Record Snow Hits Amarillo; 3 Million Homes In Japan Threatened With Blackouts Due To Cold Weather & Recent Quake; + Greece & Georgia Log Intense Frosts, As Israel Suffers One Of Its Coldest Marches Ever

Record Snow Hits Amarillo

Amarillo has received record-breaking snowfall a day after the start of spring — the conditions delivered widespread power outages and numerous road/school closures as blizzard warnings were slapped on the Texas Panhandle.

According to meteorologist Luigi Meccariello of the NWS Amarillo, the snow that settled Monday night into Tuesday morning varied in measurement across Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle — areas saw 4 inches on the north side of town while those on the southeast side saw closer to 10 inches.

With regards to Amarillo, a total of 3.1 inches of snow officially accumulated in the city, which, although on the low side, was still enough to almost double the previous record for the date — the 1.7 inches set back in 1921.





Amarillo, TX temp dropped 11 degrees in 15 minutes, 20 degrees in an hour, went from 63 to snow in 2 hours yesterday. They literally had a Blizzard Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning (and a Flood Warning) near the city AT THE SAME TIME.



Meccariello added that the precipitation was badly needed: “In terms of moisture, we got over an inch of liquid from this event altogether. This is very beneficial to the area, concerning the ongoing drought we have,” he said.

However, while the moisture was indeed welcomed, the coinciding power outages and closures were not. Some 37,000 Panhandle homes saw outages Tuesday. Xcel Energy said they are working to reestablish the power but do not have an expected time of completion.

And to the road closures, the city of Amarillo announced via Facebook: “Our Public Works Street Division was hard at work last night in some extreme weather conditions. Evening crews began sand and salt operations through the night and then transitioned to plowing mode. Day shift continued operations this morning. We are thankful for the hard work they put in to help keep our commutes safe.”

The flurries haven’t been confined to the Texas Panhandle, either.

The town of Clayton, New Mexico has seen “high winds, blowing snow (and) zero visibility” of late:







While areas further west, north and east are also set for substantial spring snow as the calendar nears April:







And taking a quick look at The Last Frontier, the NWS’s Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center says the Yukon, Tanana, Koyukuk, Kuskokwim and Susitna basins all currently have well above average snowpack–as much as 220% above the norm in Tanana.

“We are having some of these basins with record snowfalls being reported,” says Karen Endres, a senior hydrologist with the weather service’s Fairbanks office. “We are sitting on a very large snowpack,” she added.

Given these days of catastrophic global warming, you’d think these snowfall totals would be celebrated? However, it appears there is no pleasing alarmists as they’re now warning of flooding as all this snow starts its spring thaw.

“We are concerned with pretty much all of the forecast area,” added a jittery, coffee-spitting Karen, who is concerned that warmer-than-normal temperatures during a late-breakup could trigger rapid melting of the snowpack. But, 1) there are no signs of warmer-than-normal temperatures anytime soon, with latest forecasts calling for the exact opposite, and 2) a late-breakup means just that, that year’s already record-breaking pack is also holding far better than usual.





You think snow in Chicago is bad? Lol! This is where me and my aunts are staying in Trapper Creek, Alaska! Yes, there's a house under that snow! Lol!



All this late-season cold beginning to invade the U.S. is having an impact on Nat-gas prices.

Prices rallied sharply to post a 1-1/2 month high Tuesday on signs that colder temperatures will return later this month, which will boost heating demand. The Commodity Weather Group said it expects below-normal temperatures for the East from March 26-30. The midday update to the GFS weather model shifted colder for the North and Central U.S. from March 27-April 4, too, which assisted the rally.



3 Million Homes In Japan Threatened With Blackouts Due To Cold Weather And Recent Quake

3 million Japanese households risked losing power Tuesday after unseasonably cold weather combined with thermal power station outages –due to a quake that shook the northeastern coast of Japan last week– struck in and around Tokyo.

In response, the government had called on folks to save electricity from Tuesday morning.





Up to 3 million households in Japan including #Tokyo might lose power after 8 pm today.



Electric power companies and the government are urging people to save energy🕯



It's due to frigid weather☃ and the recent earthquake that led to closures of multiple thermal power plants.



