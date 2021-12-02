Record Cold Grips Siberia (-68.3F), Northern Hemisphere Snow Mass Marches On, + Canada Sees Lowest November Temp Since 2004 (-45.6F)
Dr. Frederick Seitz: “I have never before witnessed a more disturbing corruption of the peer-review process than the events that led to this IPCC report.”
Dr. Tom Segalstad: “The IPCC global warming model is not supported by the scientific data.”
Record Cold Grips Siberia (-68.3F)
Last winter (2020-21) held historically cold across vast swathes of transcontinental Russia — it went down as northern/central Asia’s ‘longest and harshest’ winter on record. But now this year, the chill has started even earlier…
Extreme frosts have struck Siberia this week. A low of -55.7C (-68.3F) was observed in Delyankir on December 1.
Such a reading would be considered rare for January or February, let alone the first morning of December. It’s also one just 0.7C and 2.8C above the city’s all time November and December low temperature records, respectively.
In addition, Delyankir’s high for the day reached only -48.2C (-54.8F) — a new record low-max.
Schools in the region have been cancelled –as is the law whenever temps drop below -50C– which, as noted by mkweather.com, is remarkably early: “frosts below -55C are usually coming only in late-December, January, or early February” …and this is… “one of the earliest occurrences of frost below -55C in the region in history!”
Elsewhere, Oymyakon reported a minimum temperature of -54.4C (-65.7F) in the early hours of Wednesday morning; Yurty hit -54.3C (-65.7F); and the infamous Verkhoyansk registered -50.1C (-58.2F).
As the season progresses, Siberia’s early blast of cold is expected to be built upon.
Thanks to the combination of historically low solar activity + a weak NOA, longer-range weather models are foreseeing an intensification of these polar conditions in the coming months. By January, readings below -60C (-76F) are forecast for many regions of Russia (such as Yakutsk) — these would challenge not only all-time regional lows, but also lows for the Northern Hemisphere as a whole.
Stay tuned for updates.
Furthermore, given the current depth of cold and also snow cover across Scandinavia/Siberia, weather models are also suggesting the possibility “of at least a surface high developing” in the coming weeks, writes @Met4CastUK on Twitter (see below). This would increase the chances of further injections of cold/snow into western Europe (including the UK) into December.
Northern Hemisphere Snow Mass Marches On
Snow mass across the entire Northern Hemisphere is progressing incredibly well this season, and currently stands at more than 250 Gigatons above the 1982-2012 average–an impossibility under the original global warming theory:
Note also that the NH’s multidecadal trend is one of increasing snow cover, particularly in the fall:
But also in the winter, too:
Canada Suffered Lowest November Temp Since 2004 (-45.6F)
Trends appear to have shifted in the Arctic.
This summer/fall, sea ice has been holding/building strong, with extent on course to be the highest since 2001:
This shift is also seen in Greenland, where data from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) reveals that the ice loss trend across the glacier has now reversed:
Increased ice cover in the Arctic will often translate to colder temperatures further south, as descending polar air masses have a larger area of ice to traverse on their way down to the lower latitudes — i.e., they hold colder for longer.
Siberia and Europe, as discussed above, have been cases in point of late, and while much of North America is currently residing on ‘the other side’ of the jet stream –meaning the U.S. is experiencing above average temps– it is a different story up in Canada.
Due to a weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow, North America’s ‘winter freeze’ is currently confined to the northernmost latitudes. Because of this ‘concentration’, the cold up there has been quite extreme.
In Canada’s northernmost weather research base, Eureka, a low of -43.1C (-45.6F) was registered on November 28 (with a windchill of -59C (-74.2F) — this was the base’s coldest November temperature since 2004’s -43.3C (-45.9F), and before that you have to go back to 1989’s
The warmer conditions currently prevailing down south –in the U.S.– can be looked at as Earth’s climate system working to find some equilibrium. More specifically, a ‘buckling’ jet stream –linked to the historically low solar activity we’re experiencing– has pulled tropical warmth up into the CONUS and is preventing polar cold from spilling down — the JS is effectively keeping Arctic air locked in the northern latitudes, and as a result, temperatures up there have been intense (hence Eureka’s -43.1C).
Looking ahead though, this setup is set to shift as we enter the second week of December.
The U.S. is about to find itself ‘above’ a violently descending jet stream, meaning it will be open to frigid Arctic air. This will represent a stark ‘swing between extremes‘, which is another symptom of low solar activity.
The below GFS run illustrates the pattern shift:
Heavy snow is set to accompany the cold.
