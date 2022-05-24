Remarkable Cold Grips Tasmania; Century-Old Lows Fall Across Wyoming And Nebraska; + Skiing On Memorial Day
Remarkable Cold Grips Tasmania
This week, an intense polar chill has gripped Australia’s island state of Tasmania.
A remarkable low of -9.9C (14.2F) was registered in the town of Liawenee (1,057 m) Tuesday morning, May 24 — a reading that is just 0.6C above the station’s monthly record and the third lowest temperature ever recorded in Tasmania in May. For reference, Australia’s national May record remains the -13.4C (7.9F) set at Charlotte Pass, NSW in 2008 (solar minimum of cycle 23).
The Aussie mainland, although holding mild of late, is on course for its own sharp cool down before the end of the month, with the cold set to intensify further as the calendar flips to June:
Latest GFS runs are also picking up on substantial accumulations of early-season snow across the higher elevations of Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales:
Century-Old Low Temperature Records Fall Across Wyoming And Nebraska
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, this past weekend was one for the record books, with many cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle breaking low temperature records that had stood for 100+ years.
Rawlins, Torrington, Douglas, Sidney, and Alliance were among the locales to set new record lows Saturday, May 21, while Laramie and Cheyenne came up just one degree short. Worth noting, had the temperature in Cheyenne dipped another degree (to 22F or lower) it would have taken out a 140-year-old record.
Sunday was a record-setting day, too.
A string of Western Nebraskan towns suffered unprecedented lows on May 22, including Sidney’s 24F, which smashed the previous benchmark of 29F set in 1963 (solar minimum of cycle 19); the astonishing 19F in Alliance –the coldest temperature across all of Nebraska– which shattered the previous record of 28F set in 1910 (the Centennial Minimum); Laramie’s 24F, which broke its 5-year-old low by 2F; Cheyenne, which bottomed out at 26F, busting its 92-year-old record of 29F; while Chadron dropped to 23F, comfortably usurping the old record of 31F in 1973 (solar minimum of cycle 20).
Rawlins, Chadron, Sidney, and Alliance also set record daily lows on Sunday, while Scottsbluff came within 1F of tying its 107-year-old record.
The freeze extended into May 23, too.
The Box Butte County city of Alliance registered 19F on Monday, a low which busted the old mark set 112 years ago in 1910.
Anomalous cold is forecast to prevail through the remainder for the month, further hindering already dire crop planting figures:
And looking further ahead, another round of Arctic cold appears set to descend next week:
Additional late-season snow is also on the cards for the West’s higher elevations, particularly as we enter June (yes, June):
Skiing On Memorial Day
Thanks to a sizable dumping of late-season powder, a number of U.S. ski resorts will remain open for Memorial Day, May 30. Some have seen so much snow that they plan to open well into June.
Memorial weekend skiing will be on offer in Colorado, California, Vermont and Idaho.
Arapahoe Basin, CO picked-up 16 inches of fresh snow over the weekend in what unofficialnetworks.com has described as “a record-breaking snow storm for late-May”.
Elsewhere, Killington will have Vermont skiers covered over the Memorial weekend; Silver Mountain in Idaho will also be offering slopes into June; however, perhaps the best place for skiers and snowboarders alike will be Mammoth Mountain in California, after officials there already announced that the area will remain open well into June thanks to fresh late-season snow.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions (and have now restricted my access). And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
9 Thoughts to “Remarkable Cold Grips Tasmania; Century-Old Lows Fall Across Wyoming And Nebraska; + Skiing On Memorial Day”
Yesterday another Tropical Downpour in SW Florida, 1.5 inches.
This is late June weather, not late May.
The monsoon season is 30 days ahead of schedule.
Now we are less than 30 days from the Summer Solstice where the sun returns to going south with days getting shorter again.
Yet still record snows leftovers from last winter prevail.
Seems to me planetary alignment due to take earth 1,000,000 miles away from the sun in Dec 2024 may be beginning to have an effect on us already.