The efforts of businesses and households, who dimmed lights and turned down thermostats, seemed to be working — Japan was averting any serious outages. However, Tokyo Electric Power Co, which powers the capital and its surrounding areas, renewed their plea Tuesday afternoon: “We weren’t achieving the (energy-saving) targets between 08:00 to 15:00 and we felt the situation was risky,” an official said. “That was why we asked for help from the trade ministry and asked for the minister to call on further energy-saving measures.”

A similar warning had been issued for the northeastern, too, but that warning was lifted late Tuesday.

Japan suffered a historically cold and snowy winter of 2021-2022, and although a respite was enjoyed last week, the warmth proved brief and an anomalous chill has since returned to the majority of the country.







The aforementioned earthquake, guilty of compounding this week’s return of the cold, was a powerful M7.3. It struck Northern Japan last Wednesday, March 16, with its epicenter reported just off the coast of Fukushima. In the quake’s aftermath, more than 2 million households lost power across the Greater Tokyo area.







One I missed from February: Bhutan –a landlocked country in South Asia– saw an exceptionally cold and snowy Feb 2022. Record lows of -12.5C (9.5F) were noted at Chamkhar and Haa; while snow was reported at the lowest elevations since 1944 and 1958:





❄️ Historic #snow in #Bhutan 🇧🇹!



It snowed at elevations as low as 1,200 m which is extremely rare (last time was in 1958 or 1944).

63 cm in Thrumshing La (3,780 m)

15-30 cm in Thimphu (2,300 m) [60 cm at Dochula Pass/3,100 m]

20-40 cm in Paro (2,200 m)

5 cm in Punakha (1,250 m) https://t.co/mejkNTgedh pic.twitter.com/uPZqgV99XY — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) February 5, 2022



Greece And Georgia Log Intense Frosts, As Israel Suffers One Of Its Coldest Marches Ever

Unseasonably low temperatures are continuing to buffet the Mediterranean, the Balkans and the Middle East this week.

According to the Athens National Observatory’s Meteo Service, some astonishing lows for the time of year beset Greece Tuesday morning: Faraggi, Florina saw -9.3C (15.2F); Seli, Naoussa suffered -9.1C (15.6F); Mesovouno logged -7.4C (18.7F); and Grevena noted -7.1C (19.2F).





Malakasa village in snow, north of Athens, Greece (March, 2022).



To the east, Georgia –a country at the intersection of Europe and Asia– is also suffering a very cold March–the nation’s coldest since 2012 after anomalies for the past 3 weeks have held a whopping -4C below the multidecadal average. The capital city of Tbilisi can expect more spring snow to close out the week, too, which will then be followed by additional intense frosts.

And finally in Israel, the historically chilly weather prevailing there is also forecast to linger for at least a few more days, making this month one of the coldest Marches ever recorded across the Middle Eastern country. The current cold wave began on March 11, when daytime temperatures began holding 7C below average for inland areas and 5C lower than normal along the Mediterranean coast, according to data provided by the Israel Meteorological Service. During the night, lows averaged 5C colder than the norm at areas with higher altitudes –such as the Judean Hills– and 4C colder across the rest of the country.

Unsurprisingly, the AGW Party is attempting to ram the square peg that is Israel’s exceptional March COLD into the round hole that is their failed global warming hypothesis. As reported by haaretz.com, one Israeli climate expert has stated that warming at the earth’s poles is to blame for the influx of cold winds in the country–so, we’re getting somewhere, because that’s not far off what I’m contending; although the difference, I assume, will be the mechanism/cause of the polar warming. I see the phenomenon as being due to low solar activity and the waning jet streams, whereas the AGW Party is keen to blame increased living standards, human prosperity and cow farts. It also stands, following that AGW Party logic further, that if ‘global warming’ is indeed linearly heating the poles, always and forever warmer, then the upshot will be an increasingly cooler climate for the likes of Israel as more and more of that frigid Arctic air is funneled south. Therefore, and whichever way you look at it, this latest admission (that a warming Arctic = lower-latitude cooling) means all those of us residing at the mid-latitudes (so 90% of the human race) should brace for MORE COLD, for the return of the COLD TIMES, and for an overall REFREEZING arriving in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