According to a report from OpenSnow’s Alan Smith, a more active weather pattern will be returning to the American West next week, hitting the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies the hardest.
Joel Gratz’ Colorado-specific report shows that this shift may deliver a winter storm to Colorado on Tuesday, December 7, with half a foot likely, possibly followed by another wave of wintry weather on Dec 11.
The latest GFS run appears to back this up — it also sees substantial dumpings falling much further east, too:
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).
And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.
The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift
21 Thoughts to “Record Cold Grips Siberia (-68.3F), Northern Hemisphere Snow Mass Marches On, + Canada Sees Lowest November Temp Since 2004 (-45.6F)”
Waiting for Novembers UAH World temp to come out…..I check out the world temp anomaly everyday using the Climatereanalyzizer site and the world temp has been creeping up…near 0 anomaly at times over the summer to .7c above now…so World not cooling yet…not saying it won’t….
Thanks for the Climatereanalyzer site info.
It’s got to the point where a person just doesn’t know what to think. The lemmings naively go where directed. Those of us who prefer to think critically for ourselves are observing an apparent ideological battle, and wondering if we will simply need to observe the truth unfold over time.
The world temp anomaly on Climatereanalyzer is a forecast, rather than actual data (as is stated on the site). Therefore it could well be biased as a lot of global forecast models take global warming for granted and are therefore going to predict ever increasing temperatures. It’s probably better to look at sea surface temperature anomalies on the same site, as they seem to be based on actual data rather than model predictions. If anything they seem to be trending slightly downward, 0.4 or 0.5 for at least the last 3 months, but now 0.3.
I think this is of great significance as the heat capacity of the oceans is many times greater than that of the atmosphere, i.e. if the (top level) of the oceans cools by 0.1 degree this means that the Earth has lost a huge amount more heat than if the atmosphere cooled by the same amount.
The temperature anomalies on climatereanalyzer did indeed creep up during November compared to October, however the UAH temperature data for November is out and shows a drop of 0.25 degrees. Comparing the two is not quite comparing like with like since UAH is measuring the temperature in the whole atmosphere, not just surface temperatures, however it uses actual data rather than model output so I know which one I would trust the most.
0.25 degrees is a massive drop for one month, so it’ll be interesting to see if the anomaly keeps dropping during the (Northern Hemisphere) winter as the La Nina that was predicted, and would’ve dropped temperatures by up to 0.4 degrees by Spring seems to have fizzled out.
Thanks Matt.
Very helpful.
Reporting Alaska temps, right now : Fairbanks/-15F : Nome/-10F , Bethel/-11F , Anaktuvuk Pass /-28F , Deadhorse/-31F , Barrow/-20F . It’s milder South along the Gulf of Alaska but still below freezing : Anchorage/7F ; Valdez/17F , Juneau/25 , Ketchikan/30 . MOST of the State of Alaska has deadly COLD conditions. But don’t use your woodstove , it causes global warming. pfffft
Dr. Frederick Seitz: “I have never before witnessed a more disturbing corruption of the peer-review process than the events that led to this IPCC report.”
Dr. Tom Segalstad: “The IPCC global warming model is not supported by the scientific data.”
The Big Lie – How to Enslave the World
https://youtu.be/6VfJ0BJvt7Y
GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE IN THE COVID VACCINES – DR ANDREAS NOACK HAS BEEN KILLED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPNQzeOZsFuq/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q1FP1SLfU0mI/
Is 1984 Becoming a Reality? – George Orwell’s Warning to the World
https://youtu.be/vEMlvpMY7yw
Is the Mainstream Media a Threat to Freedom and Sanity?
https://youtu.be/5okSlrbgELA
Academy of Ideas
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRiQGCHGjDLT9FQXFW0I3A
Pathologized Totalitarianism 101 – Mercola
So, GloboCap has crossed the Rubicon. The final phase of its transformation of society into a pathologized-totalitarian dystopia, where mandatory genetic-therapy injections and digital compliance papers are commonplace, is now officially underway. On November 19, 2021, the government of New Normal Austria decreed that, as of February, experimental mRNA injections will be mandatory for the entire population.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/02/pathologized-totalitarianism-101.aspx
This is very concerning indeed. The rest of know we’re next, if that’s the case.
If one subscribes to the great reset population culling idea to achieve 500,000,000 world population (as per Georgia Guide-stones), that would require 93.75% of current world population to be done away with. If this is a real plan it would appear that the PTB are working earnestly on that goal.
A recent astronomical discovery/theory, regularly occurring star “mini novas” (including our star), indicates we are due for our next one around 2046 – 2048. This has only recently been observed with a star due to the very long interval (multi thousand years) between events.
