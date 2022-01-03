Record December Snow: Sierra Snow Lab Logs 214 inches, Yosemite Registers 171 Inches; More Extreme Cold Engulfs Canada And The U.S.; + Scandinavia Set For -49F As Arctic Air Returns To Europe

Record December Snow: Sierra Snow Lab Logs 214 inches, Yosemite Registers 171 Inches

Record-busting December snow settled in California.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab logged one last inch late on Dec 31, taking December 2021’s total to 214 inches (5.44m).

The highest ever recorded.





Historic totals were also registered at central California’s Yosemite National Park.

171 inches (4.43m) of snow was reported at Tuolumne Meadows, smashing the area’s previous all-time record of 143 inches (3.63m) set back in 1996 (solar minimum of cycle 22).





A myriad of benchmarks were also broken at nearby Lake Tahoe.

Here, some 5 ski resorts have already picked up more snow than all of last season:







More Extreme Cold Engulfs Canada…

Following the breathtakingly-cold temperatures which hit last week, Environment Canada is advising Western residents, particularly those in B.C., to prepare for yet more “extreme cold” due to return Jan 3.

The weather office says wind chill values of -45C (-49F) will persist until the end of the week.

Snowstorms are also expected to continue — Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass is forecasted 60 cm (23.6 inches) of snow on Monday; Fraser Canyon, including Lytton, are on for as much as 50 cm (19.7 inches) of global warming goodness; with the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt set to see up to 30 cm (11.8 inches).

Environment Canada has issued a number of warnings, adding that prolonged periods of very cold wind are also expected in the Fort Nelson area, with wind chill values of -45C (-49F) continuing through the end of next week.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) — “swing between extremes” [ tropicaltidbits.com ]



…And The U.S.

A bitterly cold Arctic airmass, responsible for driving the mercury as low as -41F in Montana, has now descended all the way south to the Gulf of Mexico.

This has resulted in a stark shift of gears for those in around Falcon Lake, TX -for example- as the locale plunged from 99F to 37F in a little over 24 hours–a reality serving as further evidence of the historically low solar activity we’ve been receiving in recent years:

The Sun appears to be slipping into its next Grand Solar Minimum cycle–a multidecadal spell of reduced solar output where the solar disc can be devoid of sunspots for months or even years at a time.





For more, see:





And:







Scandinavia Set For -49F As Arctic Air Returns To Europe

Europe has been a prime example of extreme temperature flip-flopping during these past few weeks:

Back in the fall, parts of the continent were suffering their coldest-ever readings for the time of year, and rare November snow was hitting the UK, disrupting football matches. Then, a mass of mild air –dragged up from Africa– dominated over the Christmas and New Year period, breaking records in some nations. But now, that anomlaous holiday season warmth is about to be chased by another historic freeze.

During the first two weeks of December, extremely cold air tanked thermometers across Sweden to well-below -35C (-31F). An astonishing –43.8C was registered in the municipality of Naimakka on Dec 6 — a new all-time December low for not only Sweden, but for Scandinavia as a whole; while a number of other locales also busted Dec lows, including in Karesuando with its -41.9C (-43.4F) on Dec 7 and then its -42C (-43.6F) just a day later, on Dec 8. The only previous occasions when the municipality of Karesuando saw December lows south of -40C (-40F) was back in 1885, 1898, 1915, 1919, 1969, and 1986.

And now, hot on the heels of that Christmas warm-up, Scandinavia’s sub-40C lows from December look set to be surpassed.

Eyeing the latest forecasts, northern Sweden, as well as neighboring Norway and northern Finland, should brace for extreme winter conditions by the end of this week as Arctic air is set to engulf the region, bringing lows of -40C to -45C (-40F to -49F).

The freeze is predicted to drop south, too — to the Baltic nation of Estonia, where -20C (-4F) is expected.

Shifting west, Iceland could drive as low as -30C (-22F).

While Scotland is on -12C (10.4F), and heavy snow.

And finally, and looking more central, lows of Europe -15C (5F) and beyond are on the cards for continental Europe before too long, even at elevations of well-below 1,000 meters (3,280 ft) — lows of -20C (-4F) aren’t being ruled out (though this forecast is less certain, as it is becoming harder and harder to predict the increasingly erratic nature of the meridional jet stream flow).

If alarmists want to claim Europe’s mild Christmas as evidence of the “climate crisis”, then they also need to address the bouts of historic cold sandwiching it, and, crucially, the climatic mechanisms/forcings behind them…







Elsewhere

Rare snow blanketed parts of Saudi Arabia’s north-western city of Tabuk on New Year’s Day.

Snow continued falling on Jebel Al Lawz, as well as the mountain areas of Al Dhahr and Alqan, on Sunday, as temperatures held around the freezing mark.





#Snow Tabuk weather, if you plan today to visit Tabuk cancel your plan . It is expected that the roads will be closed due to traffic congestion ! pic.twitter.com/MUbben7ijk — Farhan (@wolvestravelers) January 1, 2022



Saudi snow has become a more common sight in recent years, with 2020 and 2018 also bringing substantial totals.

While in Afghanistan, a much needed cool-down, bringing with it widespread snow, has been reported here, too.

According to local reports, at the end of December, snow covered more than half of the country — this is good news for the next growing season (with much of this water now locked-up in the mountains until spring), and it’s also positive for the Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass chart, which (as of Jan 1, the latest datapoint) is holding some 300 Gigatons above the 1982-2012 average:







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





