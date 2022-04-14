Record Cold Hits Denver, Lake Tahoe, Seattle And Elsewhere; Minnesota’s “Epic” Waterfalls After Historic Winter Snow; + Ukraine’s Below-Average March

Record Cold Hits Denver

Denver officially logged 10F (-12.2C) Wednesday morning, breaking the previous record low for April 13 by 5F (3.2C).

That’s unusual, reports denver.cbslocal.com. Most record temperatures are broken by 1 or 2 degrees. The fact the record was broken by 5 degrees is further proof how unusual it is to be so cold in mid-April, continues the article.

Also worth noting is the previous record low for April 13 was set just two years ago, in 2020 — our climate appears to be cooling.







Heavy snow accompanied the cold on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Colorado’s higher elevations were measuring totals in the feet.





This powder ain't gonna shred itself! 1 FOOT of snow in the past 24 hrs and there's more in the forecast today! #PowderDay #SpringSkiing #WinterParkResort pic.twitter.com/26gC9Bvmw9 — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) April 13, 2022



Snowmass, for example, logged 17 inches during a 24-hour period alone–just as its closing weekend approaches.





[CBS]



Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe is another to set a new cold standard this week.

The mercury on Tuesday plunged to 7F (-13.9C) which is a reading 20F below the norm and one that set a new record for the date. That 7F also neared the April record-low for Tahoe City — the 5F (-15C) set more than 100 years ago, back in 1911 (during the Centennial Minimum).

More record cold and late-season snow is on the cards for the region into the weekend.





The scene at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab on April 1, 2022.



Seattle

Seattle saw temperatures hit 32F (0C) early Wednesday morning, making it the coldest April low for 14 years.

Western Washington remains in the grip of a winter chill, and with the freezing level so low, it doesn’t take much for snowflakes to fall and settle in the low lands.

Thursday and Friday are set to bring isolated icy showers, with the wintry conditions picking up in intensity again Saturday.



And Elsewhere

A blizzard warning, a winter storm warning, and a winter weather advisory are all still in effect in eastern Montana as the rare spring freeze continues to impact the state with drifts, strong winds and record cold temperatures.

“The entire state is cold,” writes ktvh.com Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz. Both Tuesday and Wednesday delivered a string of record cold-high and record cold-low temps, and the “unusual cold will continue into the weekend,” concludes Grevenitz.

Unusual cold has gripped much of the Western U.S. this week.

And looking ahead, April’s Arctic invasion is set to spread eastwards, further stoking fears of a slow start to U.S. planting.

Winter isn’t done with you yet, America — far from it:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) April 14 – April 19 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) April 14 – April 30 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Minnesota’s “Epic” Waterfalls After Historic Winter Snow

The whopping 150+ inches that fell on much of the Arrowhead region this winter are swelling North Shore waterfalls.

Spring snowmelt is expected to be “epic” in the coming weeks, “with record snowfalls in the forest,” according to Linda Jurek, executive director of Visit Cook County. With so much snowmelt creating rushing rivers, this season should be better than most, said Jurek.







More than 150 inches of snow fell in the Grand Marais area since October, according to NWS data, which surpasses all-time snowfall records kept by observers across the Arrowhead, said Joseph Moore, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.

This winter’s snow also bested Duluth’s record of 135 inches set in 1996 (solar minimum of cycle 22)–in weather books dating back to 1892; and also International Falls’ record of 125 inches set in 2009 (solar minimum of cycle 23)–with books extending back 115 years there, added Moore.

All that snow is improving drought conditions. Also, with a later-than-average snowmelt, the start of wildfire season has been pushed back, said Travis Verdegan, predictive services coordinator for the DNR: “We’re sitting good right now,” he said.



Ukraine’s Below-Average March

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has managed to resume its work–despite the bombs raining down.

The agency has published its monthly bulletin for March 2022, revealing that it was a very cold month. Temperature anomalies generally held between -0.8C and -1.5C below the norm, with some areas in Donbass logging departures of -4C.

In related news, corn prices extended their gains toward the $8 a bushel mark this week as the war –and the cold– threatens to all but halt the Ukraine’s ability to ship and sow crops.