This actually explains much of the Earth’s mysterious history, including the violent end of the last major ice-age.
This would also explain the fact that the Drake equation has not been proven valid so far. If the universe is teaming with advanced civilizations where are they? If planets with highly developed civilizations are subject to periodic extinction events (with few or no survivors) the answer to that question becomes obvious.
Look up Harvard’s Dr. Robert Schoch for more info. He is the geologist who disproved the commonly accepted age of the Great Sphinx. Rain water erosion on the Sphinx indicates a far older age.
My point: Are most of us targeted for “population reduction” only to have all life on Earth undergo a natural extinction, or near extinction event again?
Are “insiders” fully aware of the upcoming flash (probably) and are they preparing for it?
Is the “500,000,000” figure based on their estimate of the number of survivors?
Fossil Discovery Suggests the Pyramids and Sphinx Were Submerged Under Water Jun 15, 2021
https://youtu.be/j3JPUJ1QBJ8
The Pyramids Of Egypt And The Sphinx Were Once Submerged Under Water
https://youtu.be/-TiW0IS27Vc
For full information on the 12,000 year micronova/nova check out Ben Davidson and Douglas Voght at Suspicious Observers and The Diehold Foundation respectively. According to Douglass Vogt, the main evidence for the Nova are the masses of glass beads found in the lunar samples recovered by the Apollo astronauts, massive undersea canyons under the oceans, and actual secret knowlege by the CIA together with massive tunnel building programs under the United States. Vogt has a clock cycle in every star of 12 000 years, which includes our Sun. When you look 10 000 light years into the galaxy, it is like looking 12 000 years back into the past, where Vogt has noticed huge blank periods where nova dust shells have occluded their stars. He has also noticed these blank periods in space every 20, 36,000 etc light years as multiples of 12,000.
Thanks John.
Great input and potential paths for further study.
Maybe it’s just my lack of education revealing itself, but if you look 10,000 light years into the galaxy, wouldn’t that be like looking 10,000 years into the past, not 12,000?
Dear Cap Allon
Your comment by Frederick Seitz struck me as very interesting — you made it sound recent like the Latest IPCC Report
Frederick Seitz died in 2008 yes 2008
Comments like this if not qualified do you no good
Kind Regards
John Mackenzie
Cap is one of the most dishonest cherry picking people on the web.He likes to report on whatever suits him,and ignores what doesn’t.So he focuses on cold yet conveniently ignores warmth.He is a coldist,and not an inch better than a global warmist.He posts totally unreliable severe cold weather forecasts weeks out which most of the time don’t materialize.And seeing as this is “his” website he censors just like facebook,twitter etc anything that doesn’t suit his agenda.Most of the dissenting comments you will never see here.
1) I post articles on incidents of record cold (of which there are many), in order to balance the MSM’s narrative of ‘catastrophic heating’.
2) Forecasts are forecasts, and I always state this.
3) Please point to an article of mine where the data was false.
4) And just yesterday, I was pointing to the U.S.s anomalous warmth.
Critique my website accurately, or don’t bother commenting at all.
Tony, the point is according to the IPCC and based on their modelling, most of the ‘cold’ events reported simply should not be happening.
“True information saves lives” – Jennifer Zeng. That quote from the late Dr. Seitz is still as good as the day he made it. The IPCC report cited is still under condemnation. The intervening years have not increased their credibility.
“1995” should have been added, for clarity — but it doesn’t change the sentiment of the quote.
PSYCHO-BIO-WARFARE: The new age of warfare attacks your MIND as the theater of war
https://www.brighteon.com/dafb0787-2514-402f-83e9-52a13c577407
Suppose for argument’s sake what you say about Cap is true.
I still trust the science of Dr Willie Soon and Dr Valentina Zarkova, and other solar astrophysicists re the Eddy Minimum; and, by extension, that we can until 2054 or so, expect climatic conditions similar to the Maunder Minimum.
I was re-reading “State of Fear” the last novel on a theme of global warming by the late Michael Crighton. It was panned by woke environmentalists; however he said in interviews (notably with Charlie Rose) still on Youtube that “the plot was fiction; but the graphs and all the footnotes were fact.” Crighton’s last anti-AGW novel has worn well over the years; and the graphs and footnotes are increasingly damning to the “Climate catastrophists”.
Here on the west coast of the South Island, New Zealand we are experiencing a very early summer, with November hitting record highs. Flowering and fruit setting is a month early; presumably this is happening elsewhere as well. So why is the northern hemisphere in general also experiencing an early onset of its season?