The Jupiter Conjunction occurs every 13 months. Last year it was in August, with the Saturn Conjunction two weeks prior. That means the JC will occur in Sept this year, Oct 2023, then Dec 2024.
See this video for a critical analysis of this situation, less than 100k views.
Mini Ice Age 2024 Maths- Its not good news – Milankovitch Cycles
https://youtu.be/VblusvRZ7wA
Mt Hood ski area in Oregon USSA just hung the chairs on the upper lift last Friday May 20 for summer ski season. The chairs are removed in the winter so the wind doesn’t rip the cable off the towers. 48 feet of snow this year with 14 feet remaining at the base ,not baaaaaad.
https://www.timberlinelodge.com/conditions
Mt Bachelor ski area in Oregon USSA is open for skiing until May 29. They have enough snow to go into June but there’s not enough crowds to pay the bills –
https://www.mtbachelor.com/the-mountain/webcams/mountain
Crystal Mt ski area in Washington St USSA is open for skiing this weekend, another better than average snowfall this year-
https://www.crystalmountainresort.com/the-mountain/mountain-report-and-webcams/webcams
https://www.crystalmountainresort.com/media/news/2122-spring-skiing-extended
Stevens Pass and Mt Baker to the North in Wa St USSA have enough snow to operate lifts but are closed for the season. There was more new snow up there last Friday AM May 20, not baaaaaad-
https://www.stevenspass.com/the-mountain/mountain-conditions/mountain-cams.aspx
Washington St USSA snow water equivalent is way above normal, 247% in the Central Cascades an hour East of Seattle, not baaaaad.
https://www.wcc.nrcs.usda.gov/ftpref/data/water/wcs/gis/maps/wa_swepctnormal_update.pdf
Kamchatka volcanos are pumping heat and SO2 into the Arctic where it’s created an area of low pressure and then cold air is pulled into Siberia-
https://www.windy.com/-Show—add-more-layers/overlays?tcso2,63.918,172.002,4
https://www.windy.com/-Show—add-more-layers/overlays?pressure,63.918,172.002,4
https://www.windy.com/-Show—add-more-layers/overlays?temp,65.201,169.980,4
Melt the Arctic to get more oil and then bitch about co2. What a racket, eh?
Love the old school Glen Plake shot! Well done Cap.
I hate to think of this Fall/Winter in SC KY. Yes I like snow and Yes I have the truck(s) to get thru 1-2′ snow…but the Woman of my Life, my wife, HATES Winter!!!
But…she and I love being the FULL owners of 75 acres and way out from any stinkin’ city. Closest town – 5 miles as the Crow flies. By road – 11 miles!
AND Bambi, Lumpy the Bear, Thumper, and all of the little forest critters are OURS to EAT!!! Nah not the Bear.
BUT…Elk from Daniel Boone State Forest are now ‘migrating’ East towards me…ahhh Elk meat is the best ‘venison’ on the Planet.
Getting a small popup window say “download ready” appearing when visiting here.
Same. Something about cleaning your computer.
getting tons too, over and over only on this site earlier today
Morning Cap, I’d just like to let you know I was checking another site …severe-weather.eu and looking back from the forecast for Europe back in January by the NOAA. In hindsight they couldn’t have been more wrong or incorrect in their assumptions! ” mild winter” warmer than average ” early Spring “… what garbage mate! It’s been the complete opposite….record cold temps, record snow etc but they STILL insist they are NOT wrong and it’s an anomaly. Even their projected jetstreams patterns are totally incorrect. But if you try to advise them they completely ignore you despite the mounting empirical evidence of COOLER climate not the AGW WARMING that the Greens Party are forever forcing down our throats here in Australia mate. It’s been extremely wet, cold , miserable weather on the Eastern side of the continent here even early snow too. Please continue to advise the truth here we are becoming an isolated group with more and more being brainwashed just because the IPCC said so and what the masses to be just sheeple!