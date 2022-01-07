Record Snow From WA To NY–100 Million Americans Under Weather Warnings; Japan Demands Extra Electricity As Frigid Lows Sweep The Country, Record Snows Snarl Tokyo Transport; + “Extraordinary” Snowfall Event Besieges Vancouver Island

Record Snow From WA To NY–100 Million Americans Under Weather Warnings

Nearly 100 million people were under weather warnings and advisories Thursday night, as two polar storm systems set the stage for a nationwide awakening from a mass psychosis of hysteria and panic predicated on the staged hypothesis that planet Earth is burning up. [Who am I kidding with that…? It’ll take far more than facts, logic and a Little Ice Age to undo decades of fear-driven propaganda. I recently watched ‘Don’t Look Up’, a movie I actually liked, even though it was clearly made at me, rather than for me; however, the narrative works both ways depending on your level of awakening. A cult classic, IMO]

Snow started falling 9:30PM Thurs just outside Washington, D.C. — the area’s second major winter storm in just three days. Flakes were expected to hit city limits overnight, with the potential to drop more than an inch every hour after midnight.

In Buffalo, New York, the city crushed its single-day snowfall record — a lake effect system brought 15 inches to the area, more than double the previous January one-day record set back in 1974 (solar minimum of cycle 20). At points, snow was falling at rates of three inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service, taking residents by surprise.





Good night from Buffalo … where it is snow-globing, which is the best pic.twitter.com/KvEvoLzsQI — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) January 7, 2022



An all-time snowfall record for a January day was set in nearby Cheektowaga.

Thursday’s totals busted the 18.3 inches from Jan 11, 1982 — 18 inches had accumulated by 2PM, with the flakes still coming down.





Cheektowaga NY near blizzard conditions in the heart of Lake Erie Lake Effect Snow Band pic.twitter.com/zD9omyBQ7T — BuffaloSnowKing (@BuffaloSnowKing) January 6, 2022



In the Southeast, heavy snowfall was reported across several states Wednesday.

Nashville, Tennessee received close to 7 inches, with snow still falling. It was one of the largest-ever dumps in the city’s long weather history –which dates back to the mid-1800s– and comfortably busted the previous record for Jan 6 — the 4 inches from 1977 (solar minimum of cycle 20).





Oh…



because I thought I lived in the South.#nashvillesnow pic.twitter.com/1LgDIBtmFE — Max Larkins (@mlarkins19) January 7, 2022



In Kentucky, the intense winter conditions shut down multiple major highways Thursday afternoon, and police stopped responding to non-injury car crashes after being on the scene of hundreds during the day.

Record-breaking snow caused a monster pileup along a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 64 near Mount Sterling involving 75 vehicles.

And in Elizabethtown, a 30-car pileup on the Western Kentucky Parkway closed the thoroughfare in both directions:





This wreck on the Western Kentucky Parkway is insane.



Hope everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/ajDV0l6doL — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 6, 2022



While in Virginia, more than 100,000 homes and businesses were still without power Thursday following Monday’s storm (70,000 remain out as of Friday morning).





This is why you should avoid travel ⬇️ This is I-95 city side near Rappahannock River. Heavy snow continues to fall with our crews & emergency responders in same conditions. Additional staffing, equipment & resources are being shifted to #FXBG area to respond to winter storm. pic.twitter.com/bbRVWDkg1A — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 3, 2022



And while historic snowstorms pounded the south and east, the west was suffering its own wintry ordeal.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an avalanche warning in the western part of Montana as snow continues to bury the region. Officials there have said anyone leaving their home should proceed with extreme caution.

While in Washington State, overnight snow brought an avalanche down on a home along Highway 97A just south of Entiat, crashing through the front door of the home and garage, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of the Chelan County Emergency management.

“It was occupied by one person who was able to get out to safety as well as her pets,” Reinfeld said. “There are no injuries involved in this but there’s definitely quite a bit of snow that made it into the house.”

North Central Washington continues to dig out from Thursday’s major snowstorm.

There, NWS Meteorologist Marilyn Lohmann said actual snowfall well-exceeded what they were predicting.

“Normally the Cascades are a pretty good barrier, but this one was so strong that it just over-topped the Cascades and came on in.” explained Lohmann, “When you have that cold air in place it’s a very efficient snow producer.”

Lohmann added that many places on the east side of the state have not seen the mercury rise above freezing since Christmas.

Wenatchee –the largest city of Chelan County, WA– smashed its all-time record for snowfall within a 24-hour period — a whopping 23.3 inches fell Wednesday night into Thursday morning (some reports have it at 25 inches), which bested the previous record of 16.5 inches set in 1971.

Many other locations in the area also were inundated with record/near-record snow, including Leavenworth with its 31 inches, Ellensburg’s 20 inches, Chelan’s 16 inches, Quincy’s 10 inches, and also Moses Lake and Ephrata, which both saw 7 inches.

Chelan County declared a state of emergency following Thursday’s record-breaking snowfall.







If you thought there was a lot of snow in Wenatchee, WA today you were right. An all-time 24 hour maximum snowfall record was set. #wawx #recordsnow #wenatchee pic.twitter.com/oYmIwn6Lqv — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 7, 2022



Looking to Friday, and across the U.S., it’s going to be a chaotic morning commute for many, including those on the already impacted I-95 corridor. The Mid-Atlantic is expecting a further 5 inches from New York down to Virginia — where Gov. Ralph Northam has -belatedly- declared a state of emergency, allowing emergency responders to start preparing overnight.

