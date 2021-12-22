“Red Alerts” Issued In India As Cold Wave Intensifies; Record Snowfall Hits Switzerland; + Amid Freezing Lows & Energy Shortages, Europe Struggles To Keep The Lights On
“Red Alerts” Issued In India As Cold Wave Intensifies
Cold records have been tumbling across India this week, as an Arctic chill descended unusually-far south. And now, India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) is warning that “severe cold wave conditions” will grip much of the country moving forward, including parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan and MP.
A cold wave swept Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the capital, dropping to 3.2C (37.8F) — five notches below normal, and the lowest of the season so far.
Elsewhere, a host of multidecadal benchmarks fell during the initial cold wave, including in Bhopal where the city’s coldest December day since 1966 was suffered. Long-standing records were also busted in the likes of Rajasthan, Churu, Siker, Bhilwara, Pilani, Chittorgarh and Ganganagar.
“Intense cold conditions continued to paralyze normal life in Rajasthan,” is how a recent republicworld.com article described it. Rajasthan state reportedly saw the mercury dip below freezing at four places on Sunday night: – 1.8C in Fatehpu; -0.5C in both Sikar and Churu; and -0.1C in Karauli, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeting Monday that measures should be taken to save crops from frost in these regions.
Even colder conditions prevailed further north, as you’d expect, with Lahaul Spiti, located in India’s northern province of Himachal Pradesh, gripped by lows of -15C to -20C (5F to -4F) on Tuesday, according to DD News on Twitter:
The IMD has also noted that light to moderate snowfall should be expected over the western Himalayan region between December 22 and 25 under the influence of two western disturbances.
Record Snowfall Hits Switzerland
This week, much of the Alps and the Pyrenees have experienced historically snowy conditions: “best snow ever,” are the cries across the peaks; “it’s dumping down!” others are reportedly yelling.
It’s not often you start the ski season with already record volumes of snow (for December). However, this year, and thanks in no small part to Storm Barra that hit a few weeks back, it seems European’s are being compensated for having to hang up their planks last season–due to the lockdown of ski resorts across the continent.
“We’ve had about 82cm (32.3 inches),” Benoit Python, a ski instructor from the Swiss Ski School Crans-Montana, said.
“And over in Chamonix, they’ve had nearly 85cm (33.5 inches)!”
According to The Chamoniarde (Chamonix Mountain Prevention and Relief Society, France’s world-famous freeride destination), there hasn’t been snowfall like this since 1966 (solar minimum of cycle 19).
“I shoveled snow outside my house for 3 days on the trot,” said local mountain guide, Andy Perkins, as reported by euronews.com.
“I skied some exceptional powder down to very low altitudes on December 11,” he continued.
“I was out today (Dec 14) at one of my regular pre-season snow test sites around 2,400 metres (7,800 ft), and the depth is more than 100cm (39.7 inches) greater than what I’ve seen on average in previous years!”
All this early season snow is great news for enthusiasts. But Perkins is keen to issue a warning, too.
“Stellar” conditions are set to persist for the remainder of the year, he says; however, “In the run-up to 2022, enthusiasm for lift based off-piste skiing and ski touring is building like a pressure cooker … this large quantity of snow is sat on a twitchy (unstable) base” … “enthusiasm is great, but needs tempering with knowledge, judgement and good decision making in terms of avalanche risk assessment,” warns Perkins.
Amid Freezing Lows & Energy Shortages, Europe Struggles To Keep The Lights On
Electricity prices surged to a fresh record in Europe this week, as France, in particular, scrambled to keep its lights on, sucking up supplies from the rest of the continent.
Strong winter demand and simmering geopolitical tensions between key supplier Russia and consumer nations led prices to new all-time benchmarks on Tuesday as this orchestrated collapse of western society ratchets up a notch.
Europe’s reference Dutch TTF gas price hit 162.775 euros per megawatt hour in late morning deals, up more than ten percent from Monday, while UK prices leapt to 408.30 pence per therm (seven times greater than at the start of 2021) — both markets beat previous records from October, with this latest price spike driven predominantly by fears of a cold northern hemisphere winter, and doing nothing to allay concerns of spiraling worldwide inflation.
European gas “continued its inexorable rise… to another record,” wrote Deutsche Bank analysts in a client note.
“It comes as temperatures have continued to decline heading into the European winter, and we also got the news that [Russian energy giant] Gazprom had not booked any extra capacity in January for gas flowing through Ukraine.
“That’s an important story heading through the winter with implications for European growth, and one that will have investors closely following the weather forecasts to work out what might happen.”
As reported by The Moscow Times, “Europe’s gas stocks had already been depleted by a prolonged winter last year. Added to the picture, calmer prevailing weather conditions have this year sharply reduced the supply of wind power.”
Russia isn’t helping the situation, naturally, German Economic Affairs Minister Robert Habeck warning Saturday of “severe consequences” for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany if Moscow attacked Ukraine.
