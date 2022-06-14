Record Cold Paraguay; Australia’s Energy Market “Broken” — Blackout Warnings As Cold And Snow Persist; + Prepare For Breadlines

Record Cold Paraguay

Fierce, early-season freezes are persisting across South America as Antarctic air rides unusually-far north.

A record-challenging -12.1C (10.2F) was observed at la Quiaca, Northern Argentina (22S) on Monday; and readings below -10C (14F) were noted in the Bolivian Highlands, at El Alto and Potosi AP–for example; while the -5.1C (22.8F) suffered at Nueva Asuncion felled a national record-low in Paraguay for the first half of June.





📊🌡️https://t.co/fYMCRGLVLM pic.twitter.com/NfQCPShzvH — SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) June 13, 2022





Looking at some of national temperature average for the month of May:

Argentina endured a colder than average month. Some northern locales suffering -3C below the multidecadal norm. In fact, Argentina just logged its coldest Autumn (March-April-May) since 1976 (solar minimum of cycle 20).

May 2022 in Brazil was also colder and drier than average, according to data provided by INMET.

While in Uruguay, last month was very cold: temperature anomalies ranged from -0.5C below average in the capital Montevideo to -2.5C below in some northern locales. Also worth noting is that May was Uruguay’s third consecutive colder than average month, which, as it did in Brazil, caps-off a historically cold autumn:







May 2022 in Paraguay was also cooler and drier than normal: anomalies here landed between -1C in the West and -2C in the East. It was also a drier that average month. Below anomalies maps come courtesy of the DMH:







And looking ahead, latest GFS runs are calling for more of the same for these nations on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Australia’s Energy Market “Broken” — Blackout Warnings

Australia’s power crisis now threatens five states. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has warned of possible power outages from Tuesday afternoon due to lack of reserves.

An update published on the AEMO website cautioned of load interruptions in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

The warnings were initially sent for the east coast of Queensland and NSW, but have now spread to hundreds of thousands of additional households across the nation, reports news.com.au.

Aussie politician Matt Canavan has called the county’s electricity market “broken” and has said it is a “national disgrace” that Australian’s would not be guaranteed electricity.

“We shouldn’t be in this situation … the national electricity market is broken,” he told Sky News Australia.

“It’s really a state-controlled system now.”





And in a ‘follow-on’ to the email I received yesterday, that concerned Aussie got back in touch:





Seriously, we’ve lost the plot.

When I immigrated to Australia in 2001 (I’m a New Zealander), Australia had the cheapest electricity in the world. Wholesale generation price was $30/MWh. Now it has hit the legislated cap of $300/MWh.

Australia is the #1 exporter of coal in the world. Yet we can’t keep the lights on.





On Monday, AEMO was panic-buying electricity generators online in a bid to avert widespread blackouts, with outages across entire suburbs in Sydney’s north already noted.

But now, AEMO is warning of more pain ahead thanks to an energy shortfall predicted in Queensland and NSW overnight Tuesday as a result of plummeting temperatures and skyrocketing energy prices, continues the news.com.au article.







Wednesday night isn’t looking much better, with blackouts forecast for Tasmania, South Australia and Victoria.

Australian Energy Council chief executive Sarah McNamara said the burgeoning power issue would wane eventually, but added that there was no immediate solution in sight.

“One of the issues in the market is that a number of coal plants have had outages on the east coast of Australia, for unplanned maintenance,” McNamara said–‘unplanned’ maintenance that is expected to last months, so throughout the entire winter.





Australian’s are being urged to reduce their power usage.





Australia’s combined coal exports were expected to reach $110 billion this financial year –the second commodity ever to crack $100 billion in annual exports– after prices for metallurgical coal hit historic highs.

Again: Australia is the #1 exporter of coal in the world. Yet we can’t keep the lights on.







I’ll end the article there for the day–my goats have broken out (again!).

Enjoy your Tuesday.

I’m using this time of abundance (yes, things are still abundant, albeit more expensive) to prepare for what’s coming, before Average Joe cottons-on to the true scale of the crisis, and starts panic-stripping the shelves bare.

I’m continuing to stockpile dried food, seeds, gardening equipment, and I’m also improving our off-grid energy setup–primarily in order to run refrigerators and freezers to store fresh veg and meat. And ‘backups for the backups’ is a motto I seem to be living by of late. Also, and perhaps most crucially, I’m determinedly ‘building my soils’ with natural, homemade fertilizes etc.–a key step for a productive vegetable garden.

I don’t know how bad things are gong to get. But I hear that nagging something instructing me to prepare for the worst — and trust in that something has always worked well in the past. I can no longer be reliant on such a poorly governed society–one seemingly hellbent on destroying the living standards of its citizens. From global warming to COVID, from the war to the mismanagement of global supply chains (including, most recently, the blackouts in Australia), this conveyor belt of manufactured crises is nearing its key objective: of making life so miserable for the unprepared-masses that they sink to their knees and actually beg for the Great Reset. Anything’s better than the breadline, after all:







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

