Record-Breaking May Cold/Snow Headed For Denver, Seattle And Many Others, As Crop Panting Woes Persist; + Out-Of-Season Cyclone Drives Antarctic Air Unusually-Far North Into Brazil

Record-Breaking May Snow/Cold Headed For Denver And Seattle

This week, Old Man Winter is returning to swathes of North America, adding further weight to crop failure concerns.

A powerful Arctic front will push into Colorado Thursday night, plunging Denver temps into the low-40s/high-30s by Friday morning, and into the low-30s by Saturday and Sunday — lows that will challenge longstanding May records.

Snow will hit the mountains first, before expanding south and east and dropping its elevation. For areas below 6,000 feet, including the Denver metro area, heavy rain is forecast to shift to settling snow Friday afternoon.

The higher impact snow will accumulate in the foothills, where, astonishingly, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect covering Friday and Saturday for areas above 6,000 feet. Here, substantial late-May snow is expected to down trees and power lines.

Exact snowfall totals are a big challenge with this system. Meteorologists don’t really have a clue–their weather models are all over the place. The largest accumulations –of perhaps 2 feet!– are set to hit the higher elevations of West of Denver (9,000 feet).





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) May 19 – June 4 [ tropicaltidbits.com ]



It’s a similar story across the Midwest and the West, too, including in the Puget Sounds region of Washington State.

“We’re back to more wet and windy and even snowy weather,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Michalski.

Following Seattle’s coldest May 12 on record, May snow is now threatening additional Washington benchmarks: “We’re looking at snow levels around 4,000 feet, maybe down to 3,500 feet … that would definitely impact some of the Cascade passes,” added Michalski.

Washington’s snow may be restricted to the state’s higher elevations, but the anomalous cold certainly won’t be, which is set to extend May’s chilly trend: NWS data shows that Seattle hasn’t reached its average daytime high for May (67F) all month.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 19 – May 25 [ tropicaltidbits.com ]



This has also been Seattle’s second-wettest May on record. Only 2009 (solar minimum of cycle 24) has the first half of May been soggier. And as revealed in the latest GFS run above, there is much more moisture where that came from.







Cover those plants!

Temperatures at or below 32F are on course to sweep many North American locales this weekend, potentially leading to a killing freeze. That means you need to cover up your tender vegetation or bring it inside; but as for farmers with young shoots out in the fields there isn’t much more that can be done other than the crossing of fingers.

More concerning, however, is the fact that many growers are still yet to even get their seeds into the ground. And given the upcoming freeze, any remaining hopes of a miracle late-May turnaround have been definitively put to bed.

Below are the latest planting figures for corn, soybeans and spring wheat across the United States:







Clear to see, many states are still in the red with percentages in the 30s and 20s–or lower. And while planting has picked up the pace over the past week-or-so, levels should have reached 50-70+% by now, yet North Dakota –for example– is reading just 3%, and with Old Man Winter set to return and see out the month of May with record-breaking cold, it’s all-but to game over there.

It’s a similar story in Minnesota, too, at least when it comes to spring wheat:







As if U.S. farmers didn’t have enough to contend with in 2022 (input shortages/global supply chain failures), the onset of the next Grand Solar Minimum cycle would have caused enough of a headache on its own.

Furthermore, combing America’s failures with the poor yields expected out of South America, the Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan (plus India’s recent halting of grain exports, and China buying up the majority of the world’s supply), this is a disastrous development. But it’s one fully orchestrated by the elites, and meticulously planned. This is a controlled demolition of our society, the end goal of which is see the masses so desperate and hungry that they accept digital ration cards and CBDCs without a second thought to what they could mean for our collective freedoms moving forward.

This is their ‘The Great Reset’ in action, and there appears to be no stopping it.







Out-Of-Season Cyclone Drives Antarctic Air Into Brazil

Checking with developments in South America, anomalous polar cold continues to threaten the harvests down there, too.

A rare late cyclone between Uruguay and Southeast Brazil is currently driving Antarctic air exceptionally far north, much further than meteorologists had originally expected.

Scattered snow fell across the Highlands of SE Brazil (even below 1,000 m)–a rare feat for this time of year; while incredibly low temperatures have also swept many locales, including the -9.8C (14.3F) suffered in Villa Reynolds, Argentina (just 0.4C off May’s all-time record low), plus the record-breaking -0.9C (30.4F) at Prats Gill, Paraguay which resulted in incredibly rare May frosts.

Looking ahead, further chills are on the cards:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 18 – May 21 [ tropicaltidbits.com ]



Parts of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are also on for bouts of polar cold this week.

And switching back to the Northern Hemisphere, as well as North America, Eastern Europe is on course for record-breaking late-May lows with the cold forecast to stretch deep into Russia and central Asia.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions (and have now restricted my access). And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



