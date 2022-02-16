Record Cold Valentine’s Day; Great Lakes Ice Sees Monstrous Recovery; Newly Discovered Data Reveals Sea Temperatures At The Great Barrier Reef Haven’t Increased In 150 Years; + Huge Farside CME

Record Cold Valentine’s Day

Several Ontario cities were among the many locales to set new low temperature records on Valentine’s Day, as Arctic air gripped the entire eastern half of North America.

Greater Sudbury logged a low of -30.4C on Monday, breaking its previous record of -28.8C set in 2003; North Bay dipped to -35C, busting its old benchmark of -33.9C set way back in 1943; while Sault Ste. Marie pipped its 1974 record by 0.2C, hitting a new low of -30.8C.

The full list of busted records is exhaustive — Monday’s low temperature anomalies stretched from the edge Greenland all the way down to Florida and southern Mexico:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C)–the forecast anomalies for Feb 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And looking ahead, the remainder of Feb is set to bring more of the same, but to Western and Central regions, too:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 17 – Feb 28 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The snow will also be noteworthy, particularly this week’s band stretching from northern Texas all the up to New England and into Atlantic Canada:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Feb 16 – March 4 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



All this incoming snow will add to the Northern Hemisphere’s Total Snow Mass, which, as of its latest data point (Feb 14), has pushed on to a level some 400 Gigatons above the 1982-2012 average:







Great Lakes Ice Sees Big Recovery

NOAA’s initial projection calling for “well-below average” Great Lakes ice coverage in 2022 has been tossed, as persistent blasts of Arctic cold have boosted the Lakes’ ice concentration to above the typical range in data stretching back to 1973.

In early January, official projections for Great Lakes ice coverage stood at just 12.3% in 2022; however, following numerous, unexpected bouts of record-low temperatures, ice coverage is now averaging 49.91% (as of Feb 15).

Great Lakes ice doesn’t usually peak until early March, so there’s a way left to run. And referencing the above GFS forecast, it looks like conditions will be beneficial for additional growth, meaning this year will likely wind-up closing well-above the norm.

The lowest year on record for annual maximum coverage was 2002’s 11.8%, while 50% is considered the multidecadal average.

Despite mainstream claims of “catastrophic ice loss”, Earth’s climatic reality is proving difficult to pin down: “We don’t know much about it, mostly because it’s so hard to make observations in ice-covered or wintertime lakes,” said Ayumi Fujisaki-Manome, assistant research scientist with the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research. It stands that the only thing on thin ice is the AGW hypothesis itself — it is surviving on nothing but a whim and a prayer — and its days look numbered.



Newly Discovered Data Reveals Sea Temperatures At The Great Barrier Reef Haven’t Increased In 150 Years

As reported by dailysceptic.org, a 1871 dataset of sea temperatures across the Great Barrier Reef has been compared to measurements today, and no differences were noted, according to by Dr Bill Johnson: “Alarming claims that the East Australian Current has warmed due to global warming are therefore without foundation.”

The SS Governor Blackall, a steamship on a voyage around the Australian east coast, was responsible for taking the 1871 temperatures — hourly measurements were made between 6am and 6pm every day. Recently, this data was recovered and collated by Dr Bill Johnson, a former research scientist at the New South Wales Department of Natural Resources, and after allowing for the considerable seasonal variations across the reef, Dr Johnson concluded that nothing much had changed, that there was no evidence that the system regulating temperature had broken down “or is likely to break down in the future”.

The world’s media is keen to push a different picture, however: The BBC reported back in late-2020 that the Great Barrier Reef had lost half of its coral since 1995, citing a report that blamed “warmer seas driven by climate change”.

But as Professor Peter Ridd explains, a man who has spent 40 years observing the reef, Coral growth rates have, if anything, “increased over the last 100 years” — a reality illustrated by the below graph which uses Australian Institute of Marine Science records:







For more of a deep-dive I suggest you read the dailysceptic.org article in full, which also goes into the suspect goings on between self-aggrandizing reporter Marlowe Hood, a University of Leeds paper calling for “100%” reef mortality if temperatures rise to 2C above pre-industrial levels (with 25% of marine wildlife wiped out even if temps are capped to 1.5C), and a €100,000 donation to Marlow by the Spanish bank BBVA, which is heavily involved in Net Zero finance.

Follow the science…?

Follow the money, more like.



Huge Farside CME

Something just exploded on the farside of the sun–and it was big, reports spaceweather.com.

NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft recorded a magnificent coronal mass ejection (CME) emerging during the late hours of Feb 15:







STEREO-A also observed a 400km-long plume of plasma emerging from the blast site:







This CME is not directed towards Earth, it being a “farside” explosion; but if such a CME did breach our magnetosphere, it would produce a very strong geomagnetic storm, which in turn would threaten our modern electrical infrastructure (the grid).

“We may have dodged a bullet,” writes Dr Tony Phillips.



Farm Bureau: Record U.S. Potato Prices

USDA’s latest Cold Storage Report reveals the impacts of frigid weather and drought, among other factors, on stores of staple foods. Record prices are expected into 2022 as demand continues to bite into an ever-decreasing supply.

The 2021 numbers are in, and according to the Farm Bureau, the U.S. potato crop was down 2% from 2020 (the fourth consecutive annual decline). This lower supply, combined with strong North American and international processing demand, lifted U.S. seasonal-average potato prices above $10/cwt, up 14% from the previous year.

Drought and cold conditions across large potato-producing states like Washington and Idaho, which account for 55% of U.S. spuds, dropped their production rates by 9% and 7%, respectively. While across the U.S., overall supplies have fallen 5% from last year and 6% from the five-year (2015-2020) average. This picture of dwindling supplies is also visible across the vegetable board:







