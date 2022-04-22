Record Snow Sweeps Prince George; Northern Plains And Rockies Set For Second Blizzard In 10 Days; + Global Food Prices At Record Highs, Crippling Shortages Expected By Harvest Time

Record Snow Sweeps Prince George

Prince George, B.C. has endured yet another week of winter, breaking longstanding records in the process.

Snow totals topped 15cm (5.9 inches) in parts of the city on Tuesday, with 11cm (4.3 inches) accumulating at the Prince George airport — these accumulations smashed April 19’s previous record of 4.2cm (1.6 inches) set back in 1980.

Prior to this week’s record-breaking snow, Prince George was busy busting low temperature benchmarks.

On April 13, a reading of -11C (12.2F) usurped the previous record of -10.5C (13.1F)–set in 1981; and then on April 16, a low of -9.5C (14.9F) was logged which pipped the previous record of -9.4C (15.1F)–set way back in 1927.

Looking ahead, ECCC meteorologist Derek Lee sees the chance of more anomalous cold and snow into the first week of May. The latest GFS runs (shown below) would appear to back that up–however, stealing my attention are the string of Arctic outbreaks readying to engulf North America’s more central/eastern provinces/states…





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) April 23 – May 5 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) April 22 – May 5 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Northern Plains And Rockies Set For Second Blizzard In 10 Days

As visualized in the animation above, a powerful wintry storm system is poised to unleash very heavy snow and strong winds across much of the northern Rockies and northern Plains starting this Friday.

Affected areas should brace for double-digit snow totals and blizzard conditions for the second time in less than two weeks. The combination of snow and wind is expected to result in extremely difficult travel, downed trees and prolonged power outages.

The system’s northwest flank will be where the harshest, winterlike conditions concentrate, and will drop temps into the 20s.

Winter storm watches were recently upgraded to blizzard warnings for some half a million people in northeast Wyoming, northeast Montana, northwest South Dakota and central and western North Dakota; while another several hundred thousand people in the surrounding areas are under winter storm watches and warnings and winter weather advisories.

The power outage risk will be heightened by the heavy, wet nature of the snow, along with the potential for wind gusts over 50 mph. The National Weather Service warned of “impacts to infrastructure” and “tree damage.”

This winter storm comes hot on the heels of a late-season event that blasted the Northeast with a foot and half of heavy, wet snow earlier in the week, which snapped tree limbs and power lines, and knocked some 300,000 customers off the grid.

Binghamton, serving as just one example, received over 14 inches Monday and Tuesday — a two-day April snowfall record.

And just five days before that, the northern Plains and northern Rockies were hammered by a truly historic blizzard that dumped as much as 2.5 feet of snow across western North Dakota, and more than 1.5 feet in Bismarck–the city’s biggest April snowstorm ever recorded.







In addition to travel disruptions and power outages, this next round of April cold and snowfall will create “hazardous conditions” for young livestock, warns the NWS. It’s calving season in the northern Plains, and calves are very vulnerable to snow drifts and frigid temperatures.

Last week, extensive reports of cattle and calf losses to the blizzard were reported. However, and on the flip-side to that, some ranchers commented that the storm had a positive impact on the area’s ongoing drought.



Global Food Prices At Record Highs, Crippling Shortages Expected By Harvest Time

Food prices are skyrocketing globally, and gaps are appearing on the shelves — this is your final call to action.

A confluence of catastrophes have all-but assured mass starvation for the unprepared–or at best, days spent in ration lines and a complete and utter dependence on state handouts.

This is no longer and mere prediction. This is playing out NOW. And it isn’t a case of paying a little over the odds for a pint of milk or a loaf of bread, it’s a matter of historic, unprecedented food price increases which are already forcing societies poorest into tough choices such has between heating or eating.







The above chart, though accurate, only goes back to 2018 and so doesn’t reveal the true scale of the increases. Statista are also keen to blame the Russia-Ukraine war on the increases, but prices were soaring well-before the conflict began.

TPTB have played a blinder, I hate to admit it. With their COVID debacle, unchecked money-printing and crippling policies tasked with combating climate change, they have orchestrated a global catastrophe, one that is entirely self-inflicted and meticulously planned. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this is a controlled demolition of civilization: before a ‘Great Reset’ you need a Great Depression.

The below ‘World Food Price Index’ better reveals the unprecedented nature of the increases.







As touched on above, the reasons are wide-ranging: from supply chain disruptions to delayed planting and fertilizer shortages, and from spiraling inflation to those crippling COVID restrictions — all roads are leading to disaster, but only for the unprepared.

There is a electrical shift occurring on our planet: Earth’s magnetic field is weakening and the output of the Sun is stepping down. This change of frequency is being felt by every living organism. It can explain the increasingly irrational behavior visible in our fellow man, but it can also serve as the catalyst for positive change.

For many, the shift is proving a powerful awakening slap, one snapping them out this hypnotic slave model we’ve all been duped into accepting in which we work and work and work for pennies and then lose 60-70% of it in taxes (in total). This means that from January to September people are effectively working for the government. And for what? Trash collection?

To all those still twiddling their thumbs, THIS is your final call to action.

Truly.

THIS IS IT.

Use this weekend to get out and plant some bloody vegetables already, because by harvest time 2022 there is every chance the proverbial penny will have have dropped for the masses meaning hunger-driven panic and nationwide riots could quickly ensue.

They want to break us. They want us on our knees begging for their Great Reset, their dystopian digital IDs and their intrusive CBDCs. They want the masses so cold, so hungry and so miserable that they’ll sign over the last of their remaining liberties.

But they have, for whatever reason, provided us with an out. It is still possible to exit the system –by heading off-grid and growing our own– but that opportunity is ending, fast: soon people either won’t be able to afford the prepping supplies required or the goods simply won’t be available.

Back in 2018, myself and my wife took our young family out an increasingly corrupt order in the UK and began building a state-free existence in Central Portugal (an area that has proven a safe haven for humanity for time immemorial). Now, after four years of hard graft and a lot of trial and error –having had no experience in any of this before– we have a self-sustaining bolthole which includes an abundance of fruit and vegetables, a sizable flock of chickens, and an ever-expanding herd of goats–that’s our food covered, but we also have our own water source (a spring-fed lake) and we power everything with solar.

We wanted to work ourselves into a position where if the outside world were to disappear we would largely be unaffected, and we’re almost there. I urge everyone else to take serious steps in this direction, too. It’s currently spring in northern hemisphere, and it’s also the weekend: sow seeds / stockpile dried food / purchase a backup solar array — do whatever, just be sure to make moves each and every day to take back your family’s food security from an increasingly callous, totalitarian regime.

They’ve given us time to escape, for whatever reason.

Use it.