“These back-to-back storms will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility, particularly as many continue to deal with power outages,” said Gov. Ralph Northam, who has also formally asked the Virginia National Guard for assistance.

Up to a foot of snow is forecast to sweep across parts of Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts–if the storm strengthens fast enough, that is, reads the latest AccuWeather report. While Boston can expect up to 8 inches.

“This will be a disruptive storm, and since cold air will be preceding the storm, snow will accumulate on roads as soon as it starts,” warned AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

Elsewhere, what usatoday.com describes as “dangerously cold temperatures” have enveloped North Dakota, pushing wind chill readings down to -59F in Bowbells, for example.

And finally, a powerful snowstorm pounding parts of Colorado is set to continue Friday, where totals could touch 20 inches, say the NWS. Summit County’s Dillon registered a record-setting 9 inches of snow on Thurs, Jan 6, raising the town’s total January snowfall to 11 inches (note, average snowfall six days into the month stands at just 3.3 inches).





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Jan 7 – Jan 23 [tropicaltidbits.com].

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Fri, Jan 7 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Japan Demands Extra Electricity As Frigid Lows Sweep The Country, Record Snows Snarl Tokyo Transport

Japanese authorities ordered TEPCO Power to immediately up its electric supply by a further 1.32 GW on the evening Jan 6, following the addition of 1.22 GW ordered earlier in the day, after blistering cold across the country raised heating demand.

Japan’s spot electricity price has shot up over the last few days on a sudden drop in temperatures and a surge in demand.

“I think we will continue seeing spikes for mornings and evenings on cold days in the coming weeks,” one power trader said. “I don’t think the hike in prices is due to an outage at a power generation unit, it is more demand driven.”

This latest directive came as Tokyo, and its surrounding areas, were hit by record snowfall on Jan 6.





Some beautiful and rare snow here in Tokyo today. I enjoyed watching it from the office all day pic.twitter.com/Akc0pPG0hP — ジョナサン (@JTJapanese) January 6, 2022



Tokyo was issued a rare ‘heavy snow warning’ by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Thursday.

The warning, which extends through Friday, and also includes the adjacent Chiba Prefecture, urges residents to prepare for weather-related disruptions to public transit, as well as icy roads.







Tokyo city, in parts, received well-over 4 inches of snow on Thursday — a new record.

Dozens of Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines flights were cancelled at the Haneda and Narita airports due to snow, affecting thousands of travelers. And Kyodo News reports of heavy snow delaying the Tokaido Shinkansen rail line between the Shinagawa and Atami stations. While in greater Tokyo, there were also partial closures of the Metropolitan Expressway.

These latest flurries arrive barely a week after Japan’s historic holiday dumpings:





#Snow records have been broken in Japan. Hikone has 73cm of snow on the ground, making it the heaviest for December since records began in 1893⛄



Meanwhile, #Sukayu, one of the snowiest inhabited areas in the world, has 213cm. Yet more snow is on the way. pic.twitter.com/f7fIyWMTnD — Sayaka Mori (@sayakasofiamori) December 27, 2021



For more on that, see:







“Extraordinary” Snowfall Event Besieges Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island’s roads have been besieged by extreme snowfall events of late, and clearing crews are losing the battle, despite working 12-hour shifts.

During snowstorms, Mainroad, a company responsible for snow clearing operations throughout B.C. and Alberta, operates flat-out and with all available resources, said Chris Cowley, the company’s North Island general manager, who called the recent snowfall events “extraordinary.”

“We see events like this pretty rarely,” he said. “In ‘96 we had a similar scenario and then in ‘71– it’s not very common.”

Responding to complaints of it taking a long time to the clear the roads, and also concerns that supplies of salt are running low, Cowley said the company’s resources are designed around average events — meaning extreme events stretch its resources.

“In these extraordinary times, we just appreciate everyone being patient,” he said. “We will get there when we can, and we’re sparing no resources, that’s for sure.”

According to a report by vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca, meteorologists say snowstorms are becoming stronger and more frequent on Vancouver Island than in decades past — a complete contradiction to the original global warming hypothesis which called for decreasing heavy snowstorms due to milder winter temperatures.





Elsewhere

Shifting attention to Alaska, last Saturday delivered the most snowfall and highest depth ever recorded in Petersburg on January 1 of any year — total of 17.5 inches of new snow for a depth of 40 inches, according to data collected by the NWS.

It was just short of the most snowfall ever recorded on a single day in the month of January — the 18 inches from Jan 18, 1971.

While in the UK, heavy snow has been battering many northern regions:





Heavy snow in Scotland is causing one or two issues!



Left hand down! pic.twitter.com/lQGz8WSGyN — Met4CastUK (@Met4CastUK) January 7, 2022



And lastly, “Europe Sleepwalked Into an Energy Crisis That Could Last Years,” reads a recent Bloomberg headline. The article concludes that this crisis was “years in the making” because Europe is “shutting down coal-fired electricity plants and increasing its reliance on renewables.” Michael Shellenberger delves into the details, here.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





