, May 21, while Laramie and Cheyenne came up just one degree short. Worth noting, had the temperature in Cheyenne dipped another degree (to 22F or lower) it would have taken out a 140-year-old record.

Sunday was a record-setting day, too.

A string of Western Nebraskan towns suffered unprecedented lows on May 22, including Sidney’s 24F, which smashed the previous benchmark of 29F set in 1963 (solar minimum of cycle 19); the astonishing 19F in Alliance –the coldest temperature across all of Nebraska– which shattered the previous record of 28F set in 1910 (the Centennial Minimum); Laramie’s 24F, which broke its 5-year-old low by 2F; Cheyenne, which bottomed out at 26F, busting its 92-year-old record of 29F; while Chadron dropped to 23F, comfortably usurping the old record of 31F in 1973 (solar minimum of cycle 20).

Rawlins, Chadron, Sidney, and Alliance also set record daily lows on Sunday, while Scottsbluff came within 1F of tying its 107-year-old record.

The freeze extended into May 23, too.

The Box Butte County city of Alliance registered 19F on Monday, a low which busted the old mark set 112 years ago in 1910.

Anomalous cold is forecast to prevail through the remainder for the month, further hindering already dire crop planting figures:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 23 – May 26 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And looking further ahead, another round of Arctic cold appears set to descend next week:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) June 1 – June 7 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Additional late-season snow is also on the cards for the West’s higher elevations, particularly as we enter June (yes, June):





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) May 24 – June 1 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Skiing On Memorial Day

Thanks to a sizable dumping of late-season powder, a number of U.S. ski resorts will remain open for Memorial Day, May 30. Some have seen so much snow that they plan to open well into June.

Memorial weekend skiing will be on offer in Colorado, California, Vermont and Idaho.

Arapahoe Basin, CO picked-up 16 inches of fresh snow over the weekend in what unofficialnetworks.com has described as “a record-breaking snow storm for late-May”.





No, this is not a photo from February, this is Arapahoe in late-May, 2022.



Elsewhere, Killington will have Vermont skiers covered over the Memorial weekend; Silver Mountain in Idaho will also be offering slopes into June; however, perhaps the best place for skiers and snowboarders alike will be Mammoth Mountain in California, after officials there already announced that the area will remain open well into June thanks to fresh late-season snow.







