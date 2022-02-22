Record Cold Engulfs The U.S.; Historic Flurries Continue To Batter Japan; + “Once-In-A-Lifetime” Snow Sweeps Nagaland, India

Record Cold Engulfs The U.S.

The U.S. is hunkering down as record lows and heavy snows push deeper into the country — some 30 million Americans are currently in the path of a major winter storm.

The Portland area is set for record low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, with “plenty of new snow” falling in the Cascades, reports kgw.com.

The “coldest storm of the winter season” is also set to bring snow and ice to the mountains of Los Angeles County, reports the latimes.com, quoting an urgent advisory recently issued by the National Weather Service. The region should expect 3 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday through Wednesday, particularly in the San Gabriel Mountains, the advisory warned. “If you’re going to the mountains, you need to be prepared. People need to be very, very cautious,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the NWS, Oxnard.

Snow, ice and strong winds are already making for dangerous driving conditions across California’s higher elevations, with the conditions expected to worsen as the week progresses.





Chain controls now in effect over the summit areas of the Sierra Nevada (Interstate 80). Carry chains. Expect delays and poor driving conditions. Carry full fuel, warm clothing and extra food and water. #cawx pic.twitter.com/QJlx3tyndW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 22, 2022



With Arctic air firmly in place, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills have gripped Montana, too — and even though the state’s next round of snow isn’t expected until Thursday, nbcmontana.com is warning Montanans to brace for blowing snow from the area’s previous storm.

Wind chills as low as 15F below zero have already been noted. And on Tuesday, Bozeman, for example, is forecast to suffer daytime highs well below zero which will set a new record.

Elsewhere, a host of other Montana locales are on course to break cold records Tuesday and Wednesday, with early morning lows forecast to be in the -10s and -20s- with wind chills of between -20F to -40F, particularly on Wednesday.

“Bundle up, and stay safe in these conditions,” concludes the nbcmontana.com article.

Up north, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary. The weather agency says an Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values of -40C (-40F) to the Peace River region, including the communities of Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

To the south, a warning has also been issued for the Elk Valley area along with Kootenay and Yoho national parks, where ECCC says wind chill values near -35C (-31F) were expected overnight Monday and Tuesday. The weather agency cautions that wind chill values near -40 can cause frostbite within minutes and also raises the risk of hypothermia.





SkySat image of Ottawa recently, as the majority of Canada continues to suffer below-average cold.



I’ve only concentrated on areas to the north and west, but North America’s Arctic blast is also descending as far south as Mexico and extending as far east as New England — this is a continent-spanning injection of polar cold:





Record Cold Engulfing The U.S.: “You Need To Be Prepared”



Historic Flurries Continue To Batter Japan

Heavy snow continued to hit northern Japan on Monday, disrupting air and railway traffic, in what has already been a historically snowy winter season. Weather authorities are also warning of further blizzards in the days ahead, and for both western and eastern regions, too.

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. canceled hundreds of flights to and from Hokkaido on Monday, while almost 1,000 trains were suspended in Sapporo and other areas of Hokkaido — 70% of the service.





2nd day stranded in Northern Japan due to a snow storm and this airport is starting to look like a video game level. pic.twitter.com/K9zxcnrs1b — Gigguk (@GiggukAZ) February 22, 2022



A deadly traffic accident involving several vehicles occurred on the Hakodate-Esashi Expressway in Hokuto, Hokkaido, with whiteout conditions reported at the crash site.

Areas in and around Sapporo received upwards of 50 cm (19.7 inches) of snow by Tuesday morning, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency, with 30 cm (11.8 inches) settling in Sapporo City itself.





Heavy snow hit Hokkaido prefecture in northern Japan: the capital, Sapporo, was blanketed in over 30cm of snow. pic.twitter.com/CmOOrtWx7W — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) February 22, 2022



Even more impressive snow totals were logged elsewhere: Over 70 cm (27.6 inches) was reported in the Hokuriku region during the past 24 hours (through Tues morning), with the Kanto-Koshin region seeing 50 cm (19.7 inches) during the same period.





