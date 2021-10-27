Record Cold Headed For Delhi, -10C Freeze To Batter Britain, Californian Slopes Open Early, + New York Forecast Snow Next Week

Record Cold Headed For Delhi

Anomalously cold conditions have continued across Kashmir Valley this week, with the famous resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg registering freezing lows, officials said Wednesday.

Pahalgam, for example, logged lows of -1.1C (30F) and -1.7C (28.9F) over the past two nights — rare feats for the month October.

Heavy, early-season snow has also blanketed northern Indian in recent weeks, a setup that is now driving temperatures in the south of the country well-below the climatological norm for the time of year as streams of cold air traverse the plains of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

As reported by skymetweather.com, “minimum temperatures have already dropped below the normal over Dalhousie, Dharamshala, Shimla and Manali by 3 to 4C (37.4 to 39.2F). These are following suit over the plains of Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Delhi.”

The nation’s capital recorded 16C (60.8F) on October 21 — early in the season for such a low reading.

And with the blanket of snow persisting over the northern hills, further chills are forecast to sweep Delhi over the weekend with the mercury forecast to dip below 13C. “It may just be a repeat of last year,” continues the skymetweather.com, when the minimum temperature dropped to a record-breaking 12.5C (54.5F) on Oct 29, which helped make October 2020 the city’s coldest October since 1962 with a mean minimum of just 17.2C (63F).

Below are the GFS temperature anomalies for Thursday morning, October 28:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Oct 28 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



-10C Freeze To Batter Britain

Remember, remember the fifth of November Gunpowder, treason–and bloody cold weather.

A powerful Arctic air mass is set to descend into the UK (and Northern/Western Europe) on Friday, November 5.

Temperatures are set to fall some 8C below the season average, with lows of -6C to -10C possible in the Scottish Highlands.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Nov 5 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Heavy snow will accompany the cold, most notably in Scotland, however, flakes could also fall as far south as northern England:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Oct 27 – Nov 12 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Looking further ahead, the UK Met Office is forecasting brutally cold nights throughout the second half of November.

A recent BBC Weather forecast for Nov 8-Nov 21 reads: “As we head into the second half of November, we think the blocking high will be in place and linger just to the west of us. This means north westerly winds bring in colder North Atlantic air from Greenland, so temperatures should tend to be below average.”

Blocking highs are a phenomenon long-expected to increase during times of low solar activity.

Such a setup led to ‘The Best From The East’ in 2018–the start of the solar minimum of cycle 24.



Californian Slopes Open Early

A monster snowstorm hitting North America’s West Coast has dumped as much as 105 cm (42 inches) of global warming goodness on Californian ski slopes in just 36 hours — some are now opening their slopes a full month ahead of schedule.

Mammoth Mountain logged an impressive 3 feet (90 cm) and has since announced that it will open two weeks earlier than originally intended, this coming Friday, in time for the Halloween weekend.

Mt Rose posted 42 inches (105 cm) during the recent storm:







While nearby Palisades Tahoe (formerly Squaw Valley) logged at least three feet (90cm):





Palisades Tahoe received at least three feet (90cm) of snow in just 36 hours.



As is the case with Mammoth, both Mt Rose and Palisades are cashing-in on the early-season powder with both opening their lifts far earlier than expected.

Opening before Halloween weekend marks “one of the earliest openings in the resort’s history,” Mt Rose resort said in an announcement, and a full month ahead of the average, according to sfchronicle.com.





Mt Rose is opening its slopes a month earlier than normal.



Furthermore, the almost 4 feet observed on nearby Donner Summit makes it the region’s second snowiest October in recorded history, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

October 2021’s snow totals currently stand at 44.7 inches, which is just 1.9 inches shy of the all-time record.





6.5" of new #snow at the official measurement this morning, which brings our storm total to 33.1" and October total to 47.7".



This October is now the second snowiest at the lab going back to 1970 and is only 1.9" shy of the 2004 record!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/A9JOHbjaWX — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) October 26, 2021



Eyeing the latest forecasts, that all-time record (from 2004) looks set to fall.





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Oct 27 – Nov 12 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



In the backcountry, this much early snow is guaranteed to induce a feverish frenzy among the most dedicated skiers and snowboarders for powder turns beyond the boundaries of the ski resort, reports sfgate.com.

However, the Sierra Avalanche Center, which issues daily forecasts about avalanche conditions in the Tahoe Basin, is not fully operational until mid-November –another indication of just how early this season’s first substantial accumulations have been– so backcountry skiers should exercise even more cautious decision-making if they venture into avalanche terrain.



New York Forecast Snow Next Week

Although admittedly within the unreliable time frame, Western New York is currently forecast snow next week.

“All the early forecasts and even the Farmer’s Almanac called for snow the first week of November across Western New York,” reports wyrk.com. “It looks like the long-range forecasts are going to validate all those early forecasts.”

WIVB’s Mike Cejka tweeted that more than 2 inches of snow could accumulate in parts of the region during the first week of November, adding that “there are a lot of things going on globally that point to an early onset of winter”:





THIS IS NEXT WEEK…I know it's far out, and this is only one long-range model, but there are a lot of things going on globally that point to an early onset winter. We could see our first flakes the first week of November. More, @News4Buffalo at Noon #4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/G29BgVnl8P — mikecejka4 (@mikecejka4) October 25, 2021



As hinted at above, these longer-range predictions should be taken with a pinch of salt; but saying that, Northern Hemisphere snow mass is growing at an above-average-rate this season, and with low solar output continuing to create a weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow, all bets are off…





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.



Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.



