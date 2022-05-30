Record Cold In Patagonia; Historic Freezes Hit Peru and Chile; + Bezymianny Blows to 50,000 Feet; + Sizable SMB Spikes On Greenland
Record Cold In Patagonia
Temperatures in Argentina have held lower-than-normal in recent months, reports meteored.com.ar. And over the past week-or-so, Argentinian temperature stations have registered further nosedives into record-breaking territory.
Litoral provinces, Buenos Aires and Patagonia were among the record-breakers over the weekend. The cold was especially accentuated in Patagonia, continues the meteored.com.ar article, where a number of monthly benchmarks fell. While late last week, a record -15.2C (4.6F) was noted in Maquinchao (Río Negro), and an unprecedented -8.6C (16.5F) in Puerto Madryn (Chubut)–the city’s lowest temperature in month of May since at least 1961 when weather books began.
Argentina’s early-season snow continued over the weekend, too.
Flakes were particularly persistent in Ushuaia where very low temperatures were also noted–icy southerlies affected the entire Patagonian coast; whereas inland towards the west and northwest of Patagonia, where those coastal winds had less influence, “very intense frosts” were suffered: minimum temperatures below -10C (14F) have been a common occurrence in recent days, and extremes dips to -15C (5F) and below have also been observed (as already occurred in Maquinchao).
According to rionegro.com, the intense frost evident in Bariloche (-12.7C/9.1F) “exceeded all forecasts”, with the streets, avenues and passes across the region’s mountain range caked in thick ice. As a result, snow chains are now a requirement if driving on National Route 40 between Bariloche and El Bolsón.
Historic Freezes Hit Peru and Chile
The chill of solar minimum extended further north than just Argentina, impacting southern Brazil as well as Chile and Peru.
Lima, the capital of Peru, suffered its coldest May night in more than half a century on Sunday; while in Chile, widespread frosts were observed: -Balmaceda -9.7C (14.5F), Temuco AP -5C (23F), Chillan AP -4.7C (23.5F), Los Angeles AP -3.6C (25.5F), Santiago AP -1.2C (29.8F).
During the early hours of Sunday morning, several significant temperature plunges took place in the Peruvian city’s of Lima and Callao, as documented by lima-weather-reports.blogspot.com.
The weather station at the Jorge Chávez Aeropuerto sank to 14.2C (57.5F) — the locale’s coldest May temperature since 2007 (solar minimum of cycle 23); Campo de Marte dipped to 13.2C (55.8F) — its lowest May reading since 1971; while the station at Von Humboldt saw at 9.9C (49.8F) — it’s coldest temp during the month of May since 1968.
Forecasts call for more of the same as the calendar flips to June.
The latest GFS run also sees those polar air masses pushing anomalously-far north as the month progress:
And taking a quick look at North America, where a cold spring has delayed planting across a myriad of states, more of the same is on the cards here, too. This is shaping up to be a truly miserable start to the growing season — those ‘blues’ and ‘purples’ (indicating below-average temperatures) are simply refusing to shift, even well-into the month of June:
Bezymianny Blows to 50,000 Feet
Scientists have been growing increasingly concerned with the unusual behavior of volcanoes along Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in recent years. And this week comes a powerful uptick at Bezymianny…
A spectacular explosion occurred at 08:10 local time on Saturday, May 28. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Tokyo detected an plume that rose to an estimated 15.2km (50,000 ft) — given the extensive height, the eruption may be considered sub-plinian, according to volcanodiscovery.com (an unsteady but sustained eruption producing a column of between 10-20km).
Footage of the explosion was captured by Yuri Demyanchuk from local volcano observatory:
Explosive activity is continuing at Bezymianny, with the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Washington warning on Sunday, May 29 of another powerful plume rising to approximately 13.7km (45,000 ft).
Bezymianny is located in the central part of the Klyuchevskaya group, on the southeast slope of the extinct volcano Kamen. It is a tall stratovolcano with an eruptive history peppered with VEI 2s and 3s. Information provided by tass.com reveals that Bezymianny actually means “nameless,” and also that the volcano was considered extinct before its powerful VEI 5 eruption back in 1955 — an event that lowered the top of the mountain by 280m/920ft (from 3,080 to 2,800 meters).
Volcanic eruptions are one of the key forcings driving Earth into its next bout of global cooling. Their worldwide uptick is tied to low solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.
Sizable SMB Spike On Greenland
Greenland continues to defy AGW Party orders, refusing to melt as prophesied. Data from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) reveals that the island’s ice melt slowed significantly during the past decade, and that the trend has now swung to one of growth — media tizzies of ‘mass ice loss’ are wildly unfounded.
The Greenland ice sheet has been faring increasingly well in recent years. Since 2016, a sharp uptick in the Surface Mass Balance (SMB) –a calculation used to determine the ‘health’ of a glacier– has been detected, and daily/monthly records have routinely been broken.