Getting absolutely SMACKED by sea effect snow squalls in Yuzawa #japan pic.twitter.com/2Gdq3KD2QA — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) February 21, 2022





The snow just won’t abate in these regions, and numerous more ‘all-time’ records –on top of the hundreds of daily and monthly benchmarks that have already been toppled this season– continue to fall by the wayside:







“Once-In-A-Lifetime” Snow Sweeps Nagaland, India

Folks in Nagaland –a state in northeast India– woke to an unusual blanket of snow on Monday morning, as rare flurries hit a number of districts for at least the second time this winter.

Phek district, Kohima district and Dzükou valley were among the regions suffering anomalously snowy and chilly weather Monday. Many excited locals took to social media to share their experience with some seeing flakes for the very first time.

Before this year, Neiko Ritse, an economics professor at Pfütsero Government College, said he had never previously seen snowfall in Pfütsero, but now he’s seen it twice — during the first week of February, and now on Monday (Feb 21).

“Having experienced something new, some parents took their children up to Glory Peak and Peak of Hope to witness the snowfall. Visitors from different places arrived at Pfütsero to witness the sight,” said Ritse, adding that many parents didn’t send their kids to school owing to the cold, with masons taking a day off, and most farmers opting not to go to their fields.

John Z Sumi, a resident and graduate teacher in Seyochung, said snowfall hit his town in the morning hours and was followed “unbearable” low temperatures that compelled people to stay indoors: “We have never experienced such kind of snowfall in decades. This is the first of its kind,” said Sumi. It will be definitely one for the history books, he added, saying that this was actually the second snowfall Seyochung has received this year, after the flurries that hit during the first week of January.





Historic snow fell in Pfütsero on Monday [Ontipong].



Despite Nagaland’s busted weather records being of the cold variety, that hasn’t stopped the state’s AGW Party members from speculating that ‘terrifying global terra firma broiling” is behind India’s rare snow-covered surroundings.

John Z Sumi is of the opinion that Seyochung’s snow is most definitely due to climate change as “we have never experienced such kind of weather before” — which is painfully flawed logic.

Compounding the pain are comments made by activist photographer/filmmaker Pelevizo Meyase, who said: “We can clearly see that climate change is real and we need to act now. We may feel it is not our responsibility to act or start to live a sustainable life but everyone needs to start thinking. It is our responsibility and also it is affecting us.”

Meyase added that his village Khonoma had experienced the fourth snowfall this year, and that the flakes had spread to other areas, too: “With the changing weather, kholar [kidney beans] in Kiphire, potatoes in Southern and Western Angami areas, and cabbage in Pfütsero would be severely affected, and there will be less organic vegetables if it continues,” he lamented.

And as reported by easternmirrornagaland.com, a frustrated resident of Kohima summed up the madness, saying that people should be concerned about the “climate crisis” rather than excited at the sight of snow.

My question: Who infected these people with the li(n)e that historic snowfall is a sign of global warming? Are people really that agreeable, and frankly dumb, that they will take such a nonsense statement as read over applying simple logic and asking pertinent questions? The original global warming theory, as decreed by the IPCC, was for rising global temperatures to reduce snowfall; and while that’s still the official expectation today, the AGW Party have also duped the dutiful masses into believing that any extreme weather event is a sign of an impending fiery catastrophe–route cause of which is CO2 emissions (i.e. fossil fuels, which alone have been responsible for raising living standards and in turn life expectancy across the globe).





Northern Hemisphere Snow Cover [FMI].



We humans can be led anywhere, can’t we — even into injecting ourselves with an expensive, untested drug in order to fight a virus that statistically won’t ever impact us (ONS data in the UK –released via a FOIR–reveals that the average age of death from COVID stands at almost 83 years–above the average life expectancy in the country!).

But don’t fret about AGW, because to mitigate said “climate crisis” –i.e. to stop the snow falling Nagaland– Meyase has a few tricks up his sleeved: He wants us all to 1) reduce one-time-use items (makes sense), 2) avoid throwing garbage into the rivers and streams (why is happening anyway?), 3) minimize what one really needs (yep), 4) recycle things in a creative way (tick), and 5) drastically reduce our carbon footprint (ah … you mean ‘own nothing and be happy’ … nope).





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

Facebook, in partnership with the ‘fact-checkers’ at USA Today have conspired to restrict my use of the social media platform for 90 days, meaning I can’t post anything new. I’ve been found guilty of contesting a scientific theory, which in today’s world is now considered a ‘violation’:







So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.





Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