But the 10-billion-euro ($12 billion) project has for years been dogged by delays and drawn fierce criticism from both Germany’s eastern EU allies like Poland and the US, who claim Nord Stream 2 will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, with the Ukraine describing it as a “geopolitical weapon”–but be in no doubt, today’s energy shortages and soaring prices are due to the crippling-cold weather compounded by reduced investment due to fossil fuels going out of favor with investors (the latter thanks to ideologically-hamstrung politicians duped by powerful bodies with nefarious intentions disguised a ‘green ideals’).
Getting back on point, ‘negatively impacting European growth’, as the Deutsche Bank puts it, won’t be of the greatest importance to the average household — rolling blackouts during the coldest months of the year will be. There is a looming humanitarian crisis here — and one, as they often are, that is entirely self-inflicted.
A 2-year-old child died from the cold on December 12 in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakır province after the Dicle Electric Distribution Company (DEDAŞ) failed to provide the family with electricity.
The child, Yunus Emre Binen, suffered from asthma and bronchitis and regularly used a nebulizer. The machine could not work without electricity, and the little boy’s health quickly deteriorated. Yunus Emre died before making it to hospital.
DEDAŞ authorities refused to acknowledge they should be held accountable for the death, saying: “We did not cut the family’s power and therefore have no responsibility for the little boy’s tragic death.”
Record cold and snow has gripped much of transcontinental Turkey this month.
Just last week, heavy snow blocked roads and cut off a number of towns and villages from the outside world. As reported by the dailysabah.com, snowstorms took hold in Turkey’s eastern and western regions, blocking hundreds of roads, including 43 in Başkale, 11 in Digor, and a further 31 in Erzincan, .
Snow depth surpassed 80cm (2.63ft) in the country’s higher elevations, thanks to persistent falls which began back in late-Nov/early-Dec:
And blackouts won’t just be confined to the poorest nation’s of the west, ‘green ideals’ and reduced investment threaten all of us — the cold of winter is on course to invade even the wealthiest of nations: Recall Texas last winter, when 702 people died…
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
So any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
3 Thoughts to ““Red Alerts” Issued In India As Cold Wave Intensifies; Record Snowfall Hits Switzerland; + Amid Freezing Lows & Energy Shortages, Europe Struggles To Keep The Lights On”
Russia has cut there natural gas pipeline output to 5% of what it was because NATO insists on bringing the Ukraine into that organization. Russia says Het (No)! So, record cold along with little to no heat equals many frozen European citizens. NATO needs to back off… they don’t want nukes 5 minute flight time from Moscow… can’t say that I blame them.
There has been criticism of Crimea annexation from Ukraine but the population within Crimea overwhelmingly supported Russia. Crimea was lost before any invasion began. Decades of opinion polls showed overwhelming allegiance of the population in Crimea to Russia. Russians make up 72% of Crimea. That was in Ukraine’s best long term interest although it was a nice piece of real estate. They still have access to the Black Sea.
Russians move to Ukraine happened during the Communist period is like an infection of Ukraine. The only thing Ukraine can do is amputate the Russian influence to solidify their country.
The reports that Russia wants to invade Ukraine are likely fabricated. That doesn’t preclude that some segment of russian leadership may want to invade and take over . Any invasion will have long term costs.
There are likely some segment of the west leaders who fantasize about subduing russia in some way. This may all stem from strong sociopath tendencies to want to control. The crime bosses want each others territories no matter how absurd.
The problem with any Russian invasion would be that they would “win” a war. Without support of the population, it will be just repeating Afghanistan. It will be a resource drain and constant political unrest.
There is one third of population whose primary language is russian so Russia may have some support but how much if one subtracts already annexed Crimea. There may be some annexation potential on some border areas. I don’t know but that may be good for Ukraine long term stability.
There is no likelihood of Ukraine joining NATO for at least a long while.
What Russia wants are legal guarantees.
Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West.
Cutting off natural gas supplies to whatever degree will have negative effects on everyone involved but they will work it out or adapt to it. The EU will be forced to use it’s fossil fuels. That may be good.
At the end of the day, US, Russia and EU all march along with the global warming lies and Covid lies for whatever motives. They are more alike in many ways than different. There is no major country on earth fighting for the truth.
As an aside, this is not talked about much but I wonder how various aliens influence this planet. We don’t necessarily know all the players involved in earthly affairs.
It looks like the human race does not have a chance. We are plagued, by stupidity, green thinking, greed and the global warming crazies. Vaccienes which arent and kill and damage people, and the Great Global Reset whics brings even more death but we will be happy. Then bring on the Super Grand Solar Minimum, Magnetic pole shift and a possible ice age or a CME and then we are in real trouble. For the icing lay on a layer of a Micro Nova or perhaps something worse.
Dennis