Decades of reliable satellite measurements have allowed trends to be detected. And while it is true that the world’s largest island lost mass from around 1995 to 2012, that trend of loss has now reversed, almost completely, and like the gradual turning of a vast ship, from the year’s 2010 to 2015 Greenland’s SMB changed course and has been on an upward trajectory ever since.
This is clearly visible on the below chart which plots the total mass balance since 1985:
Most recently, the 2021/2022 season is continuing that trend of growth. Impressive ‘spikes’ have been posted across the Greenland ice sheet all season. And over the weekend just gone, record-challenging SMB totals were also posted: on both Saturday and Sunday, snow and ice gains of approx. 5 Gigatons were logged by the DMI:
If you seek proof of mainstream media lies then you need look no further than their reporting of the Greenland ice sheet. The above data very clearly outlines the reality, yet here is how the Western corporate media –whose job it is to instill fear and forward agendas, not to impart truth– has been misinforming the masses: “Phenomenally high rates of melting have been discovered at the base of the Greenland Ice Sheet”, reports Cambridge Independent; “Melting Ice Sheet in Greenland Becomes the Largest Contributor to Global Sea Level Rise”, reads a Nature World News headline from earlier in the year.
The science, in all fields, has been hijacked by vested interests. And that quote from Dr. Paul Reiter again rings true: “As far as the science being ‘settled,’ I think that is an obscenity. The fact is the science is being distorted by people who are not scientists.”
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
7 Thoughts to “Record Cold In Patagonia; Historic Freezes Hit Peru and Chile; + Bezymianny Blows to 50,000 Feet; + Sizable SMB Spikes On Greenland”
Regarding melting Greenland then DMI has admitted in their yearly report in SMB in 2017-2019 that their was a positive SMB of 62Gt and 18 Gt those years.
Another interesting thing about the yearly SMB number, is the lack of information as to the margin of error in their calculations. Is it 1-10% and in that case, any negative or positive numbers, could be derived at, depending on the publishers and it’s paymaster inclinations.
Glaciers are even more interesting when it comes to Greenland, because NASA writes here
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/145185/major-greenland-glacier-is-growing
“ Jakobshavn has spent decades in retreat—that is, until scientists observed an unexpected advance between 2016 and 2017. In addition to growing toward the ocean, the glacier was found to be slowing and thickening. New data collected in March 2019 confirm that the glacier has grown for the third year in a row, and scientists attribute the change to cool ocean waters”
And this with some satellite pictures of the glacier:
“The maps above show how the glacier’s height changed between March 2016 and 2017 (top); March 2017 and 2018 (middle); and March 2018 and 2019 (bottom). The elevation data come from a radar altimeter that has been flown on research airplanes each spring as part of OMG. Blue areas represent where the glacier’s height has increased, in some areas by as much as 30 meters per year”
This was the glacier all the heads of state were flown up to so MSM could substantiate the terrifying event of melting glaciers killing our future. MSM has being totally silent since the trend reversed and still mention melting Greenland glaciers as proof we are doomed and fossil fuels the culprit.
Jakob shave is not alone, most major glaciers has grown similarity and even Wikipedia does not hide that fact:
“ The Peterman glacier has grown several kilometers in length since 2012. The development can be seen on NASA Satellite Imagery. [1] In the last 8 years, the Peterman glacier has grown about 5 miles and is now approximately as long as it was in 2011. [16]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Petermann_Glacier
We truly live in a post-truth world, where inconvenient facts are called mis and disinformation, even if written on official scientific sites.
1984 I really yesteryear.
It’s actually the natural state for a glacier to retreat most years, become “top heavy” and then surge for a year or two before repeating the process. This serves global warming enthusiasts well as they can always find more glaciers retreating than advancing. Long term of course they tend to neither advance or retreat.
Have you seen the recent research on hunga tonga hapai? They are now calling that eruption a VEI 6 but they say no worries as so2 emission was low. What crap clouds of ash up 36 miles now bezimianny to 50,000 ft several times, we are going cold.
WoW! What a significant POP on the Greenland SMB!!!
Look at the last multi-week trend reversal with the average going up for 2022
versus the overall average trending DOWN for this time of year!
Concurrent with a geomagnetic storm, the Jupiter-Mars conjunction Sunday morning and the POP of a 50,000 ft volcano Sunday morning the temps in
SW Florida here DROPPED 6 F from the day before Saturday!!
Just co-incidence I am sure!!!
DS
The science, in all fields, has been hijacked by vested interests. And that quote from Dr. Paul Reiter again rings true: “As far as the science being ‘settled,’ I think that is an obscenity. The fact is the science is being distorted by people who are not scientists.”
… or as Dr. Yuval Noah Harari recently indicated:
Science is not really about truth, it’s about power. The real aim of science is about power… [to totally control/enslave the masses] – Dr. Yuval Noah Harari
(note from 15:00 min. mark)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pBIzrYqGMmFN/
Mmm… not seeing any mention of the record low recorded in Brasilia last week. Need to pay attention! It’s a good one, because it’s an absolute record for the entire YEAR, and it’s still Autumn down there. Imagine if Lisbon had busted it’s all time high last week, it would have been all over the News
