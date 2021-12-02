Record Cold Grips Siberia (-68.3F), Northern Hemisphere Snow Mass Marches On, + Canada Sees Lowest November Temp Since 2004 (-45.6F)

Dr. Frederick Seitz: “I have never before witnessed a more disturbing corruption of the peer-review process than the events that led to this IPCC report.”

Dr. Tom Segalstad: "The IPCC global warming model is not supported by the scientific data."



Record Cold Grips Siberia (-68.3F)

Last winter (2020-21) held historically cold across vast swathes of transcontinental Russia — it went down as northern/central Asia’s ‘longest and harshest’ winter on record. But now this year, the chill has started even earlier…

Extreme frosts have struck Siberia this week. A low of -55.7C (-68.3F) was observed in Delyankir on December 1.

Such a reading would be considered rare for January or February, let alone the first morning of December. It’s also one just 0.7C and 2.8C above the city’s all time November and December low temperature records, respectively.

In addition, Delyankir’s high for the day reached only -48.2C (-54.8F) — a new record low-max.

Schools in the region have been cancelled –as is the law whenever temps drop below -50C– which, as noted by mkweather.com, is remarkably early: “frosts below -55C are usually coming only in late-December, January, or early February” …and this is… “one of the earliest occurrences of frost below -55C in the region in history!”

Elsewhere, Oymyakon reported a minimum temperature of -54.4C (-65.7F) in the early hours of Wednesday morning; Yurty hit -54.3C (-65.7F); and the infamous Verkhoyansk registered -50.1C (-58.2F).





🥶 First -55°C of the season in #Russia 🇷🇺 with -55.7°C in Delyankir.

Also -54.5°C in Oymyakon and -54.3°C in Yurty.

-50.1°C in Verkhoyansk, first -50°C of the winter.



As the season progresses, Siberia’s early blast of cold is expected to be built upon.

Thanks to the combination of historically low solar activity + a weak NOA, longer-range weather models are foreseeing an intensification of these polar conditions in the coming months. By January, readings below -60C (-76F) are forecast for many regions of Russia (such as Yakutsk) — these would challenge not only all-time regional lows, but also lows for the Northern Hemisphere as a whole.

Stay tuned for updates.

Furthermore, given the current depth of cold and also snow cover across Scandinavia/Siberia, weather models are also suggesting the possibility “of at least a surface high developing” in the coming weeks, writes @Met4CastUK on Twitter (see below). This would increase the chances of further injections of cold/snow into western Europe (including the UK) into December.





Looking at the current depth of cold + snow cover across Scandinavia/Siberia i'm not at all surprised to see models suggesting the possibility of at least a surface high developing.



Does this mean the UK goes cold/snowy? No, but it certainly increases that possibility into Dec. pic.twitter.com/O4PMG6PrSv — Met4CastUK (@Met4CastUK) November 30, 2021



Northern Hemisphere Snow Mass Marches On

Snow mass across the entire Northern Hemisphere is progressing incredibly well this season, and currently stands at more than 250 Gigatons above the 1982-2012 average–an impossibility under the original global warming theory:





Total snow mass for NH [FMI]



Note also that the NH’s multidecadal trend is one of increasing snow cover, particularly in the fall:





Northern Hemisphere Snow Extent (fall), 1967 -2020 [ climate.rutgers.edu ]



But also in the winter, too:





Northern Hemisphere Snow Extent (winter), 1967 -2020 [climate.rutgers.edu]



Canada Suffered Lowest November Temp Since 2004 (-45.6F)

Trends appear to have shifted in the Arctic.

This summer/fall, sea ice has been holding/building strong, with extent on course to be the highest since 2001:







This shift is also seen in Greenland, where data from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) reveals that the ice loss trend across the glacier has now reversed:







Increased ice cover in the Arctic will often translate to colder temperatures further south, as descending polar air masses have a larger area of ice to traverse on their way down to the lower latitudes — i.e., they hold colder for longer.

Siberia and Europe, as discussed above, have been cases in point of late, and while much of North America is currently residing on ‘the other side’ of the jet stream –meaning the U.S. is experiencing above average temps– it is a different story up in Canada.

Due to a weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow, North America’s ‘winter freeze’ is currently confined to the northernmost latitudes. Because of this ‘concentration’, the cold up there has been quite extreme.

In Canada’s northernmost weather research base, Eureka, a low of -43.1C (-45.6F) was registered on November 28 (with a windchill of -59C (-74.2F) — this was the base’s coldest November temperature since 2004’s -43.3C (-45.9F), and before that you have to go back to 1989’s





-43.1°C in Eureka, #Nunavut yesterday (Nov. 28) with a windchill of -59! 🥶

It's the coldest temperature at the station in November since 2004 (-43.3°C).

Then you have to go back to Nov. 1989 to have colder than that with -48.2°C (monthly record).



The warmer conditions currently prevailing down south –in the U.S.– can be looked at as Earth’s climate system working to find some equilibrium. More specifically, a ‘buckling’ jet stream –linked to the historically low solar activity we’re experiencing– has pulled tropical warmth up into the CONUS and is preventing polar cold from spilling down — the JS is effectively keeping Arctic air locked in the northern latitudes, and as a result, temperatures up there have been intense (hence Eureka’s -43.1C).

Looking ahead though, this setup is set to shift as we enter the second week of December.

The U.S. is about to find itself ‘above’ a violently descending jet stream, meaning it will be open to frigid Arctic air. This will represent a stark ‘swing between extremes‘, which is another symptom of low solar activity.

The below GFS run illustrates the pattern shift:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Dec 5 – Dec 8 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Heavy snow is set to accompany the cold.

According to a report from OpenSnow’s Alan Smith, a more active weather pattern will be returning to the American West next week, hitting the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies the hardest.

Joel Gratz’ Colorado-specific report shows that this shift may deliver a winter storm to Colorado on Tuesday, December 7, with half a foot likely, possibly followed by another wave of wintry weather on Dec 11.

The latest GFS run appears to back this up — it also sees substantial dumpings falling much further east, too:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Dec 2 – Dec 18 [tropicaltidbits.com].



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





